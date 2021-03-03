U.S. judge orders release of Proud Boys member charged in Capitol riots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a prominent member of the far-right Proud Boys group while he awaits trial on charges stemming from his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Calling her decision a "close call," Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington said the U.S. government failed to show that Ethan Nordean posed such a danger to the public that he must be jailed while his case unfolds.

During the court hearing, Howell said federal prosecutors had "backtracked" and failed to substantiate allegations that Nordean was a ringleader of the attack, which left five people dead, including a police officer.

"The dearth of evidence about his directions is significant," Howell said, adding the evidence she heard at Wednesday's hearing suggested Nordean just "went along with this mob."

Howell said other Proud Boys members have been released pending trial, and that she needed to be consistent in her rulings. The Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump resulted in the deaths of five people.

"What the government said in its original papers was that he directed the Proud Boys with specific plans, telling them to split up into groups and attempt to break in to the Capitol building," Howell said. "That's a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today."

The Justice Department has charged nearly 20 members or associates of the Proud Boys in the Capitol breach, and it has accused several members of spearheading early efforts to stampede police and break in to the building.

Howell imposed strict conditions of release on Nordean, saying he would be mostly confined to his home in Seattle.

Under standard court rules, Nordean's case will be assigned to another judge in the District of Columbia, who could still revisit the issue of pretrial detention, Howell said during the hearing.

In the criminal complaint against Nordean, investigators shared snippets of his posts from his Parler social media page which they said showed that “he and other Proud Boys members were planning in advance to organize a group that would attempt to overwhelm police barricades and enter the United States Capitol building.”

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing

    Cheered on by President Joe Biden, House Democrats are hustling to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide, confident they can avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting a debate they say hurt them during last fall's election. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was set for a House vote late Wednesday. The sweeping legislation, which was approved last summer but stalled in the Senate, was named in honor of Floyd, whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked protests nationwide.

  • Capitol Police Says Militia Planning March 4 Attack; General Says Pentagon Took 3 Hours to Approve National Guard to Subdue Insurrection

    There’s still a lot being unpacked regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and it doesn’t help that white supremacist militia groups are apparently planning another attack in Washington, D.C., tomorrow.

  • Michelle Obama Says She Was Scared of Being Attacked at President Biden's Inauguration

    Michelle Obama revealed that things weren’t as rosy as they seemed at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20. The effects of the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill were still being felt two weeks later. Even though the swearing-in ceremony is about new beginnings — people were jittery. “The mood was wonderful, […]

  • Mississippi close to putting limits on transgender athletes

    The Mississippi House voted Wednesday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls' or women's sports teams in the state's schools and universities. The bill heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in the next several days, and he is expected to sign it into law. Mississippi is one of more than 20 states with lawmakers proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

  • NRCC chair cautions Trump against backing primary challenges for Republicans who voted to impeach

    “He can do whatever he wants,” Tom Emmer said. “But I would tell him that it’s probably better for us that we keep these people and we make sure that we have a majority that can be sustained going forward.”

  • Attorneys say Joe Exotic of 'Tiger King' wants new trial

    Joe Exotic of “Tiger King" fame has found new attorneys who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months. Joe Exotic, whose real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Baskin was not harmed.

  • House Democratic leaders press Biden for their budget chief pick

    Three Democratic leaders decided to immediately reach out to the White House after learning Neera Tanden's nomination had been pulled.

  • Pence slams Democratic voting reform bill HR 1 as an 'unconstitutional power grab'

    HR 1 would end gerrymandering, expand early and absentee voting, and establish national standards for voter registration, among other reforms.

