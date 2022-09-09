U.S. Justice Department, Trump team due Friday to file list of special master candidates

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. president Donald Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre
Sarah N. Lynch
·3 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's attorneys are due on Friday to jointly file a list of possible candidates to serve as a special master to review records the FBI seized from the former president's Florida estate.

The filing could come at any time on Friday. It was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee in Fort Pierce, Florida, after she granted Trump's request on Monday for a special master over the Justice Department's objections. The order temporarily bars prosecutors from reviewing the seized records as part of their ongoing criminal investigation.

The department in a Thursday court filing asked Cannon to suspend two main parts of her order, saying it wants to be able to continue reviewing the seized classified materials for its continuing investigation, and it wants to protect them from disclosure to a special master.

It also warned that some classified materials may still be missing, even after an Aug. 8 search of Trump's home by the FBI.

The investigation turns on whether Trump, a Republican, improperly removed classified records from the White House and stored them at his home in Palm Beach, and whether he unlawfully tried to obstruct the probe by concealing or removing some of the records when the FBI tried to collect them in June with a grand jury subpoena.

Whoever is tapped as special master will need to weed out anything that should be kept from prosecutors, either due to attorney-client privilege or executive privilege - a legal doctrine that shields some White House communications from disclosure.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year side-stepped the question of how far a former president's privilege claims can go in rejecting Trump's bid to keep White House records from a congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by his supporters.

However, the U.S. National Archives, after conferring with the Justice Department, told Trump's lawyers earlier this year that he cannot assert privilege against the executive branch to shield the records from the FBI.

Cannon's order, which said that U.S. intelligence officials can still continue using the seized records to conduct a national security damage assessment, has been criticized by both Democratic and Republican legal experts.

Attorneys have questioned the logic of her decision to include an executive privilege review because the records are not Trump's personal property and he is no longer president.

The Justice Department's "filter team," a group of agents who are separate from the investigators, have already reviewed the more than 11,000 seized records.

It identified about 500 documents that could be subject to attorney-client privilege.

Meanwhile, there are more than 100 pages recovered by the FBI's August search bearing classification markings, including some marked "top secret."

Prosecutors on Thursday said they cannot easily separate the national security review from their criminal work because the two are connected.

Legal experts have said that finding a special master that both sides can agree on is no easy task.

The person would potentially need to have a top-level security clearance, be an expert on executive privilege and be willing to take on a very public role that would thrust him or her into the political spotlight.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Mark Porter, Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department files notice to appeal special master decision in Trump documents case

    The notice comes ahead of a Friday deadline for both sides to submit a list of proposed candidates for the special master.

  • Turkey, U.S. in contact over Erdogan-Biden meeting -Turkish official

    A meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later this month is under discussion, a senior Turkish official said on Friday, with Turkey-Russia relations, U.S. weapons and conflicts in Ukraine and Syria on the agenda. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion and sending arms to Ukraine, while opposing the Western sanctions and continuing trade, tourism and investment with Russia.

  • Foreign country’s nuclear secrets reportedly found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the one inflation-fighting move that President Biden is not pursuing as well as the documents found at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: Trump's 'Special Master' Judge Tops GOP Short List For Supreme Court

    Aileen Cannon "publicly applied" for the job by appointing a "special master" to review classified documents seized from Trump's home, the commentator said.

  • Boogaloo on Facebook, Kiwi Farms and police in the Oath Keepers: Explaining the week in extremism

    If that’s an extraordinary word salad, here's how to make sense of it.

  • Ukrainian nuke plant operating tenuously as war persists

    Ukraine's state nuclear energy operator said Friday that Europe's largest nuclear power plant, caught in the Ukraine-Russia war, is operating in emergency mode with elevated risk. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant came under the control of Russian forces early in the war that started in February, but is being operated by Ukrainian staff. Energoatom, the state nuclear operator, said Friday that repairs to the outside lines are impossible because of the shelling and that operating in the so-called “island” carries "the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.”

  • Ohio GOP infighting over endorsements, finances prompt leadership fight

    On Friday, some Ohio Republicans want to oust their current leader. But the issue might not even make it to a vote.

  • Wisconsin election fraud, man charged due in court Thursday

    A Racine County man who allegedly requested absentee ballots to prove fraud will be in court Thursday, Sept. 8.

  • Who is the former Prince Charles, Britain's new king?

    In the millennium-long history of the British royal family, no heir has prepared for the crown longer than Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, King Charles III.

  • Poll finds economy and abortion among top issues for voters ahead of midterms

    The midterm elections are about two months away, with Democrats hoping to buck historical trends and hold onto Congress. The economy and abortion were among the top issues for voters ahead of November, according to a new CBS News poll. Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the midterms.

  • Bill Barr Says DOJ ‘Getting Very Close’ to Having Sufficient Evidence to Indict Trump

    Bill Barr said Wednesday that the Justice Department appears to be 'getting very close' to having sufficient evidence to indict former president Trump.

