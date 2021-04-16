U.S. Justice Department announces first guilty plea in Capitol riots cases

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday publicly revealed its first plea agreement in the hundreds of criminal cases stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jon Schaffer, a native of Indiana and founder of the band Iced Earth, is expected to enter a guilty plea, according to court documents.

At the beginning of a plea hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., a lawyer for Schaffer agreed with a federal prosecutor that on Jan. 6 Schaffer did enter the U.S. Capitol, which was a restricted area, as Congress prepared to certify the Electoral College vote.

