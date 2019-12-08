U.K. Conservatives Widen Lead Over Labour in Latest BMG Poll

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Conservatives hold a 9-percentage-point lead over opposition Labour ahead of Thursday’s U.K. general election, a BMG poll for The Independent found.

The poll showed the Tories with 41%, up 2 percentage points from the previous BMG poll on Nov. 30. Labour had 32%, down one point.

The Liberal Democrats had 14%, up one point, and the Brexit Party was unchanged at 4%. The Greens had 4%, down one point.

The poll surveyed 1,542 adults online Dec. 4-6.

Robert Struthers, BMG’s head of polling, told the newspaper that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had to “continue the squeeze on the Remain side,” referring to voters who opposed Brexit.

“This week, our polling suggests -- as do figures of other pollsters -- that Labour has stalled on this front,” the newspaper quoted Struthers as saying. “Now, with four days left before polling day, there is little time for Labour to shift the dial.”

