U.S. Justice Department names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach
3
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday he has named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations into Donald Trump involving the former president's handling of sensitive documents and the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Garland's announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump's candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden's stated intention to run for re-election, made the appointment of a special counsel necessary.

Smith will oversee the investigation into Trump's handling of government documents after leaving the White House last year and the probe into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election, Garland said.

"Appointing a special counsel at this time is the right thing to do," Garland said at a news conference.

Smith, a political independent, is currently chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, tasked with prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo. He previously oversaw the Justice Department's public integrity section and worked as a federal and state prosecutor in New York.

Garland said he would begin his work as special counsel "immediately."

This would be the Justice Department's third special counsel to be appointed since 2017 to handle a politically sensitive case. Such prosecutors typically have a high degree of independence to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed in 2017 to oversee the federal investigation into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and its contacts with Russia. In 2019, John Durham was appointed to investigate the origins of the FBI's probe into Trump's 2016 campaign.

The White House was not involved in the decision, an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biden did not respond to multiple shouted questions from reporters about the appointment during his only public appearance of the day.

(Reporting by Sarah Lynch and Rami Ayub; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Special counsel named by Garland to oversee Trump investigations and potential charging decisions

    Identity of the special counsel likely to be revealed later Friday when Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to provide details.

  • Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

    Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The move, being announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint a special counsel.

  • Could Trump protect himself from legal problems?

    STORY: Donald Trump: "America's comeback starts right now."(What legal problems does Trump face?)Donald Trump has announced he will run again for the White House in 2024. But the former president is facing a series of investigations and lawsuits.(Missing government records)The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation of Trump for retaining government records after leaving office in 2021.In August, the FBI seized 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.About 100 documents were marked as classified, and some were designated top secret, the highest level of classification.Trump accused the Department of Justice of engaging in a partisan witch hunt.Donald Trump: "The Mar-a-Lago raid was a desperate effort to distract from Joe Biden's record of misery and failure." A special master is determining whether any of the seized documents were protected by executive privilege, which allows them to be kept secret. (New York Attorney General civil lawsuit)In September, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump.James says her office uncovered more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations by Trump and the Trump Organization between 2011 and 2021.James, a Democrat, accused Trump of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain lower interest rates on loans and get better insurance coverage.Letitia James: "Claiming that you have money that you do not have does not amount to the 'art of the deal,' it's the art of the steal.” Trump also called this lawsuit a witch hunt. (New York criminal probe)The Trump Organization is being tried for tax fraud alleged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.Trump is not personally charged with wrongdoing but the company could face up to $1.6 million in fines.It pleaded not guilty to three tax fraud charges and six other counts. But former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has pleaded guilty and is required to testify against the Trump Organization as part of his plea agreement. (Defamation case)E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019. That’s after he denied her allegation of rape in the 1990s in a New York department store. Trump accused her of lying to drum up sales for a book.He also argued that he's shielded from Carroll's lawsuit by a federal law that immunizes government employees from defamation claims.(U.S. Capitol attack)A House of Representatives committee is investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. It could urge the Justice Department to charge Trump with federal crimes over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.His supporters sought to block Congress from certifying the election results.Committee vice chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, places the blame squarely on Trump.Liz Cheney: "The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January six was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed.” Trump called the panel's investigation a politically motivated sham.(Georgia election tampering probe)A Georgia prosecutor is leading a criminal investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to influence that state's 2020 election results.Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" enough votes needed to overturn his loss at the polls.Trump could argue that his discussions were constitutionally protected free speech.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland to name special counsel to consider charges against Donald Trump

    Attorney General Merrick Garland will reportedly name a special prosecutor to consider whether former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges stemming from a series of Department of Justice probes into his conduct. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr Garland will announce his plans at a news conference to be held at Justice Department headquarters on Friday. Mr Trump, whose Palm Beach, Florida home was searched by FBI agents on 8 August, is under investigation for allegedly violating multiple US criminal statutes governing the unlawful retention of national defence information and prohibiting obstruction of justice.

  • Jordan seeks testimony from Garland, Wray, others in House Judiciary probes of DOJ, FBI

    House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is seeking testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other DOJ officials.

  • Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case

    Dustin Thompson, who was convicted on six charges after telling jurors that he thought he was following Donald Trump's orders on Jan. 6, was sentenced to three years.

  • Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

    Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September, causing significant methane leaks. “Analysis carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site, Ljungqvist said in a statement.

  • Women's LIV Golf league could be difficult for many LPGA golfers to turn down | D'Angelo

    "I think the LPGA will have to handle it differently than the PGA Tour," Madelene Sagstrom said. "We're a little bit more vulnerable I would say."

  • Fox Host Takes Shot at Stroke Victim Fetterman While Bashing Pelosi

    Fox NewsIt wasn’t enough for Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an appearance Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight—he had to mock John Fetterman, the soon-to-be senator from Pennsylvania who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has since worked to improve his speaking and auditory processing skills.Tucker Carlson, after showing a series of clips to mark the end of Pelosi’s tenure as Democratic leader in the House, asked Cain which momen

  • Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

    Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday in his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount, but highlighted how his surprisingly strong showing revealed that Republican voters in the sprawling Colorado district are tiring of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race.

  • Voters Understand the Truth About Pregnancy Decisions. What Happened in Montana Proves It

    Montana’s “born alive” ballot showed the sinister nature of anti-abortion deception. Voters saw right through it.

  • Maersk settles case with 'Midshipman X,' whose allegation of rape at sea roiled the shipping industry

    Hope Hicks' allegations that she was raped as a cadet aboard a Maersk ship set in motion an industry-wide reckoning.

  • Boebert's razor-thin lead over Frisch in Colorado likely headed to recount

    After nine days of counting votes and over 95% of the ballots tallied, incumbent GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to hold a narrow lead over her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in a race to decide who will represent Colorado's Third District in Congress.

  • Ministers meet at APEC summit in Bangkok

    STORY: The meeting comes on the heels of the G20 summit in Bali where countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the war in Ukraine, but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.Russia is a member of both G20 and APEC but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away. He was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 and First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will stand in for him at APEC.On the sidelines, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to have bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among those also attending the main meeting.

  • Idaho university students were ‘likely sleeping’ when killer struck as coroner says victims were found in beds

    Coroner confirmed that the four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home

  • FULL PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns (6-4) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (6-4)

    Texas is due for more luck this week. Here's who to watch for in this pivotal game.

  • Milwaukee home sales fell 29% in October, Realtors report

    After a record-hot year of home sales, Milwaukee's housing market is cooling. But even with less demand, buyers are still squeezed.

  • As Qatar World Cup looms, street cricket rules for Gulf migrant workers

    It is 7:00 am in Dubai and as the sun peeks above high-rises, it reveals an animated scene below: about 200 people, mostly men, wielding bats and taped-up tennis balls in a weekly festival of street cricket.

  • Asia must not become arena for 'big power contest', says China's Xi

    The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena of big power rivalry, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a flashpoint of competition between Beijing and Washington. Xi's remarks ahead of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok were an apparent reference to U.S. efforts with regional allies and partners to blunt what they see as China's growing coercive economic and military influence. "No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times," Xi said in written remarks prepared for a business event linked to the summit.

  • LOOK: Oregon Ducks reveal jersey combination for late-night showdown with No. 10 Utah

    🟢🟡 It's going to be a late night, but Oregon's uniforms vs. Utah are going to look great under the Autzen lights on Saturday. 🟢🟡