U.S. Junk-Bond Yields Hit 17-Month High on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Augusta Saraiva
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The average yield on U.S. junk bonds rose to a nearly 17-month high on Thursday as Russia’s decision to attack Ukraine agitates corporate credit and upends broader markets worldwide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A Bloomberg high-yield index shows yields jumped to 5.85%, the highest level since Sept. 29, 2020, after closing Wednesday at 5.75%.

The conflict is likely to keep companies from tapping the U.S. high-yield market for funding -- a day after Twitter Inc. ended an almost two-week new-issue hiatus with a $1 billion note sale. The shaky tone across markets contributed to driving the social networking giant’s new bonds down by almost two cents earlier Thursday in New York, which could weigh on borrowers considering debt offerings.

Adding to potential unease in the primary markets, BellRing Brands Inc. shelved its $840 million junk-bond offering Thursday amid the increased volatility, though it did say it expects to commence a debt financing deal in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, funds that invest in U.S. high-yield bonds have reported seven consecutive weeks of cash exits as intensifying geopolitical strife and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike plans continue to weigh on investors’ moods. Withdrawals over that stretch total almost $18 billion, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper.

Fighting has continued in Ukraine with Russian forces attacking from the north, south and east. The government in Kyiv declared martial law and pleaded for international support including harsher sanctions, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling on citizens to take up arms.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baloo's Weighted Blanket Feels Like the Hug I Needed

    Sometimes, the one thing you really need to feel better is a giant, fully wrapped bear hug. And when you don't have someone who can give you a hug that would make even Winnie the Pooh jealous, a weighted blanket can be the next best thing.

  • Carvana to buy KAR Global's U.S. vehicle auction business for over $2 billion

    The deal for ADESA's U.S. unit announced on Thursday gives Carvana access to a business that brought in over $800 million in revenue last year and has 56 physical sites. Carvana posted strong sales early on in the pandemic as a thin supply of new cars drove up prices of used vehicles, but its growth has slowed in the past few quarters. "Carvana and ADESA U.S.'s footprints are highly complementary and combining them extends the collective reach of the two businesses," the used-car seller said.

  • U.S. pension fund CalSTRS has investments in Russia, monitors risks to portfolio

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), the second largest U.S. pension fund, said on Thursday it had investments in Russia and was monitoring potential risks to its portfolio after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "CalSTRS will follow any relevant financial sanctions levied by the United States Government," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. CalSTRS had exposure to nine Russian local sovereign bonds, so-called OFZs, with a market value of nearly $32 million as of June last year, according to its website.

  • Knowing Your Chiron Sign Can Help You Unlock Your Greatest Superpower

    You zodiac sign is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your astrological makeup, and if you've rarely resonated with your sun sign, it's likely because this makes up only a small portion of your personality. Rather, your entire birth chart - the position of the planets at the time and location in which you were born - offers you a more holistic astrological self-appraisal.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Tech-Stock Buying Spree

    On Wednesday, Ark snapped up shares of Twilio, Roblox, Coinbase and JD.com. It sold Twitter and Palantir Technologies.

  • The Russian central bank has banned short-selling amid a 50% stock-market plunge as Russia invades Ukraine

    Russia's MOEX stock market index erased as much as $259 billion in market value on Thursday and was subject to a temporary trading halt.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • This Dividend Stock Yields Almost 7% and Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that focuses on experiential properties. Among the types of properties you'll find in EPR's portfolio are movie theaters, ski resorts, golf attractions, family entertainment centers, and indoor waterparks, just to name a few. The company has grown impressively over the years, and investors have been rewarded with market-beating returns as a result.

  • The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- No person on the planet has a fortune of more than $200 billion -- at least for now. Most Read from BloombergRussia Launches Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipElon Musk, the only billionaire who still exceeded that

  • Warren Buffett has warned against hoarding cash, gold, or bitcoin during wars — and touted stocks as the safest long-term bet

    The billionaire investor said he'd buy stocks even if World War III were coming and noted that the value of money typically falls during conflicts.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies climb on Cardano, Uniswap increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 5.51% to 92 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.