U.K. Consumers Face Doubling Costs to Keep the Lights on

Rachel Morison
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of keeping the lights on for U.K. consumers is set to almost double after the government expanded its target for the amount of power capacity it has ready for next winter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration on Tuesday set a target of 5.36 gigawatts for the year-ahead capacity auction. With the pool of bidders being about the same size, the price is likely to clear at the maximum level of 75 pounds ($101.41) a kilowatt, according to BloombergNEF. That will cost 402 million pounds, almost the same as an auction 10 times bigger held four years in advance.

The capacity market -- a mechanism designed to guarantee there’s enough energy available to keep the lights on -- is paid for by U.K. consumers. The cost is usually about 14 pounds per household, according to government figures, but that level is set to double at a time when bill payers are being squeezed by a cost of living crisis, driven in part by huge rises in wholesale energy prices.

“It defeats the purpose of having an auction,” Andreas Gandolfo, an analyst at Bnef said. “It’s a massive and expensive safety net.”

The auction will be held next month with bidders competing for contracts starting in October. Conventional power stations can participate alongside producers of renewables, storage owners and operators on the demand side. The target was increased after it became clear that some stations with a four-year contract were now unable to fulfill their obligations.

“The capacity market acts as an effective insurance mechanism, providing secure and affordable electricity,” a government spokesperson said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Overnight Defense & National Security — US delivers written response to Russia

    It's Wednesday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.The United States has delivered a written response to Russian security demands that Moscow has called for and used as justification for its massing of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border. We'll detail what the State Department said...

  • Toyota's Thai unit sees its 2022 car sales up 18.5%

    The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp expects its car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 18.5% to 284,000 vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday. Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, recorded sales of 239,723 in the country, down 1.9% in 2021, President of Toyota Motor Thailand Noriaki Yamashita said in a statement. "COVID-19 may continue to impact on the Thai economy, but we anticipate that the Thai auto industry would gradually return to normal, with resuming operations of all economic sectors, and also people have learned how to cohabit with the COVID-19 outbreak safely", Yamashita said.

  • U.S. Senate panel set to vote on FCC, FTC auto safety nominees on Feb 2

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is set to vote Feb. 2 on nominees to head the auto safety agency and to open seats on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) among other positions, according to a notice seen by Reuters. The panel is set to consider more than a dozen nominations including Steven Cliff to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since January 2017. Cliff, a former California Air Resources Board official, has been serving as deputy NHTSA administrator and overseeing several agency investigations into Tesla.

  • Samsung Matches Record Sales With Big Spending on Chip Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to

  • Stephanie Ruhle To Succeed Brian Williams As Host Of 11 PM Slot On MSNBC

    MSNBC plans to move Stephanie Ruhle to the 11 PM slot, replacing Brian Williams, whose hosted The 11th Hour until his departure in December, according to network sources. Ruhle has been anchoring the 9 AM hour, and plans are for that time slot to be filled by an expanded edition of Morning Joe. Ruhle joined […]

  • How the Fed can garble its message and talk us into higher inflation

    If workers and businesses think the Fed has lost control of inflation, then they'll start acting as if higher prices are set in stone.

  • Determined fawn tries everything to get dog to play

    Fawnzerella the rescued deer really wants Cornelius the dog to play with her. You gotta give her an A for effort!

  • Xcel Energy proposes new natural gas rate hike in Colorado with winter bills already soaring

    A month after explaining to Colorado regulators why consumers are paying more for natural gas this winter, Xcel Energy Inc. has filed for three years of natural gas rate increases starting this fall. The power utility on Monday filed a request at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission outlining new, higher rates for its 1.4 million natural gas customers in the state. “This proposal is another step along the path to deliver reliable, clean and affordable natural gas service to customers in the coming years.”

  • Lebanon, Jordan agree to bring electricity through Syria

    Lebanon signed a U.S.-backed deal with Jordan on Wednesday that aims to ease crippling power shortages by transmitting electricity across neighbouring Syria, after Washington assured Beirut it should not fear https://www.reuters.com/article/lebanon-crisis-energy-usa-idAFL1N2TU11N its sanctions on Damascus. The agreement is part of a wider plan that also aims to pump Egyptian gas to a power station in northern Lebanon via a pipeline that runs through Jordan and Syria but which has yet to be signed. The agreement with Jordan was signed at a ceremony in Beirut that was also attended by Syria's electricity minister.

  • Dominion says gas service restored to at least 75% of affected downtown Akron customers

    At least 75% of Dominion Energy Ohio customers in downtown Akron who lost natural gas service had service restored as of Wednesday, the utility said.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Xcel Energy Inc., WEC Energy Group Inc., Atmos Energy Corp., MGE Energy Inc. and Eversource Energy

    Xcel Energy Inc., WEC Energy Group Inc., Atmos Energy Corp., MGE Energy Inc. and Eversource Energy are included in this blog.

  • ONE Gas (OGS) to Gain From Regulated Earnings & Investments

    ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) with steady customer demand and capital expenditure is poised for growth. However, an increase in competition and a drop in prices of other energy sources are headwinds.