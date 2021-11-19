U.S. judge sets trial date in American Airlines, JetBlue antitrust lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp has set a trial date for the second half of next year.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston scheduled the case to begin Sept. 26, 2022, according to court documents filed on Friday. The trial stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and six states over what is called the "Northeast Alliance" partnership between JetBlue and the world's largest airline, American Airlines.

The suit alleges the deal would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern U.S. airports and seeks to block the plan, which was announced in July 2020 and approved by the U.S. Transportation Department shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TPD investigating shooting after man with gunshot wound checks into Tallahassee hospital

    The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a man Friday afternoon.

  • Nasdaq ends atop 16,000 mark for the first time on tech strength

    The Nasdaq Composite Index closed above 16,000 points for the first time on Friday, in its second-straight record finish powered by technology stocks, while pandemic jitters sent the Dow to its fourth losing session in the last five. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 index scored a winning week, up 1.2% and 0.3% respectively, after last week's declines snapped a five-week run of higher finishes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average's second-successive weekly loss - this one of 1.4% - wiped out the last of its November gains, extending the index's drop from a Nov. 8 record high to 2.3%.

  • 234,000 travelers expected through RDU for Thanksgiving holiday

    The figure reported by RDU Airport Authority CEO Michael Landguth is a 129% increase compared to the same travel period in 2020.

  • Mom mourns teen shot to death on NC family park trip. ‘First Christmas without him’

    Police are following up on leads.

  • We're still not taking the pandemic seriously

    20 months after pandemic lockdowns first began in the U.S., government institutions and the public are still struggling to manage COVID-19 as the emergency it is.Why it matters: Past crises, from the Great Depression to 9/11, led to lasting changes in American society and governance. But institutional inflexibility has left us at risk of further COVID waves and disruption and unprepared for the inevitable next pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Passenger counts tick up at RDU

    As the delta variant subsides, passenger traffic is again rising at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. This week, the airport disclosed that more than 930,000 passengers flew through RDU last month, making October the second busiest month for passenger traffic since the onset of the pandemic. The passenger count was a 154 percent increase over October of last year, but is still 27 percent down from 2019.

  • U.S. House panel wants answers on Boeing 787

    New concerns about the Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jet emerged on Friday.Leaders of a subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives have called for a government review of the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of the Boeing plane.Lawmakers noted numerous production issues that have halted deliveries for lengthy periods over the last 13 months.Leaders of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee want answers on how the FAA is overseeing the process. Word of stepped-up scrutiny further pushed shares of Boeing lower.The stock was already under pressure after the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Boeing had once again cut back on production.Boeing said that it is "completing comprehensive inspections across 787 production and within the supply chain, while holding detailed, transparent discussions with the FAA, suppliers and our customers."It also said production is ongoing but inspections and rework efforts are impacting deliveries.Boeing admitted last month that some titanium parts on the 787 were made incorrectly over the past three years.That was just one of many problems that have caused it to cut production and halt deliveries since May.The FAA stepped in in July and ordered Boeing to fix a manufacturing quality issue near the nose of the plane before making customer deliveries.Shares of Boeing were down nearly 6 percent in late-Friday trading.

  • Hero or vigilante? Rittenhouse verdict reignites polarized U.S. gun debate

    Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on murder charges on Friday opened yet another front in America's longstanding fight over gun rights: Is it acceptable for a teenager to bring an assault-style rifle to a protest? Conservatives hailed Rittenhouse as a hero for exercising his right to self-defense when he fatally shot two demonstrators and wounded a third who he said attacked him last year at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gun control advocates warned the jury's verdict could inspire a new wave of armed vigilantism, after Rittenhouse - armed with an AR-15-style rifle - traveled in August 2020 from his Illinois home to Kenosha after demonstrations erupted following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

  • Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

    Teenager was acquitted after killing two men and injuring another in Kenosha protests

  • New video of Christian Hall with his hands up before fatal shooting prompts calls for 'unbiased' probe

    Footage confirming that Christian Hall had his hands up in the air when Pennsylvania State Police fatally shot him last December was released on Thursday, sparking renewed calls for an “unbiased” investigation into the incident. What happened: Hall, 19, was reported as suffering a mental health crisis when he ended up on the bridge at the Route 33 southbound overpass over I-80 in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30, 2020. Pennsylvania police, who were called to assist, fatally shot him for allegedly pointing what turned out to be a non-fatal weapon at them.

  • The Great Resignation is being driven entirely by this one demographic

    The so-called Great Resignation has erupted in America's consciousness, referring to the waves of people leaving the workforce and the difficulty companies are having in finding replacements.

  • After telling member to leave the room, Beaufort Co. school board makes lawsuit records public

    School board member William Smith filed a lawsuit against Beaufort County School District and his colleagues in June.

  • Kansas mom sues Walmart for allegedly giving COVID vaccine to daughter without consent

    Michelle Tonkinson alleges that a Walmart pharmacist gave her daughter a COVID-19 vaccine with a parent’s consent on Sept. 10.

  • S.D. Governor's Daughter Quits in 'Disappointment and Anger' as Officials Look at How She Got Her Job

    "I'm writing to you today to express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged," Kassidy Peters said Tuesday. "It is clear that none of this will stop until my reputation and that of my young family are destroyed"

  • Executives Are 3x More Likely To Want To Return To the Office Than Other Employees — Why the Disconnect?

    While many employees are dreading the prospect of a return to the office (if they haven't returned already), many executives are on the opposite end of the spectrum and are eager for the transition...

  • 14 Job Descriptions That Made Me Want To Log Off LinkedIn Forever

    "Entry level" should mean NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED.View Entire Post ›

  • Xbox Boss 'Disturbed' By What's Going On At Activision Blizzard, Reconsidering Relationship

    Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, sent an email to staff calling the latest wave of allegations about Activision Blizzard deeply troubling, as first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed to Kotaku by Microsoft PR. Spencer joins a growing list of developers, shareholders, and game industry executives speaking up about reported abuse at one of the largest gaming publishers in the world.

  • United Airlines CEO says vaccine mandate helped transform the company’s culture

    Scott Kirby says framing it as a safety issue was what led 99.7% of employees to get their shots within eight weeks.

  • India rates hit three-month low, supply woes loom for Vietnam

    Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $354 to $360 per tonne this week, their lowest since mid-August, down from $359 to $364 a week earlier. Prices for Vietnam's 5% broken rice edged down to $425-$430 per tonne from $430-$435 per tonne a week earlier. "The prices fell following the decline in prices of rice from other exporting countries, including India and Pakistan," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

  • A.G. Derek Schmidt asks U.S. Supreme Court to take up challenge to Kansas ‘ag-gag’ law

    A.G. Schmidt filed a request Wednesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge to a Kansas law restricting recordings at farming sites.