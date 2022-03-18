U.S. Justice Department recognizes 2 Central Falls detectives for cracking cab driver's murder

Two Central Falls police officers were recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice for solving the execution-style murder of a cab driver more than a decade after the crime.

Maj. Christopher Reed and Sgt. Jeffrey Araujo are among just 18 law enforcement officers and deputies from across the country this year to receive the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a news release.

Jose Rodriguez was working on his 42nd birthday when he was shot and killed.

"Tenacious work" by Reed and Araujo, starting in July 2007 when both were detectives, led to the conviction 11 years later of Ezekial Johnson, then 28, of Pawtucket, in the murder of Jose Rodriguez, according to the Justice Department.

'An unimaginably senseless' crime

As he sat in the back seat of Rodriguez's cab, Johnson pulled a gun and shot the driver in the back of the head, a jury found after a two-week trial in July 2018.

Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause called Rodriguez's murder, on his 42nd birthday, "an unimaginably senseless" crime. He sentenced Johnson to two consecutive life sentences, plus another 10 years in prison.

It looked for several years that the crime could go unsolved, but Reed and Araujo kept interviewing potential sources. They also collected two key pieces of evidence near the crime scene: a pair of baseball caps. Witnesses told the police three young men had run from the scene, some tossing baseball caps. A DNA link to Johnson later helped secure an indictment.

"Through their diligent efforts over the years, in May 2017 the detectives spoke with a subject who wanted to provide information on the case. At the same time, the detectives spoke with another individual who reported the suspects had talked about the murder the day after it happened," the Justice Department said.

"Araujo and Reed then resubmitted both baseball hats and requested they be tested against the profiles of the three suspects. There was a match, and with this and other evidence, the detectives secured an indictment," the Justice Department said.

"Because of the detectives’ tenacious work, the victim’s children and family were able to see that justice was finally served," the Justice Department said.

The Attorney General’s Award recognizes officers and deputies who have "demonstrated active engagement with the community in one of three areas": innovations in community policing, criminal investigations or field operations, according to the Justice Department.

This year, the Justice Department received 185 nominations from 145 agencies, for a total of 347 individual officers, deputies and troopers.

Cunha said the award reflects "superb work" by Reed and Araujo.

