U.S. judge says Trump's election falsehoods still pose security risk

FILE PHOTO: Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge said there is a risk that Donald Trump's supporters could still carry out attacks similar to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, noting the former president's "near-daily fulminations" about his election loss have not subsided.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson made the remark in a written decision on Wednesday explaining why she would continue to jail Cleveland Meredith Jr. while he awaits trial on charges that he texted about "putting a bullet" in U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head.

"The steady drumbeat that inspired defendant (Meredith) to take up arms has not faded away; six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention in the near-daily fulminations of the former President," Jackson said in her partially redacted ruling.

Jackson noted that the charges against Meredith were particularly serious.

"Not only did defendant threaten to wreak mayhem in general in the nation’s capital, he used graphic and misogynistic language to threaten to kill particular public figures in the District in specific and violent ways," Jackson said.

Federal prosecutors charged Meredith with making the threat and illegally possessing a gun and ammunition, according to court documents.

Meredith was not present for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, telling investigators he had to stop for car repairs during the drive from Colorado, according to authorities.

He arrived in Washington late on Jan. 6, and wrote in a text message on Jan. 7 that he wanted to “put a bullet in (Pelosi’s) noggin,” according to prosecutors.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

    Congressional Republicans are privately dreading Trump's return to the campaign trail

  • Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

    Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

  • 15-Year-Old Girl Convinces Her Boyfriend To Murder Her Dad For Having Too Many Rules

    Parent-children relationships can be difficult -- but the murder of Lewis "Lewy" Fryer exposed a dark and twisted scheme orchestrated by his own teen daughter. On the morning of May 13, 2010 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, a frantic 911 came in from a 15-year-old girl reporting she had found her father dead. "There's blood everywhere ... I've never seen a dead body before," Kaleigh Fryer frantically says in audio of the call obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen. When police arrived at the scene, they found Lewy Fryer dead in his bedroom. There were clear signs of a struggle, with blood on the walls, floor, and bed. He had been stabbed in the neck and back. There was no sign of forced entry, although his car was missing. Kaleigh told investigators she had last seen her dad the night before when she went to sleep. He didn't wake her up in the morning like he normally did, so when she got up at around 7 a.m. she went to check on him and found the bloody scene. When asked if her father had any enemies, Kaleigh responded, "Everybody likes my dad," as seen in footage obtained by "Killer Couples." Investigators talked to Kaleigh's 18-year-old brother Keith, who had an alibi -- he had been with friends the night before. They also spoke to his ex-wife, Trisha. The two had split in 1997 because of her drug habit and Lewy had sole custody. "My early childhood, I don't remember a lot of my mom because she would come in and out of our life because she did a lot of prison time," Keith Fryer told producers. Trish denied having anything to do with the murder and it was clear custody of the kids wouldn't have been a motive: Lewy let her take the kids whenever she could. Police then scoured the neighborhood and talked to those who knew the Fryer family. What they learned from two of Kaleigh's friends changed the course of the investigation. They revealed Kaleigh was very rebellious and was known to drink, throw parties when her father wasn't home, and get into fights. She had been expelled multiple times. "Kaleigh was not somebody you wanted to mess with. People knew if it came down to do it she wouldn't be afraid to throw hands or get in someone's face," friend Gina Porter told "Killer Couples." Recently, Lewy had been trying to instill order and create more rules for Kaleigh, which she hated, according to the friends. Most shocking of all, though, was that Kaleigh had a 21-year-old boyfriend, Jay Chiles. In the state of Oklahoma, their age difference meant a sexual relationship between the two violated statuary rape laws. Chiles had no home, no job, and no money. Kaleigh regularly snuck him into the Fryer residence at night She had been hiding him from her father, but shortly before he was killed, Lewy had learned about Chiles. He had confronted Chiles and told him not to see his daughter anymore. "He wasn't happy about it because of the age difference and it wasn't something he would condone by any means," Keith told producers. "It was an illegal relationship." The search was on for Chiles, who was eventually located in Oklahoma City. At first, Chiles told investigators he had nothing to do with the murder, but eventually he admitted he was at the Fryer home the night of the murder. Lewy had woken up, Chiles claimed, found the pair together, and tried to attack him with a golf club. Chiles grabbed a kitchen knife that he used in self-defense, he said. However, authorities knew form the bloodstain evidence in the bedroom that Lewy had been killed in bed, and that the golf clubs in the house were tucked away in a closet untouched. They told Chiles his story didn't work. Then, Chiles claimed he had gone to the home to rob Lewy, but when Lewy woke up, Chiles panicked and stabbed him. The story still didn't ring true for investigators. When pressed again, he revealed Kaleigh had convinced him to kill her father. "Jay’s belief is that her father is mean to her and has too many rules and she wants him dead because she'd be allowed to live with her mom and be happy and be with Jay," Lesley March, former Logan County assistant district attorney, told producers. According to Chiles, Kaleigh had asked him multiple times to kill her father, but he always refused -- until Kaleigh told him she was pregnant. "This is somebody that’s been kicked out of this house and kaleigh offers him a plan. They're going to live with her mother, they're going to be happy, they're going to have a place to live, and this just offers him something he cant turn down," Billy Wheeler, Guthrie City Attorney, told prducers. Ultimately, Kaleigh had told Chiles how to get into the home that morning, where to find the knife, and to steal the car and flee to Oklahoma City after committing the murder, where she would pick him up. She was in contact with him throughout the night and called him before calling 911 to check in. However, she never showed up at their meeting spot. Phone records backed up his story -- Kayleigh had indeed called Chiles in the morning right before she called 911, and the phone showed her online and active in the early morning hours while her father lay dead in the other room. About 16 hours after the murder, both Jay Chiles and Kayleigh Fryer were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Later on, Kaleigh's diary was discovered. She wrote in multiple entries about how much she hated her dad. It also eventually came out that Kaleigh had not actually been pregnant, which devastated Chiles. "She manipulated Jay into doing what she wanted and she got what she wanted," March told producers. In July 2010, Chiles took a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life with parole. He also agreed to testify against Kaleigh, who still maintained her innocence. In May 2011, Kaleigh Fryer, now 16, was tried as an adult and found guilty of first-degree murder. She was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. "I think Kaleigh and Jay both had problems and they fed off each other," Porter told producers. For more on this case and others like it, watch "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • Former prosecutor: ‘Complete nonsense’ to say Trump probe is a witch hunt

