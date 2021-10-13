U.S. judge says D.C. jail violated civil rights of Capitol riot defendant

Members of the the far-right group Proud Boys march to the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Wednesday held top officials at the Washington, D.C., Department of Corrections in civil contempt, after ruling they violated the civil rights of a U.S. Capitol riot defendant by impeding his access to medical care.

"It is more than just inept and bureaucratic shuffling of papers," U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said.

"I find that the civil rights of the defendant have been abridged. I don't know if it's because he is a Jan. 6 defendant or not, but I find that this matter should be referred to the attorney general of the United States ... for a civil rights investigation."

Lamberth's verbal order came during a court hearing on Wednesday, after the judge previously threatened to hold District of Columbia Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and Warden Wanda Patten in contempt for failing to turn over notes from a doctor for defendant Christopher Worrell.

Worrell, a self-proclaimed member of the far-right Proud Boys group, is facing numerous criminal charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including assaulting police and civil disorder.

Worrell broke his hand in May. In June, an orthopedic surgeon at a nearby hospital recommended he have surgery to repair it.

Since then, however, Worrell has been unable to get the surgery because the Department of Corrections has not provided the doctor's notes to the U.S. Marshals Service despite repeated requests.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney files another lawsuit against officer who killed 3

    An attorney representing the families of three people who died at the hands of a former Wisconsin police officer filed another federal lawsuit against him Wednesday, saying his department taught him to view Black people as dangerous. The lawsuit alleges that former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah violated Jay Anderson's constitutional rights when he fatally shot Anderson after discovering him sleeping in a park after hours in 2016. According to the lawsuit, Anderson followed all of Mensah's commands but Mensah still considered him a threat because he was Black.

  • Cheney warns Jan. 6 panel "will move contempt charges" if Capitol riot subpoenas ignored

    The Jan 6. select committee investigating the Capitol riot "will move" criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with its subpoenas, warned Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel's vice chair, Tuesday, per Reuters.Why it matters: It follows reports that former President Trump told former aides and associates to invoke executive privilege and not comply with congressional requests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Committee member Rep. Adam

  • COVID-19 hospital visitor rules: Families want more access

    Banned from the Florida hospital room where her mother lay dying of COVID-19, Jayden Arbelaez pitched an idea to construction employees working nearby. “Is there any way that I could get there?” Arbelaez asked them, pointing to a small third-story window of the hospital in Jacksonville. The workers gave the 17-year-old a yellow vest, boots, a helmet and a ladder to climb onto a section of roof so she could look through the window and see her mother, Michelle Arbelaez, alive one last time.

  • House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

    Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country's borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote. The House approved it swiftly so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week.

  • Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

    The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom. Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland.

  • Trump aides who try to avoid subpoenas over Capitol riot will be prosecuted, top Democrat warns

    Steve Bannon and Dan Scavino yet to indicate whether they will comply

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro'

    Calif. Rep. Adam Schiff called Fla. Rep. Matt Gaetz a "congressbro" after Gaetz crashed a deposition in 2019. Gaetz and a group of GOP members stormed into a secure facility being used to depose a witness.

  • Kyrie Irving Benched By NBA’s Brooklyn Nets Over Covid Vaccine Refusal

    The Brooklyn Nets have benched All-Star guard Kyrie Irving indefinitely due to his decision not to get the Covid vaccine. New York City’s vaccine mandate, which covers indoor venues including the Nets’ arena, Barclays Center, requires all people entering to have had at least one vaccine dose. Along with San Francisco and LA, the New […]

  • DHS Secretary Mayorkas Halts Work-Site Immigration Enforcement Operations

    The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it will end mass immigration enforcement operations at worksites.

  • Investigators: No evidence of Fulton County ballot fraud

    Investigators in Georgia haven't found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election, according to a court filing. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in Fulton County during last year's election. At a hearing last month, he asked for an update into any investigations by the secretary of state's office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation into allegations of fraudulent or counterfeit ballots in the state's most populous county.

  • Louisiana U.S. senators concerned over $4.5B SBA loan proposal

    Louisiana’s two U.S. senators are raising concerns about a provision in the proposed $3.5 trillion congressional budget reconciliation bill that would allot billions in direct government loans to small businesses.

  • Seahawks: 3 defensive players who need to improve going into Week 6

    The Seahawks defense is one of the worst in the NFL this season, on pace for allowing the most yards in league history.

  • A 'source' Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell cited in 'antifa' vote-rigging claim said he was working with election officials to gain 'access' to Dominion machines

    Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold told Insider she was confident that the state's voting machines were secure.

  • Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Honors Indigenous Peoples (and Bests Her Personal Goal) at Boston Marathon

    The country's first Native American cabinet secretary raced in Boston to acknowledge the accomplishments of those who ran before her as well as the importance of running in preserving a cultural history

  • 1,000 summoned as possible jurors in Arbery slaying trial

    Court officials preparing for the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery mailed jury duty notices to 1,000 people, a huge number that illustrates the challenge the judge and attorneys face in finding impartial jurors for a case that sparked a national outcry. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in coastal Georgia in the murder trial of Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son who armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood. Also standing trial is William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor who joined the chase on Feb. 23, 2020, and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun.

  • Ex-Intel executives' startup aims to tackle spiraling costs of AI

    After Intel Corp bought Naveen Rao and Hanlin Tang's startup in 2016, their job was to help the chip giant make money off artificial intelligence, which requires vast computing power and had become lucrative for the chip industry. But after leaving Intel last year, the pair on Wednesday revealed a startup called MosaicML.

  • Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal: Afghanistan War was a 'failure'

    Retired General Stanley McChrystal, who led coalition forces in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, called the Afghanistan War a "failure" in a new interview with Yahoo Finance.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.