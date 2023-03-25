U.S. judge rules Internet Archive's digital book lending violates copyrights

FILE PHOTO: A gavel and a block is pictured on the judge's bench in this illustration picture taken in the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware
Nate Raymond and Blake Brittain
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond and Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that an online library operated by the nonprofit organization Internet Archive had infringed the copyrights of four major U.S. publishers by lending out digitally scanned copies of the books.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan came in a closely-watched lawsuit that tested the ability of the Internet Archive to lend out the works of writers and publishers that remained protected by U.S. copyright laws for free.

The San Francisco-based non-profit over the past decade has scanned millions of print books and lent out the resulted digital copies for free. While many are in the public domain, 3.6 million are protected by valid copyrights.

That includes 33,000 titles belonging to the four publishers, Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley & Sons Inc and Bertelsmann SE & Co's Penguin Random House.

They sued in 2020 over 127 books, after the Internet Archive expanded lending with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when brick-and-mortar libraries were forced to close, by lifting limits on how many people could borrow a book at a time.

The nonprofit, which partners with traditional libraries, has since returned to what it calls "controlled digital lending."

It argued its practices were protected by the doctrine of "fair use," which allows for the unlicensed use of others' copyrighted works in some circumstances.

But Koeltl said there was nothing "transformative" about the Internet Archive's digital book copies that would warrant "fair use" protection, as its ebooks merely replaced the authorized copies publishers themselves license traditional libraries.

"Although IA has the right to lend print books it lawfully acquired, it does not have the right to scan those books and lend the digital copies en masse," he wrote.

The Internet Archive in a statement promised an appeal, saying the ruling "holds back access to information in the digital age, harming all readers, everywhere."

Maria Pallante, the head of Association of American Publishers, in a statement said the ruling "underscored the importance of authors, publishers, and creative markets in a global society."

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • US judge dismisses ex-Barclays trader's whistleblower lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed a former Barclays Plc trader's whistleblower lawsuit accusing the British bank of firing him after he complained it ignored basic risk management and violated its own policies for detecting rogue trading. U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said Brian La Belle, who had been Barclays' head of commercial real estate trading, could not sue under the federal Sarbanes-Oxley whistleblowing law. La Belle's job termination in late July 2018 came at a time Barclays had been under intense scrutiny over its treatment of whistleblowers.

  • Is Reality-TV Sex Safe?

    While Hollywood has intimacy coordinators on sets to oversee sex scenes, reality television — where lines of consent can be blurred — has far less protections

  • Michigan State basketball vs. Kansas State NCAA tournament tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

    Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down the Spartans' upcoming Sweet 16 matchup against Kansas State and makes his prediction

  • Kentucky governor vetoes bill targeting transgender youth

    Kentucky's Democratic governor on Friday vetoed a Republican bill to ban transgender youths from gender-affirming healthcare and restrict public toilets they use, bucking a national Republican-led movement. Governor Andy Beshear, running in November for a second-term in Republican-leaning Kentucky, said the bill would increase youth suicides and permit excessive government interference in personal healthcare decisions. The Kentucky bill would let teachers refuse to refer to transgender students by their chosen pronouns, outlaw gender reassignment surgery for minors, stop use of puberty blockers and prohibit gender-affirming hospital services.

  • Congress sat back and let trucks become heavier, taller, and deadlier. Now pedestrian fatalities are at a 40-year high.

    "It's a race to the biggest machine driven by the biggest assholes, and it's society that will pay for that arrogance."

  • House China panel turns focus to plight of Uyghurs

    Two women who experienced life in Chinese “reeducation” camps for Uyghurs told lawmakers Thursday of lives under imprisonment and surveillance, rape and torture as a special House committee focused on countering China shined a light on human rights abuses in the country. Qelbinur Sidik, a member of China's ethnic Uzbek minority who was forced to teach Chinese in separate detention facilities for Uyghur men and women, told lawmakers of male Uyghur detainees held chained and shackled in cells so tiny they had to crawl out when authorities summoned them. Reeducation camps intended to drain the Uyghur inmates of their language, religious beliefs and customs forced men and women into “11 hours of brainwashing lessons on a daily basis,” testified Gulbahar Haitiwaji, a Uyghur who spent more than two years in two reeducation camps and police stations.

  • NASCAR drivers' opinions vary on how non-NASCAR drivers will fare in Sunday's race

    NASCAR driver Ross Chastain, who won last year's race at Circuit of the Americas, captured pole position for Saturday's NASCAR truck race.

  • With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

    Greece on Friday welcomed the return of ancient artifacts from the Acropolis, furthering a campaign to press the British Museum to hand back a collection of sculptures taken from the ancient site in Athens more than 200 years ago. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni led a ceremony Friday for the repatriation of three sculpture fragments — representing a horse and two male heads — from the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis which had been kept at the Vatican Museums.

