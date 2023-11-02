U.S. Justice Department opens civil rights probe of Richland jail after deaths, attacks

The Department of Justice and and the United States Attorney’s Office for South Carolina have launched a civil rights investigation into the troubled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

The investigation comes as scrutiny has grown following deaths, attacks, escapes and poor conditions inside of the Richland County facility. The jail houses individuals arrested in the city of Columbia and Richland County, as well as inmates from some other areas in the Midlands as well as some individuals arrested on federal charges. Most of the facility’s inmates are awaiting trial.

It is the most prominent acknowledgment to date of what many have characterized as troubled conditions inside of the jail.

After longtime jail director Ronaldo Myers resigned following a riot in the jail in September 2021, public attention has been drawn to conditions inside of the jail.

In the first nine months of 2023, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department filed 33 incident reports following calls to respond to the jail. A review of those incident reports as well at eight federal lawsuits paint a picture of a facility where stabbings, assaults and fights are common.

In February 2022, Lason Butler died of dehydration in solitary confinement while suffering from a serious mental health episode. His body was covered in rodent bites, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

A year later, in January 2023, Antonius Randolph was beaten to death by five other inmates who broke into his cell. An investigation by the sheriff’s office found that cell doors were routinely left unlocked. While the county denied this was a practice, they admitted that inmates were able to break open the locks on their cells.

A lawsuit filed in September alleged that an inmate was raped by his cellmate. He was then returned to his cell where he was raped again, according to the lawsuit.

Officials and attorneys have pointed to chronic understaffing as one of major problems facing the facility. While the Richland County administration has pledged significant pay raises for staff and bonuses for retention, the problems run deeper.

At a county council meeting in April, then-interim jail Director Crayman Harvey identified a need to attract more desirable job candidates in order to change the jail’s culture. Harvey was named the new jail director in August.

Since the beginning of 2023, nine Alvin S. Glenn officers have been arrested on charges including assaulting inmates and smuggling contraband, including drugs and cellphones. One lieutenant at the jail was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly beat and then sexually assaulted a woman inside of her home.

The federal investigation comes after multiple inspections by the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The department issued an ultimatum that the county submit an improvement plan after a critical report issued in February found that for three years the jail had repeatedly violated standards ranging from chronic understaffing to unattended cells.

But deaths at the jail persisted, despite a pledge to invest upwards of $12 million in the jail from county offiicials, leading to an unprecedented inspection in July by a team of fifteen experts from the state Department of Corrections.