  • Reversing Trump, Interior Department Moves Swiftly on Climate Change

    WASHINGTON — As the Interior Department awaits its new secretary, the agency is already moving to lock in key parts of President Joe Biden’s environmental agenda, particularly on oil and gas restrictions, laying the groundwork to fulfill some of the administration’s most consequential climate change promises. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, Biden’s nominee to lead the department, faces a showdown vote in the Senate likely later this month, amid vocal Republican concern for her past positions against oil and gas drilling. But even without her, an agency that spent much of the past four years opening vast swaths of land to commercial exploitation has pulled an abrupt about-face. The department has suspended lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico under an early executive order imposing a temporary freeze on new drilling leases on all public lands and waters and requiring a review of the leasing program. It has frozen drilling activity in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, delayed Trump-era rollbacks on protections of migratory birds and the northern spotted owl, and taken the first steps in restoring two national monuments in Utah and one off the Atlantic coast that former President Donald Trump largely dismantled. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As early as this week, one administration official said the Interior Department is poised to take the next steps in preparing a review of the federal oil and gas leasing program. Even critics of the administration’s agenda said they have been surprised by the pace of the agency’s actions. “They’re obviously moving forward quickly and aggressively,” said Nicolas Loris, an economist who focuses on environment policy at the conservative Heritage Foundation. That aggressiveness, along with Haaland’s history of pushing to shut down fossil fuel drilling and pipelines, has put the agency in the line of fire from Republicans and the oil and gas industry. “I almost feel like your nomination is sort of this proxy fight over the future of fossil fuels,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., told Haaland during her confirmation hearing last week. The Environmental Protection Agency will ultimately take center stage in the regulatory battles over climate change because it is the lead agency policing emissions from the electricity and transportation sectors — the two largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. But the Interior Department, which decides when and whether to sell publicly owned coal, oil and gas, is at the heart of the always contentious fight over keeping such resources “in the ground” — that is, whether the vast majority of America’s fossil fuels should remain untapped to avoid dangerous concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Biden already has appointed nearly 50 top Interior officials across the vast agency, many of them veterans of the Obama administration, adept at pulling the levers of policy. They include Kate Kelly, who spent six years at the Interior Department before going to the liberal Center for American Progress, where she focused on public lands policy; and Laura Daniel Davis, who served as chief of staff to former secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar. This time around, she is a principal deputy assistant secretary over land and minerals management. Perhaps the most significant driver of the agency’s most aggressive early action, supporters of the administration said, has been David Hayes, who served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations as deputy secretary of Interior. Hayes worked on Biden’s transition and ahead of Inauguration Day was tapped to be a special adviser to the president on climate change policy. “These are people who know how to get things done,” said Sarah Greenberger, interim chief conservation officer at the National Audubon Society. The appointments have had immediate effects. The day after Biden named a new offshore energy regulator at the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, for example, the office revived the review of an offshore wind farm near Martha’s Vineyard that the Trump administration had moved to cancel. Greenberger noted that actions like suspending the Trump-era rule that gutted protections for migratory birds required particularly fast planning since the Biden administration had only a short window to act before the rule was set to take effect, on Feb. 8. Similarly when an Alaska Native group missed a deadline to conduct a seismic survey in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the department moved to effectively kill the survey. “There was an enormous amount of thought put in during the transition, especially into understanding what needed to happen and what were the opportunities,” Greenberg said. Critics took a dimmer view. “Makes you wonder if they’re treating the new secretary as a figurehead and the deputies are going forward with what they had planned regardless,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, a Denver-based oil and natural gas association. In a statement, Jennifer Van der Heide, chief of staff at Interior, said those already in place at the agency are working to implement Biden’s campaign promises until Haaland is confirmed. “There are some actions we can or must move quickly on, but when we have a secretary, she will provide the leadership, experience and vision to restore morale within the department, build a clean energy economy, strengthen the nation-to-nation relationships with tribes, and inspire a movement to better conserve our nation’s lands, waters, and wildlife,” Van der Heide said. The Interior Department manages about 500 million acres of public lands and vast coastal waters. Its agencies lease many of those acres for oil and gas drilling as well as wind and solar farms. It oversees the country’s national parks and wildlife refuges, protects threatened and endangered species, reclaims abandoned mine sites, oversees the government’s relationship with the nation’s 574 federally recognized tribes and provides scientific data about the effects of climate change. That sprawling range of authorities has allowed Interior to move more quickly than smaller agencies that rely more on the slow churn of regulations, experts noted. Interior has initiated consultations with tribal leaders to hear their suggestions on federal policies and reversed restrictions that Trump’s Interior secretary, David Bernhardt, had imposed on the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which prevented money from being used to buy public land. But some major actions — such as an expected revision of the Endangered Species Act, which Trump’s administration curtailed through regulation — must await a Senate-confirmed secretary. Biden’s Interior Department will ultimately be defined by its reversals on fossil fuels after four years in which the Trump administration aggressively pursued energy production on public lands. At Haaland’s confirmation hearing, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., noted that she has advocated for keeping fossil fuels “in the ground.” He pressed her on where oil and gas workers in his state and others that depend on drilling will work if Biden’s drilling pause becomes permanent. Haaland sought to reassure Republicans that she would enact Biden’s policies of pausing future fracking, not banning it. In fact, Biden’s position is not far from Haaland’s. He campaigned on a promise of “banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters,” and it remains unclear for now whether the Biden administration will move forward with a permanent moratorium. Sgamma, whose group has filed a lawsuit challenging Biden’s executive order, said she believes that the administration’s review of the leasing program is actually designed to drag on for the duration of Biden’s term. “In the meantime, we will expect no leasing and a slowdown in other permitted activity. That’s why this is not a ‘pause’ on leasing,” she said, adding, “Whether you call it a pause or a yearslong ban, it is unlawful and I like our chances in court.” Drew Caputo, vice president of litigation at EarthJustice, an environmental group, said he hopes the early pause will be a down payment on Biden’s campaign pledge. “The climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis isn’t standing still,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Projects GOP tied to Pelosi, Schumer dropped from virus bill

