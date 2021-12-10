U.K. dancer inspires increase in British Sign Language

An unlikely dancer is nearing the finals of the U.K. version of “Dancing with the Stars.” But Rose Ayling-Ellis isn't just a celebrity, she's an inspiration. Charlie D'Agata has her story.