  • The Week in Numbers: bank jitters and rate hikes

    STORY: From how a rescue deal for Credit Suisse eased global jitters, to a tough call for the Fed, this is the Week in Numbers. $3.2 billion is how much UBS paid to take over local rival Credit Suisse in a dramatic weekend deal. Not so long ago, the scandal-prone lender was worth more like $90 billion. The move helped ease global fears over troubled banks, with stocks recovering some of their losses. But uncertainty over U.S. policy on banks soon helped build anxiety again. $19.2 trillion is the amount of money on deposit at U.S. lenders - and banks would like Washington to guarantee every cent of it until the crisis subsides. But in four appearances this week Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stopped short of offering a blanket guarantee. Yellen would only say that she has other tools for safeguarding depositors and stopping contagion. A quarter of a percentage point was the latest rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve. Chairman Jerome Powell said persistent inflation left no choice. And he said more would have to be done to head off further trouble at U.S. lenders: “My only interest is that we identify what went wrong here. How did this happen? Is the question. What went wrong? Try to find that.” A day later, the Bank of England raised its benchmark rate by the same amount. Up to 22% was the plunge in shares for Jack Dorsey’s payment firm Block on Thursday (March 23). That after short-seller Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the firm of overstating its user numbers. Block said the report was factually inaccurate, and vowed to fight back. And $15.2 billion is how much a Japanese consortium will pay to take over Toshiba. It’s the third-largest M&A deal of the year globally. And investors hope it will draw a line under years of scandal at the sprawling conglomerate.

  • Reeves vetoes health insurance bills that experts, watchdogs say would help consumers

    One of the bills would have aimed to speed up the prior authorization process. The other would have allowed the insurance department to collect data about how insurance companies reimburse providers and fine them if they do so unfairly.

  • Trudeau: a side benefit of TikTok ban, his kids can't use it

    STORY: Speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "Our concerns around TikTok are around security and access to information that the Chinese government could have to government phones. It's just a personal side benefit that my kids can't use TikTok anymore."Trudeau, 51, has three children, two of whom are teenagers. His government announced its ban last month, saying the platform has an "unacceptable" risk to privacy and security."I am obviously concerned with their privacy and their security, which is why I'm glad that on their phones that happened to be issued by the government, they no longer access TikTok," Trudeau said. "That was a big frustration for them. 'Really this applies to us, dad?'"

  • Stacked deck: Ukrainian family of 5 struggles for refuge in the Conejo Valley

    A refugee family from Ukraine says they would be homeless without the help of a Thousand Oaks couple. Here's why.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Next: 10...

  • Tyson Foods plant closure raises antitrust concerns among US farmers, experts

    (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc gave its chicken suppliers two months' notice of its plan to shut a Virginia processing plant in May, raising concerns among farmers and legal experts about the company's compliance with antitrust regulations requiring it to give 90 days' notice before ending a contract. The planned closure of the plant has left dozens of Virginia chicken growers scrambling to find new buyers in a region with few other options. It could also expose Tyson to fines under the century-old Packers and Stockyards Act (PSA), the U.S. antitrust law requiring the minimum advance warning, according to Peter Carstensen, a professor of law emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School who previously served in the antitrust division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Fed says rising income costs cut payments to US Treasury in 2022

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Rising interest costs cut into the amount of money the Federal Reserve handed back to the U.S. Treasury last year compared to 2021, the U.S. central bank said in an audited financial statement released on Friday. The Fed returned $76 billion to the Treasury last year, down from $109 billion in the prior year, according to the document, which updated figures first released in January. Higher costs related to interest ate into the bottom line and left the Fed at the end of 2022 with what it calls a $16.6 billion deferred asset, which describes what is essentially a loss for the central bank.

  • New Zealand foreign minister to discuss security with Chinese counterpart on Friday

    New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she will discuss concerns about key regional and global security challenges when she meets with her Chinese counterpart, foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing Friday. Mahuta arrived in China on Wednesday for a four-day trip, the first by a New Zealand minister since 2019, and has been meeting with business and women leaders before her meeting with Gang.

  • Russian puppet leader in Crimea creates PMC with Prigozhin's minion in charge

    Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed puppet leader of Ukrainian Crimea, has created a private military company (PMC) called Convoy; the mercenaries who serve there are supervised by Yevgeny Prigozhin's right-hand man who goes by the alias of Mazay [Yevgeny Prigozhin is a founder and financier of the Wagner Group - ed.

  • Elon Musk trolls top House Dem: 'That's what she said'

    Elon Musk wasn't shy to use Twitter to employ a double entendre made famous by Michael Scott, the main character of the beloved sitcom "The Office," in response to the top House Democrat taking an apparent swipe at Republicans.

  • Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

    In more alarming news about the state of Social Security, some experts are warning that up to 20% in payment cuts could be coming as early as 2032, per CNN, unless Congress intervenes with measures to...

  • Washington Supreme Court upholds effort to balance tax code

    The Washington Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state's new capital gains tax, which was adopted by lawmakers in an effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive tax code. In a 7-2 decision, the justices found the tax to be an excise tax — not a property tax, which the state Constitution limits to 1% annually, or an income tax, which Supreme Court decisions dating to the 1930s have found unconstitutional. “For 134 years, Washington state has been waiting for the day when a fairer tax system came about, one where working people were not carrying an inequitable share of the burden," Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said in a statement.