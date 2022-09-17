U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Justice Building
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

In the filing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the Justice Department said the circuit court should halt part of the lower court decision that prevents prosecutors from relying on the classified documents in their criminal investigation into the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach after his presidency ended.

The department also asked that a third party appointed to examine all the records taken in the federal raid at Trump's part, Senior U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, not be permitted to review the classified materials.

The government asked the appeals court to rule on the request "as soon as practicable."

The government's motion comes after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected the same requests from the Justice Department.

There were roughly 100 classified documents among the 11,000 records gathered in the FBI's court-approved Aug. 8 search at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Cannon, whom Trump appointed to the bench in 2020, had said she would tell Dearie, who is filling the role of a "special master" in the case, to prioritize the classified records in his review, which she set a Nov. 30 deadline to complete.

If Cannon's ruling stands, experts said, it would likely stall the Justice Department investigation involving the government records.

The department is also looking into possible obstruction of the probe after it found evidence that records may have been removed or concealed from the FBI when it sent agents to Mar-a-Lago in June to try to recover all classified documents through a grand jury subpoena.

The Justice Department must now convince the Atlanta-based appeals court, with a conservative majority, to take its side in litigation over the records probe. Trump appointees make up six of the 11 active judges on the 11th Circuit.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen; Editing by Tim Ahmann and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump warns of 'big problems' if he's indicted over handling of classified documents

    Trump's comments come weeks after the FBI's search of his Florida home as part of an investigation into the mishandling of classified papers.

  • Hillary Clinton on Trump stealing classified documents: "Cut the hypocrisy, this is a threat to our national security."

    On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton commented on Trump’s possession of classified documents and having them at his country club. In early August, Donald Trump’s country club Mar-a-Lago was raided by FBI agents due to his possession of classified top secret documents, some dealing with nuclear security measures. This is a threat to our national security that somebody would actually have in his country club storage room, his desk, his bedroom top secret information and you have to ask yourself, why?

  • US asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold

    The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge's order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month. The department told the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta that the judge's hold was impeding the “government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security” and interfering with its investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. “The government and the public would suffer irreparable harm absent a stay,” department lawyers wrote in their brief to the appeals court.

  • Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

    When a government document mysteriously appeared earlier this week in the highest profile case in the federal court system, it had the hallmarks of another explosive storyline in the Justice Department’s investigation into classified records stored at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The document purported to be from the U.S. Treasury Department, claimed that the agency had seized sensitive documents related to last month’s search at Mar-a-Lago and included a warrant ordering CNN to preserve “leaked tax records.” The document remained late Thursday on the court docket, but it is a clear fabrication.

  • Trump warns of "big problems" if he's indicted

    Former President Donald Trump warned there could be unrest if he's indicted over classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Major Garrett reports.

  • Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators. The Justice Department has promised to take the case to an appeals court if Cannon ruled against their request.

  • Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district

    President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department's investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace Juan Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez, who has been a top prosecutor in Southern Florida involved in the investigation of the classified records and the debate over whether a judge should appoint a special master to review the documents taken by FBI in the search.

  • Justice Dept. asks appeals court to restore access to Trump raid documents

    The DOJ's widely expected escalation of the legal fight came one day after a Trump-appointed judge rebuffed prosecutors’ request for a stay.

  • Deville man accused in 2013 death of his mom gets plea date

    A Deville man accused of killing his mother and dumping her body in a Grant Parish river back in late September 2013 had a plea date set on Wednesday.

  • Louisiana woman whose fetus had no skull travels 1,400 miles for abortion

    A Louisiana woman whose fetus would have died in minutes or days after birth traveled to New York for an abortion after being denied in Baton Rouge.

  • Inside Harry Styles’s Chic Real Estate Portfolio

    The singer’s been building up an impressive collection of homes in North London

  • No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M highlights ACC's Week 3

    Miami leads the series 2-1 and broke the series tie in the last meeting, a 41-23 victory in 2008 at College Station. The Hurricanes moved up two slots in the AP Top 25 this week with their second straight win to start the season, a 30-7 triumph over Southern Miss, while the Aggies plummeted 18 spots after a stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was 7-1 against the Hurricanes when he was at Florida State (2010-17).

  • Classified documents were mingled with magazines and clothes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club

    A judge reviewing the search of Donald Trump's Florida estate released a more detailed list of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

  • SEC Unfiltered: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M aren't out of the woods yet – not even close

    To quote Jim Mora: "Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game." That's where the Aggies stand. They just need a win, and the schedule is stiffening.

  • Chief of Staff Grew Concerned About Donald Trump's Mental Health Early in His Presidency: Book

    John Kelly allegedly purchased a book about Trump's mental health "to understand the president's particular psychoses." He reportedly consulted it on the job and referred to the White House as "Crazytown"

  • Zelenskiy accuses Russia of torture, war crimes

    STORY: As Ukrainian investigators worked to uncover what they say are hundreds of bodies from a mass grave in the city of Izium – territory recaptured from Russian forces - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters the scene was proof that Russia has committed war crimes in his country.“Unfortunately, this looks like a bloody soap opera. After Bucha, we’re seeing similar sights in de-occupied regions of our country. In Izium, we found 450 dead people buried. But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain areas.”In an exclusive interview with Reuters from his presidential office, Zelenskiy likened the aftermath in some recaptured areas to Russia's withdrawal from the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, months ago… when dead civilians lay scattered over the streets.Asked if there was evidence of war crimes, Zelenskiy had this to say:“There are investigative commissions with international partners, partnered (with Ukraine) commissions. Also, our prosecutors are working together with international ones. There are cases, evidence and various investigations are being conducted. Not only Ukrainian, but international as well.”Moscow has not commented on Izium’s graves.But - Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has said accusations of human rights abuses are a smear campaign.U.N. human rights investigators will be sent to Izium, according a UN spokesperson, to determine whether the people found (quote) “died in hostilities.”U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday stressed the need for accountability in areas recaptured from Russia:“...It's usually important that even as the Ukrainians do everything they can to take back the land that's been seized from them by Russia and this aggression, that at the same time we're all working to build the evidence and document the atrocities that have been committed. And in many instances, these will amount to war crimes, which I think is the appropriate frame through which to look at this. That work is going on. There needs to be accountability.”Ukrainian officials on site said of the more than 400 bodies discovered, most are civilians. Some were alleged to have rope around their necks and tied hands.

  • She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

    ROE V WADE: <strong>Exclusive</strong>: Nancy Davis speaks to <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>about her traumatic ordeal and her fears that women’s lives are at risk because of abortion bans

  • Blake Shelton Fans Are Extremely Upset With the CMA Awards Over Latest Announcement

    The country music superstar Blake Shelton was not nominated for this year's awards, which air on November 9 in ABC, and fans ahve a lot ot say.

  • Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones held a rally to protest Sen. Marco Rubio's abortion bill

    State Sen. Jones and Pinecrest council member Anna Hochkammer, had choice words for Sen. Rubio's co-sponsorship of a nationwide abortion bill that mirrors the Florida 15-week ban.

  • 6 things to know before Texas A&M vs Miami

    6 things to know before Texas A&M vs Miami