U.S. judge won't drop Jan. 6 charges

Dec. 22—A federal judge has rejected the last of several arguments endorsed by attorneys for members of a right-wing militia group, including a Thomasville woman, that the indictments against them in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol were fatally flawed and should be thrown out.

The long-awaited ruling filed late Monday by Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia addressed the last two of six arguments by attorneys for members of the Oath Keepers to have charges dismissed. Like the first four he rejected in September, these largely leaned on arguments that the legal language in the laws under which the defendants were charged cannot apply to what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"The court is persuaded by none of their contentions," Mehta wrote. The indictments "state offenses that are encompassed by the plain text" of the law, which "is neither void for vagueness nor vague as applied to these defendants. The charged offenses also do not run afoul of the First Amendment. Accordingly, the court denies defendants' motions to dismiss."

The dismissal arguments originally had been filed by the attorneys for just three members of the Oath Keepers, but Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville and other members of the group joined the sweeping motions suggesting that prosecutors botched their case, overreached the law and sought to single out people who hold "unpopular ideas or beliefs for outsized punishments."

Mehta's ruling had been expected since at least two other judges recently denied similar dismissal motions making similar arguments.

Steele is at home with some restrictions while awaiting trial, which may not come until sometime in the spring. The next hearing to update the status of pre-trial preparations is scheduled for late January.