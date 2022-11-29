U.S. jury reaches verdict in trial of Oath Keepers militia founder Rhodes

51
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A jury reached a verdict on Tuesday in the criminal trial of Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and four associates, all facing seditious conspiracy charges arising from last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters, a lawyer for Rhodes said.

Rhodes, a Yale Law School-educated former U.S. Army paratrooper and disbarred attorney, was accused by prosecutors during an eight-week trial of fomenting a plot to use force to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

The verdict was reached, though not yet announced, by the 12-member jury in the most significant of the numerous trials arising from the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has presided over the trial.

The four co-defendants of Rhodes in the trial are Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell. Rhodes, who wears an eye patch after accidentally shooting himself in the face with his own gun, is one of the most prominent defendants of the roughly 900 charged so far in connection with the attack.

Rhodes in 2009 founded the Oath Keepers, a militia group whose members include current and retired U.S. military personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders. Its members have showed up, often heavily armed, at protests and political events around the United States including the racial justice demonstrations following the murder of a Black man named George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Prosecutors during the trial said Rhodes and his co-defendants planned to use force to prevent Congress from formally certifying Biden's election victory. Meggs, Watkins and Harrelson all entered the Capitol clad in tactical gear.

The defendants was were accused of creating a "quick reaction force" that prosecutors said positioned at a nearby Virginia hotel and was equipped with firearms that could be quickly transported into Washington if summoned.

Fifty witnesses testified during the trial. Rhodes and two of his co-defendants testified in their own defense. They denied plotting any attack or seeking to block Congress from certifying the election results, though Watkins admitted to impeding police officers protecting the Capitol.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Jury deliberates for 2nd day in Oath Keepers sedition case

    A federal jury weighed seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates for a second day without reaching a verdict Monday in a high-stakes trial stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack. Rhodes and his co-defendants are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Prosecutors say the plot came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021 when Rhodes' followers stormed the Capitol alongside hundreds of other angry Trump supporters.

  • Jury deliberations continue in Oath Keepers trial

    Five defendants accused of seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol are awaiting their fate as the jury deliberates. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBS News to discuss the trial.

  • Judge dismisses Arizona GOP AG candidate’s election lawsuit as premature

    A state judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit from Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh contesting this month’s election, arguing it was filed prematurely. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee (RNC), which joined the suit, cannot file an election contest until after Arizona certifies the election,…

  • In Mexico, birdwatching offers fragile lifeline for nature, economy

    Every year millions of birds glide the air currents between Mexico's Sierra Madre Oriental mountains and the Gulf of Mexico in a spectacle dubbed the "river of raptors" that attracts hundreds of foreign birdwatchers to coastal Veracruz. "Many of my clients have been at other famous bird migration sites but say they never have seen anything like the Rio de Rapaces in Veracruz," said Steven Koevoet, a birdwatching guide in Mexico who for over 25 years has led tours in Yucatan and Veracruz states. Despite hopes the annual event could stoke an ecotourism boom similar to what Latin American counterparts Costa Rica and Ecuador have seen, it has not materialized partly due to what critics say is Mexico's failure to diversify tourism away from its bustling beach resorts like Cancun and Cabo San Lucas.

  • Moreno Valley Walmart worker accused of launching racist tirade against Black customer

    A Moreno Valley Walmart employee accused of going on a racist tirade against a Black customer is no longer with the company, a spokesperson said.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Weighs Terrorism Label for the Wagner Group

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing whether to label Russia’s Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of efforts to handicap the privately owned military company that has played a role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Wo

  • GOP-Controlled Arizona County Refuses To Certify Election

    Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to canvass the election.

  • More than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls for early voting over the holiday weekend

    More than 90,000 people have already voted early in Georgia’s senate runoff election.

  • How to bet USA’s World Cup elimination game against Iran

    The winner moves on. Will it be the U.S. or Iran?

  • Anderson excited to be back in Pakistan after 17 years

    The lone survivor of England's last test tour of Pakistan 17 years ago is feeling blessed to be back. James Anderson has worked hard on his fitness for the last five-six years to still be spearheading England's bowling attack at the age of 40, and prolong a test career that started in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord’s. “I feel very fortunate that I’m still here, very fortunate to be able to be back in Pakistan after so long.”

  • Video shows Chinese officers arresting BBC reporter as China defends detention

    The BBC said journalist Ed Lawrence was "beaten and kicked" by Chinese police while covering the anti-lockdown protests in Shanghai.

  • Emma Raducanu Receives MBE from King Charles

    In an investiture at Windsor Castle, the 20-year-old British tennis star was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

  • Qatar’s World Cup offered a global stage for Iran’s anti-government protests

    Protests at Qatar World Cup 2022 don’t last long–the same applied to the US soccer federation.

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?

    The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Which team will win the game?

  • Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

    The Milan-based photographer Gabriele Galimberti said he has received "thousands" of personal threats.

  • Mitch McConnell Won't Say If He'll Back Trump 2024 Bid After White Nationalist Meeting

    The Senate GOP leader stated only that “anyone” getting together with white nationalists is “highly unlikely to ever be elected president."

  • US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match

    The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American team to advance. Pulisic reportedly suffered an…

  • Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

    A decade after its last election autopsy, the Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP's underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party's broader struggles in the years since former President Donald Trump took power. There is some disagreement about the exact focus and scope of the upcoming review, but committee members involved in the planning suggest it will not shy away from difficult topics — including Trump's intense focus on conspiracy theories. The decision to entertain such an undertaking represents a rare moment of public introspection from a Republican Party that has defiantly resisted any and all calls to change course during the Trump era.

  • Rick Scott defends releasing 'Rescue America' plan ahead of midterms: 'I don't regret it one bit'

    Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott defended his 31-page plan outlining a GOP agenda in a blistering op-ed criticizing Democrats and Republican leadership.

  • Trump’s Truth Social Traffic Plummets 29% at Height of Midterm Campaign (Report)

    The falloff reflected drop in users on rival conservative social platforms and right-wing news sites