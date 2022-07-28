U.S. Justice Dept probing cyber breach of federal court management system

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a cyber breach involving the federal court records management system, the department's top national security attorney told lawmakers on Thursday.

"I can't speak directly to the nature of the ongoing investigation of the types of threats...regarding the effort to compromise public judicial dockets, this is of course a significant concern for us," Matt Olsen, the Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division, told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