    Daniel Alonso, a former deputy to Manhattan DA Cy Vance, discusses the New York criminal probe of former President Donald Trump, his family and the Trump Organization.

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

    Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

  • German scientists identify possible cause of vaccine blood clots

    Scientists in Germany believe they have discovered why the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines cause potentially fatal blood clots in rare cases, and claim the issue can be fixed with a minor adjustment. The authors of a new study claim their findings show that it is not the key component of the vaccines that cause the clotting, but a separate vector virus that is used to deliver them to the body. Both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs use a modified adenovirus, similar to the common cold virus, to deliver the spike protein of SarsCov2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The scientists claim the delivery mechanism means the spike protein is sent into the cell nucleus rather than the cellular fluid, where the virus usually generates proteins. In rare cases, they argue, parts of the spike protein can splice inside the nucleus, creating mutant versions which do not bind to the cell membrane where immunisation takes place, but are secreted into the body, where they can cause blood clots. Dangerous clots in the brain have been recorded in 309 cases out of 33m people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, and there have been 56 deaths. “The adenovirus life cycle includes... the entry of the adenoviral DNA into the nucleus, and subsequently gene transcription by the host transcription machinery,” the scientists claimed in a preprint of the study released this week. “And exactly here lies the problem: the viral piece of DNA… is not optimised to be transcribed inside the nucleus.”

  • Long-COVID-19 Patients Are Getting Diagnosed With Rare Illnesses Like POTS

    The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with COVID-19, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Dawson is among what Dr. David Goldstein, head of the National Institutes of Health’s Autonomic Medicine Section, called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” COVID patients who remain sick long after testing negative for the virus. A significant percentage are suffering from syndromes that few doctors understand or treat, primarily postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

  • Trump wanted a quick tax break. His appointees are now stuck with big bills.

    They've been ordered to immediately repay months of payroll taxes that had been deferred under a bid by Trump to boost the economy ahead of last year’s elections.

  • Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto' and made sexual comments about female colleagues

    Ex-employees at the Gateses' money-management firm accused Michael Larson of judging female employees on attractiveness, The New York Times reports.

  • White Sox catch heat after removing beloved concession worker's name from seating area for Tony La Russa's

    Loretta Micele served White Sox fans for 60 years.

  • U.S. VP Harris to meet companies, groups to push Central America economic growth

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet top officials from 12 companies and groups including Microsoft Corp, Mastercard and the World Economic Forum on Thursday to promote economic opportunity in Central America's Northern Triangle countries, a White House official told Reuters. President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, to deal with an increase in migration into the United States.

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to charges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s department of justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by Antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump reelection plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • Taiwan says request to drop word 'country' preceded BioNTech vaccine deal collapse

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Germany's BioNTech asked Taiwan to remove the word "country" from their planned joint announcement on a COVID-19 vaccine sale to the island, its health minister said, as he outlined the collapse of the deal which Taipei blames on China. Taiwan and China are engaged in an escalating war of words after Beijing separately offered shots to the Chinese-claimed island via Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a contract to sell them in Greater China. Taiwan however has preferred to deal with BioNTech direct.

  • He’s been on the run for 21 years as a sex offender. Deputies finally found him

    David Swenson has been hiding from the law for more than 20 years. From California to Florida, he spent more than two decades without registering as a sex offender.

  • Nude streaker invades rain-soaked Nationals Park ... with a plan

    We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • Arizona voting bill fails in the House, with 2 Republicans crossing party lines

    An Arizona state bill that would have required absentee ballots list more personal information failed in the Republican-controlled state House on Wednesday. Arizona state Senate Bill 1713 would have required absentee ballots to list a voter's birthday, plus either the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, a state-issued identification number or a voter registration number, failed in the GOP-controlled Arizona House Wednesday night.

  • Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie 'Infinite' will stream on Paramount+ on June 10th

    Mark Wahlberg's 'Infnite' is heading skipping theaters to head straight to Paramount+ on June 10th.

  • Charlie Max Thinks We Should All Be Cooking Nude

    The model and OnlyFans creator talks about her naked dinner parties and how being in the buff helped her feel safe in her skin.