    Republicans opposing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed the House have pointed to two transportation projects as examples of pork that would politically benefit Democrats leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said the Senate Parliamentarian has ruled that a subway extension through downtown San Jose did not meet requirements for inclusion in the bill because it is part of a pilot project. The parliamentarians rulings are generally respected by the Senate.

  • ‘National Parks’: Tiffany Dupont Joins ABC Drama Pilot

    EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Dupont (Brian Banks) is set as a series regular opposite Billy Campbell, Angel Parker and Gerardo Celasco in National Parks, ABC’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios. Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird […]

  • Kelly Marie Tran Doesn't Need Social Media: ‘I'm Not Here To Sell Flat-Tummy Tea’

    The “Raya and the Last Dragon” star told The Hollywood Reporter she’s “so much happier” since she left the internet amid “Star Wars” harassment.

  • Jahmil French Dies: ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Actor was 29

    Jahmil French, known for his role as Dave Turner in the hit Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died, his representative Gabrielle Kachman confirmed to Deadline. He was 29. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” Kachman said in a statement. “He […]

  • These best-selling car sun shades could end up saving your interior

    If you're worried about keeping your interior pristine, or just want to keep things cooler, it's probably a good time of year to start thinking about protecting your car with a windshield sun shade. Here are some of the best that Amazon has to offer. This BDK brand sun shade comes in all kinds of awesome designs, from leopard print to an American flag and everything in between.

  • NC State basketball’s regular season will end sooner than expected due to COVID-19

    COVID-19 contact tracing within Virginia Tech program means no game against the Hokies on Saturday.

  • They qualified for Tokyo - then COVID hit. A year later, U.S. marathoners hit their stride

    American Aliphine Tuliamuk was about 10 minutes into her victory news conference when the question was posed: Do you have any concern about the coronavirus? It was Feb. 29, 2020 and she had just punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games, winning the United States Women's Olympic Marathon trials in Atlanta, Georgia, with a time of 2:27.23. Like her fellow Olympians on stage -- as well as millions of people around the globe -- she had little idea what was to come: a historic Olympic postponement and a pandemic that upended life.

