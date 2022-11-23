U.S. Justice Department seeking to question Mike Pence -NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S Justice Department is seeking to question former Vice President Mike Pence as a witness in connection with its criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pence is open to considering the request, recognizing that the Justice Department's probe is different from the investigation by a House of Representatives committee that has also probed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)