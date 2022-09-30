U.S. Justice Dept seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case

Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Ohio
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review all of the records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

In a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified documents held at Trump's estate is still hampering significant aspects of its investigation that pertain to the classified records.

The Justice Department is asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to finish briefing in the case by Nov. 11, and hold any necessary hearing in the case as soon as possible.

Trump's lawyers are opposing the request, the government said.

The Justice Department said an expedited schedule may allow the government, if it wins the appeal, “to more quickly resume its full investigation without restraints on its review and use of evidence seized pursuant to a lawful search warrant.”

The government attorneys added that, if the Atlanta-based appeals court rules in the Justice Department's favor, it would end the litigation over materials seized in the search as well as the outside review of those documents.

That outside review, being conducted by Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, is currently set to end by Dec. 16.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Rami Ayyub, Jacqueline Wong and Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Soars 24.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • What to watch during Notre Dame’s bye week

    Plenty of games to scout while the Irish have a bye

  • Ex-eBay execs heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter

    Two former eBay Inc security executives were sentenced to prison on Thursday for carrying out a campaign to harass and intimidate a Massachusetts couple through threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the company's then-CEO. Jim Baugh and David Harville were sentenced to 57 and 24 months in prison, respectively, for their roles in an extensive harassment campaign that involved sending the couple cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody Halloween pig mask. U.S. District Judge Patti Saris, who imposed the sentences during hearings in Boston, called it a "hard-to-imagine" scheme fueled by a "toxic culture" at the Silicon Valley e-commerce company.

  • South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem

    The Sox On 35th team discusses the 2022 season, top moments, where the team will go next, and the future of Jose Abreu on the South Side.

  • 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

    The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state's Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified.

  • GOP Candidate’s Staffer Has a Murder-for-Hire Past

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyArizona Republican governor candidate Kari Lake has made her support for law enforcement a centerpiece of her campaign—but her campaign also employs an interesting character: a convicted criminal who pleaded guilty to battery against a peace officer and who once plotted to kill an FBI informant.The staffer, Kenneth Ulibarri, previously campaigned with Lake, Salon reported in February. But his official status with the campaign was not known

  • Can the Red Sox really turn around this last-place finish? Big questions loom over the post-Mookie Betts era

    The Red Sox have bounced from playoff glory to cellar-dwelling struggles before. But is the front office that traded away Mookie Betts prepared to execute a fast rebound?

  • Judge favors free speech arguments in Warren vs. DeSantis case

    The federal judge considering Andrew Warren’s challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis declined in a written order Thursday to immediately reinstate the ousted state attorney, but appeared to favor Warren’s arguments that his removal violated his free speech rights. The governor is not Warren’s boss, the judge opined, and has no right to tell him how to do his job. In a 29-page order ...

  • Ron DeSantis changes with the wind as Hurricane Ian prompts flip-flop on aid

    The Florida governor ‘put politics aside’ to ask Joe Biden for federal – unlike when he voted against help for Hurricane Sandy victims

  • A Trump-appointed judge undermined a special master order for Trump to back up claims that FBI 'planted' evidence at Mar-a-Lago

    Judge Aileen Cannon pushed back the end date for the review of records seized from Mar-a-Lago, in just her latest decision siding with Donald Trump.

  • Zelenskyy on attack on convoy in Zaporizhzhia: "Bloodthirsty scoundrels, you will answer for everything"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 30 September. He says that the invaders were in rage because of the success of the Ukrainian military at the front and [that's why] they killed civilians.

  • ‘Extremely embarrassing.’ Missouri women with prior felonies sentenced in Capitol riot

    U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan sentenced the Springfield women Friday, one to a halfway house and the other to jail.

  • Lost hiker asked for help in Colorado. Rescuers told her to ‘hunker down for the night’

    “The subject was concerned that she was cliffed out and might not be adequately equipped to stay the night,” deputies said.

  • U.S. judge does not require Trump to attest that FBI's list of seized records is accurate

    A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete. The order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came after U.S. Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, appointed as special master at Trump's request to oversee a review of the records seized from Mar-a-lago, had ordered Trump's lawyers to let him know if they disputed the accuracy of the government's property inventory list.

  • Schmitt holds double-digit lead in Missouri Senate race: poll

    Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt (R) is leading Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Friday. The poll of likely Missouri voters showed 49 percent of respondents saying they would support Schmitt if the Senate election were held today compared to Busch Valentine…

  • Trump Picked the Special Master but Now He Has Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump got the court-ordered review he wanted of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home as well as his preferred pick for a so-called special master to carry it out. But less than a month in, the former president has complaints about how that review is taking shape.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase Afte

  • Armed man faked being a customer to rob a store — the clerk stopped him, TX cops say

    The attempted robber died at the scene, police said.

  • What Joe Biden's memory lapse about the late Jackie Walorski really told us

    Joe Biden's callout to Jackie Walorski, who died in August, was embarrassing. But it also underscored his decency and understanding of the presidency.

  • Gavin Newsom Gets Put On The Spot About Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

    The Democratic California governor was asked about his relationship with Guilfoyle, who's now engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

  • Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.The DOJ’s legal stance—that anything a president does is part of his official duties, and therefore makes him a federal employee immune to lawsuits—was w