  • St. Louis treasurer, alderwoman advance in race for mayor

    St. Louis’ first-ever female mayor will be replaced by another woman, after city Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer on Tuesday bested two men in a new primary election format to advance to next month’s general election. Jones received 25,374 votes and Spencer was second with 20,649 votes, according to unofficial final results. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed was third, followed by businessman Andrew Jones.

  • Kentucky Lawmakers Approve House Bill Providing Tax Break for Crypto Miners

    The bill, aimed to encourage the crypto mining industry in the state, now goes to the upper house for review.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

    Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped 0.9% and 1.3%, weighing the most on the S&P 500. The remaining eight S&P sectors declined. Data showed U.S. private employers hired fewer workers than expected in February, suggesting the labor market was struggling to regain speed despite the nation's improving public health picture.

  • 20-Year-Old MAGA Politician’s War on Antifa Backfires Horribly

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via FacebookChaos. Incivility. Lack of respect for authority.Those are the things a Montana lawmaker accuses anti-fascists of in a new resolution intended to designate the movement a “domestic terrorist organization.”But the measure is struggling to get off the ground, and the 20-year-old MAGA acolyte-turned-state lawmaker pushing it seems to be the reason why.Days after far-right rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol, Montana state Rep. Braxton Mitchell introduced a resolution aimed at the opposite end of the political spectrum: “antifa,” the loosely affiliated left-wing anti-fascist movement. Nevermind that “antifa” is not a centralized group, nor that the United States government makes no such designations of “domestic terror.”The bill is the latest attempt to push penalties on the left even as national-security experts plead with lawmakers to watch for new attacks from the far right. Unlike previous anti-anti-fascist bills, however, this one’s biggest stumbling block might be its own sponsor.GOP Rep. Somehow Blames Mail Slowdown on Antifa and Black Lives MatterAfter Mitchell, a freshman lawmaker, introduced it in a contentious Montana House meeting on Feb. 16, most of the bill’s Republican co-sponsors yanked their names from the measure.“He misbehaved. He got a little out of control in committee and I think most of the co-sponsors pulled out then,” one of those 32 former co-sponsors, Republican Rep. Larry Brewster, told The Daily Beast. “I suspect the co-sponsors pulled out as a way to censure him.”Unlike some of his older peers in the Montana House, Mitchell comes from a hard-right youth movement. In 2018, he organized pro-gun marches in opposition to some of his classmates’ “March for Our Lives” demonstrations. He joined Turning Point USA, a well-funded student club, and went on to become an ambassador for the group. After Donald Trump disputed his 2020 election loss, Mitchell used Twitter to amplify a call for members of Congress to reject electors “from disputed states.” He also tweeted a picture and video of the far-right paramilitary group the Proud Boys at the pro-Trump “Million MAGA March,” a Nov. 14 demonstration.“‘Proud Boys’ are outside of The Willard in DC singing the national anthem,” he tweeted. “#MillionMAGAMarch #ProudBoys *This tweet is not an endorsement*”During Mitchell’s campaign, screenshots circulated of him allegedly tweeting an anti-gay slur. However, Mitchell previously told the Hungry Horse News that the screenshots were photoshopped. Reached for comment, Mitchell linked to the older story, and told The Daily Beast that “I do not wish to comment on the resolution.” His Twitter account disappeared around the time of his response.The bill was incendiary even before it was introduced. The text is virtually identical to that of a dead-in-the-water bill introduced in the U.S. Senate in 2019 by Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Bill Cassidy. That older bill, which also moved to designate “antifa” as a domestic terror organization, did not provide a definition of the non-group, other than to claim that anti-fascists “represent opposition to the democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all” and “believe that free speech is equivalent to violence.”Michael Loadenthal, executive director of Georgetown University’s Peace and Justice Studies Association, said the Cruz-Cassidy bill and the Mitchell bill are part of a worrying trend.