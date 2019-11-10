U.K. Conservatives Still Ahead of Labour in Opinion Polls

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s Conservative Party was ahead of the opposition Labour Party as the campaign for the Dec. 12 general election picked up steam., according to several polls published over the weekend.

The ruling Conservatives had 41% support compared with 29% for Labour, according to Opinium’s poll issued Saturday for the Observer newspaper. The Tories were at 42% last week and Labour at 26%.The Liberal Democrats were third, with 15%, followed by the Brexit Party at 6% and the Scottish National Party at 5%. The online survey of 2,001 U.K. adults was carried out from Nov. 6 to 8.There’s a 9-in-10 chance that the true value of a party’s support lies within 4 points of the estimates provided by the poll, and a 2-in-3 chance that they are within 2 points, according to Opinium.The YouGov poll for The Sunday Times also showed Conservatives at 41%, which was unchanged from the prior week.Labour was at 26%, Liberal Democrats at 17% and the Brexit Party at 10%. The poll surveyed 1,598 adults from Nov. 7-9 and the margin of error was not specified.The Conservatives maintained a 12 percentage points lead over the Labour Party from last week, according to Deltapoll’s national opinion survey for the Mail on Sunday newspaper.Voting intentions for the Conservatives and Labour rose by 1 percentage point to 41% and 29% while support for Liberal Democrats increased 2 percentage points to 16%.The Brexit Party saw a decline of 5 percentage points to 6%, according to Deltapoll that surveyed 1,518 people online between Nov. 6 and 9.

