U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal agents delivered grand jury subpoenas on Wednesday to multiple people as part of a probe into efforts by ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the result of the 2020 election, the Washington Post and the New York Times reported.

The Justice Department is investigating a plan by Trump and his supporters to submit alternative slates of state electors to reverse President Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The Post and the Times reported subpoenas were handed to Brad Carver, a Georgia Republican Party official, and Thomas Lane, an official who worked on behalf of Trump's campaign in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Post said Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer also received a subpoena. The Times reported that Sean Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan, was handed a subpoena.

The FBI referred questions about the Post and Times reports to the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, which declined to comment.

Carver and Shafer could not immediately be reached for comment. Shafer's attorney has said previously that his client did not act improperly. Reuters was not able to immediately contact Lane and Flynn.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Fake electors: Trump aides' effort to overturn some states' popular votes in 2020 was so disorganized it didn't appear planned at first

    The Jan. 6 panel will be presenting evidence on how Trump sent fake slates of electors in an attempt to overturn 2020 presidential election results.

  • Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

    The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from election workers and state officials on Tuesday as they described President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn his 2020 election defeat. On Thursday, the nine-member panel will hear from former Justice Department officials who refused Trump’s entreaties to declare the election “corrupt.” The committee’s fourth and fifth hearings, held this week, are part of an effort to show how Trump’s pressure eventually shifted to Congress, where his false declarations of widespread election fraud led directly to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters violently breached the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

  • FBI raids homes and new subpeonas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

    The select committee will push back hearings to examine new evidence

  • These Are the Factors Garland Is Likely Weighing as He Mulls Charging Trump

    With each consecutive Jan. 6 hearing, the spotlight on the Justice Department and the Attorney General has grown brighter.

  • The Justice Department issued subpoenas connected to alleged fake Trump electors and a Trump campaign official as part of January 6 probe, a new report says

    The subpoenas were issued as part of the DOJ's probe into a fake elector scheme that took place in seven battleground states during the 2020 election.

  • Uvalde police chief placed on leave amid outrage over shooter inaction

    Pete Arredondo is blamed for police waiting 77 mins before intervening as 19 children and two teachers were killed

  • Ex-Giuliani associate deserves 6-8 years for campaign finance violation - prosecutors

    Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, should serve between six and eight years in prison for violating U.S. campaign finance laws during the 2018 elections, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Parnas, 50, was convicted in October of seeking funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to candidates Parnas believed could help secure licenses to operate cannabis businesses. The Manhattan federal court jury also found that Parnas had concealed that he and former associate Igor Fruman were the true source of a donation to a group supporting Trump.

  • Chasten Buttigieg Slams Lauren Boebert After She Sends 'Gratitude' To 'All' Dads

    The extremist Republican mocked Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave but now says the role of the father is "fundamental to the family."

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • Rights groups call on Biden to negotiate for WNBA star Griner's release

    (Reuters) -A coalition of human rights groups on Wednesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to "make a deal" to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia for months. Griner was taken into custody at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the telephone on Wednesday evening with Cherelle Griner, the wife of the two-time Olympic champion, a senior State Department official said, without giving details on the content of the call.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas never-before-seen documentary footage of Trump and his inner circle

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas never-before-seen documentary footage of Trump and his inner circle

  • Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July

    The House's Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump's final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won. The committee is also working on setting up an interview with Virginia “Ginni" Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has responded to the panel's request to appear, the chairman said.

  • Donald Trump likely no longer in contempt, New York attorney general says

    Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with a New York state court in Manhattan, a lawyer for James said affidavits filed by employees of Trump businesses appeared sufficient to lift an April 25 contempt order, which led to Trump paying a $110,000 fine. "Respondent's counsel must rely upon current employees to provide the required information," the letter said.

  • Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh

    A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, remained in custody after his arraignment on one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice. During the arraignment, he bowed his head and clasped his hands around his neck as he answered U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel Quereshi's questions.

  • House Republicans urge vote against Senate gun reform compromise, citing NRA opposition

    House Republican leadership is urging GOP lawmakers to vote against a gun safety measure that passed the Senate with 14 Republican votes.

  • 18 cents a gallon? Whoop-de-do. Desperate gas tax gamble shows Biden’s impotence on energy

    Blaming Putin and oil companies isn’t working, and this won’t either. [Opinion]

  • Brad Pitt Opens Up About Depression and AA Meetings

    Brad Pitt opens up in a new interview with ‘GQ’ about his experience attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and facing a period of depression. He also shares the joys he's discovered in life while getting real about being in the 'last leg' of his acting career.

  • Powell: Fed aims to avoid recession but says it's possible

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to reassure the public that the Fed will raise interest rates high and fast enough to quell inflation, without tightening credit so much as to throttle the economy and cause a recession. Testifying to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell faced skeptical questions from members of both parties about the Fed's ability to tame inflation, which has surged to the top of Americans' concerns as congressional elections near. Democrats wondered whether the Fed’s accelerated rate hikes will succeed in curbing inflation or might instead just tip the economy into a downturn.

  • Bacon won't support Trump in GOP primaries if he runs again: 'I'll be looking for better candidates'

    Republican U.S. Representative Don Bacon, whose district includes large parts of Omaha and Sarpy County, told a CNN reporter that watching the January 6 committee hearings has convinced him to support someone other than President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primaries.

  • Biden asks Congress for gas tax holiday to lower record pump prices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax to combat record prices, but opposition from lawmakers within his own party suggests the request may never be met. American families paying much more for gasoline deserve some financial relief, Biden said as he pushed Congress to act, while commenting that a suspension of the 18.4 cents per gallon tax was not enough. "I fully understand that a gas tax holiday alone is not going to fix the problem but it will provide families some immediate relief, just a little bit of breathing room, as we continue working on bringing down prices for the long haul," Biden said.