U.S. Junk-Bond Yields Hit 17-Month High on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- The average yield on U.S. junk bonds rose to a nearly 17-month high on Thursday as Russia’s decision to attack Ukraine agitates corporate credit and upends broader markets worldwide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A Bloomberg high-yield index shows yields jumped to 5.85%, the highest level since Sept. 29, 2020, after closing Wednesday at 5.75%.

The conflict is likely to keep companies from tapping the U.S. high-yield market for funding -- a day after Twitter Inc. ended an almost two-week new-issue hiatus with a $1 billion note sale. The shaky tone across markets contributed to driving the social networking giant’s new bonds down by almost two cents earlier Thursday in New York, which could weigh on borrowers considering debt offerings.

Adding to potential unease in the primary markets, BellRing Brands Inc. shelved its $840 million junk-bond offering Thursday amid the increased volatility, though it did say it expects to commence a debt financing deal in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, funds that invest in U.S. high-yield bonds have reported seven consecutive weeks of cash exits as intensifying geopolitical strife and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike plans continue to weigh on investors’ moods. Withdrawals over that stretch total almost $18 billion, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper.

Fighting has continued in Ukraine with Russian forces attacking from the north, south and east. The government in Kyiv declared martial law and pleaded for international support including harsher sanctions, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling on citizens to take up arms.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.