“Certainly, over the last few years, we've seen a significantly noticeable spike” in bills attempting to criminalize anti-fascism, Loadenthal told The Daily Beast. Trump frequently called to designate anti-fascists as terrorists, and peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the movement. Following the Capitol attacks, many Trump supporters falsely blamed antifa for the break-in.Loadenthal said Mitchell’s bill “fits very well into the post-January 6 insurrectionary attempt to shuffle or misplace guilt and accountability.”But despite calls to designate anti-fascists as a “domestic terror” organization, no such legal framework even exists on the national level, Loadenthal noted. “We have no domestic terrorism law in this country. There is no crime of domestic terrorism at the federal level,” he said. “We have no ability to add anti-fascists to the list of domestic terror organizations because there is no list of domestic terror organizations.”Instead, experts like Loadenthal say, such legislation could serve as a means to silence dissent or intimidate the left. The Cruz-Cassidy bill attributed a handful of incidents in California and Oregon to antifa or, more broadly, “left wing activists.” Mitchell’s bill, which borrows the same text, does not cite any incidents related to Montana.Even former white supremacists who operated near Mitchell’s home district say his proposal misses the point.In 2011, Scott Ernest became a co-leader of Kalispell Pioneer Little Europe (PLE), a whites-only settlement 30 minutes from Mitchell’s district. The position put him in conflict with anti-fascists, whom he now describes as significantly less dangerous than the white supremacists he worked with.“There’s just no comparison,” he told The Daily Beast.Although Ernest was involved in screening PLE recruits, and in moderating the white-supremacist message board Stormfront, he began experiencing doubts with the movement when members started defending the massacre of young Norwegian leftists—some of them children—by white supremacist Anders Breivik.“People were telling me, ‘They’re communists, they’re antifa, so they deserved it.’ That was kind of the first time I questioned it,” he said. Ernest has since left the movement, and founded an organization dedicated to extracting people from white supremacist ideologies. The Kalispell PLE is now defunct.When Mitchell introduced his bill in committee, some of his colleagues raised similar objections. Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat, noted an October 2020 report from the Department of Homeland Security, which highlighted white supremacists as the “most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.”This Cop Joined the Capitol Protest. Then She Spread an Antifa Conspiracy.“In the 28-page report, there’s no mention of antifa whatsoever as a domestic terrorism organization,” Stafman told Mitchell, going on to note Montana’s oft-documented white-supremacist problem. “I think your district is near to Whitefish, where neo-Nazis launched a terror campaign in 2018 against the Jews there, resulting in a $14 million court judgment, but not until Whitefish Jews had to endure numerous threats to their lives.”A representative asked Mitchell whether he had consulted with law enforcement on the bill—he had not. Another questioned why Mitchell had claimed in his opening remarks that the bill was bipartisan, when no Democrats had signed onto it“I was making a joke on the bill,” Mitchell replied. But not even his Republican peers were laughing.“Representative, we don’t necessarily think that this is a joking matter,” the committee’s Republican chair replied. “This is a House bill being brought before our committee on behalf of the citizens of Montana.”So far, 32 of those Republican peers—most of the bill’s original 53 co-sponsors—have pulled their sponsorship after the bill, as the Associated Press reported. Some may have bailed over Mitchell’s behavior, as Brewster, the Republican representative, suggested.Others told the AP they’d consider supporting the bill if it were extended to include other groups, although Mitchell appeared adamant that the legislation only address “antifa.”“This bill is specific to one group and the intent is to keep it that way,” he said in committee, when the chairman asked if he would be open to expanding the bill.“So what you’re saying is you are not willing to host amendments,” the chairman said.“Mr. Chair, if I could—”“No, you can’t.”And when another representative asked why Mitchell’s bill didn’t list a single incident in Montana, Mitchell replied that “the intent is to send a message that we as a state won’t tolerate a group like this coming into our state or being involved in such actions in our state… Yes, it states in the bill offenses from other areas, but, yeah.”Ernest, the former white supremacist, told The Daily Beast that anti-fascists helped him leave the movement—and that Montana is already home to plenty of them.They just aren’t doing what people like Mitchell say they are.“All the ones I’ve met there are Montana natives,” Ernest said. “They’re a) not a threat, and b) they’re already there. They’ve been there a long time.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.