U.S. Justice Dept says probe found sexual abuse at New Jersey women's prison

The DOJ logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference in New York
Jan Wolfe
·1 min read
By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) -A U.S. Justice Department investigation found that prisoners were subjected to sexual abuse at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey, department lawyers said on Tuesday at a news conference to announce a settlement that calls for reforms at the facility.

Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, said a federal investigation found that the facility in Clinton, New Jersey, failed to protect prisoners from sexual abuse by the facility’s staff.

The settlement, known as a consent decree, must be approved by a federal judge.

(Reporting by Jan WolfeEditing by Matthew Lewis)

