U.K. Bonds’ Inflation Gauge Hits 13-Year High Amid Price Surge

A market-based measure of expected inflation in the U.K. over the next decade topped 4%, the latest evidence of price pressures plaguing the nation.

The so-called 10-year breakeven rate climbed as much as five basis points to 4.03%, the highest since 2008. The move was spurred by a spike in energy costs with U.K. natural gas prices surging, threatening to fuel higher consumer prices. The Times newspaper also reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a rise in the minimum wage to about 9.42 pounds ($12.78) per hour within weeks.

Signs of inflation are pushing money markets to bring forward bets for Bank of England policy tightening, with traders now seeing the rate at 0.75% in November 2022.

“Rate hikes are not going to help with the winter demand for gas,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First. “The last thing you want to do in a situation where people are already losing part of their disposable income to energy is to make them pay higher interest rates.”

Inflation in the U.K. accelerated to the strongest pace in more than nine years at 3.2% in August, with the BOE leaving the door open to a potential interest-rate hike as soon as November to contain the surge in its latest meeting. Officials expects inflation to exceed 4% in the final quarter of 2021 following the spike in energy prices.

The move in inflation markets reverberated across other asset classes. The yield on sterling investment-grade corporate bonds was a whisper away from breaching 2% for the first time since June 2020, according to a Bloomberg index.

Money markets currently see policy makers raising rates by 15 basis point points in February, followed by a further quarter-of-a-percentage point rise to 0.5% in May.

The breakeven rate -- which also reflects a risk premium related to inflation uncertainty, liquidity and hedging flows -- is derived from the difference between conventional gilts yields and those linked to inflation.

Payouts on the securities are currently linked to the Retail Price Index, rather than the Consumer Price Index targeted by the BOE. During the last 12 months RPI inflation has averaged more than 1 percentage point more than CPI.

Inflation expectations are at their most extreme in the near term, with one-year inflation swaps above 6%. Yet longer-dated contracts have not kept pace, supporting a view inflationary pressures will be somewhat transitory.

“The inflation market has been pushed to extreme levels,” said said Tanvir Sandhu, Chief Global Derivatives Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It remains at the mercy of actual inflation prints and bullish momentum.”