  • Blinken boosts aid on Ukraine visit as US sees battlefield wins

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a surprise visit Thursday to Kyiv as the United States unveiled more than $2.6 billion in new military aid, saying the assistance was visibly paying off on the battlefield against Russian invaders. The latest package includes $675 million to be shipped shortly in arms, ammunition and supplies, $1 billion in longer-term loans and grants for Ukraine to buy more US equipment and an equivalent amount for purchases by neighbouring countries seen as threatened by Russia. Blinken, paying his second trip to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February, met Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and started his visit by touring a hospital for children who have suffered in the war. In a room with toy trucks and alien figurines, Blinken arrived with a basket of stuffed animals. "I brought some friends," Blinken told the children. "The spirit of your children sends a very strong message around the world," he said, as a mother told him, "Thank you for supporting Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine." Blinken also knelt down to pat Patron, a fabled Jack Russel terrier that has helped Ukraine's military find more than 200 mines laid by Russian forces. - Allies pledge support - As Blinken was heading secretly to Kyiv, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gathered with allies at the Ramstein air base in Germany to discuss support for Kyiv. "Now, we're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield," Austin said, stressing that allies are in it "for the long haul". The meeting came hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had recaptured several settlements in the northeastern Kharkiv region from the Russians. Ukraine has also claimed it had retaken several villages in the south of the country where it has been waging a counter-offensive since last week. Kyiv has repeatedly urged its allies for more heavy weapons as it pursues its pushback. Prime Minister Denys Shmygal reiterated the request when he visited Germany on Sunday. Germany and the Netherlands said at Ramstein that they would start training and equipping Ukrainian soldiers on demining. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said her country will also be sending over material for power generation and winter equipment, with both sides bracing for fighting in the bitter cold. Among the issues raised at Ramstein are the restocking of arms, as "there is a significant consumption of munitions" in the war, said top US General Mark Milley. Having already exhausted all its Russian-made armaments, Ukraine is now entirely dependent on Western military support. Russia, under heavy sanctions, is meanwhile turning to North Korea for huge quantities of rocket and artillery shells, said Washington. - 'More effective' - The United States has been Ukraine's biggest armaments supplier. Its latest package would include 105mm howitzers, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and artillery ammunition. This brings the US military aid to Ukraine since February 24 to $15.2 billion worth of various weapons, including anti-tank Javelin missiles and shells compatible with NATO's artillery systems. Among the most efficient weapons sent lately by Washington are the HIMAR multiple rocket launch systems, paired with GMLRS rockets that can reach targets up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) away. But Kyiv is seeking ATACMS -- precision-guided, medium range tactical missile that can be launched by the HIMAR systems and which are capable of striking at 300 kilometres. The United States has so far refused, as it fears the missiles could land in Russian territory, sparking an even bigger conflict. "Right now, the policy of the United States government is that we're not sending ATACMS," Milley said. "The range of the HIMARS is sufficient to meet the needs of the Ukrainians as they are currently fighting," he added. - Russia taking Ukrainian children - Zelensky has declined to name the settlements recaptured by Kyiv forces, but the US Institute for the Study of War, which follows in detail the fighting, said the Ukraine counterattack was near Balakliya and probably drove Russian forces back to the north side of the Siverskyi Donets and Serednya Balakliika rivers. It appeared Ukraine forces also recaptured Verbivka and that Russian forces may have destroyed bridges to prevent Ukrainian fighters from pursuing them, it said. "Russia's deployment of forces from Kharkiv and eastern Ukraine to Ukraine's south is likely enabling Ukrainian counterattacks of opportunity," it said. The Russian army said it continued to inflict "heavy losses" on Ukrainian armed forces, in its daily briefing on Thursday. In the territories occupied by Russian forces, the United Nations said there were "credible accusations" that Ukrainian children were being forcibly taken to Russia. Some Ukrainians judged as close to the Ukraine government or military have also been tortured and forcibly removed and sent to Russian penal colonies and other detention centres, Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant UN secretary general for human rights, told the Security Council on Wednesday. But Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya called the allegations unfounded and said what was labelled "filtration" was simply registering Ukrainians willingly fleeing the war to Russia. sct/brw/ach

  • Most Americans see Trump's MAGA as threat to democracy: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Days after Democratic President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as an extremist threat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found a majority of Americans believe Trump's movement is undermining democracy. Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll - including one in four Republicans - said Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is threatening America's democratic foundations. Biden's Sept. 1 speech marked a sharp turn for his efforts to boost Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans aim to win control of the U.S. Congress.

  • Star Trek: Picard's Final Season Gets Premiere Date — See Jean-Luc Reunite With His Enterprise Pals in New Teaser

    Ah… it feels just like old times in a new sneak peek at Star Trek: Picard‘s final season. Paramount+ unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming third and final season, along with a premiere date: Season 3 will debut Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with new episodes airing weekly. The announcements were made by series star […]

  • Lamar Jackson says Friday is cutoff point for contract talks

    The clock is ticking for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The star quarterback said Wednesday that Friday would be the cutoff point at which negotiations for a contract extension would need to be set aside before the start of the regular season.

  • Bannon Defiant After Pleading Not Guilty to N.Y. Fraud Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon vowed to fight a New York state case accusing him of defrauding thousands of contributors to a privately funded US-Mexico border wall of more than $15 million.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accur

  • Syrian airport to resume work days after Israeli strike

    Syria's international airport in Aleppo is to resume business on Friday after the facility was put out of commission by an Israeli missile attack, the country's transport ministry said. The ministry said in a statement carried by state media that the damage has been fixed and called on airline companies to resume their flights to the city in northern Syria. Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday night targeting Aleppo’s airport for the second time in a week and all flights were diverted to the capital Damascus.

  • Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

    Russia dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory as “empty fantasies,” insisting Thursday that the Russian army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed. The United States accused Russia of having “the gall to blame other countries for refusing to step aside as it seeks to destroy another U.N. member state.” The clash came at the U.N. Security Council’s third consecutive meeting on Ukraine.

  • U.S. will cap Russian oil prices by December to fight inflation, hamper Russia

    The U.S. is on track to join the G7 in placing a cap on Russian oil prices by December to push down inflation and hamper the Russian government's efforts to raise revenue.

  • DC declares public emergency on migrant crisis, establishes Office of Migrant Services

    D.C. is declaring a public emergency and creating a new office to provide services for migrants being bused into the District from border states such as Texas, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday.