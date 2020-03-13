U.K. Delays London Mayoral Election in May Due to Coronavirus

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson delayed U.K. local elections scheduled for May 7, including the London mayoral vote, due to the growing coronavirus crisis.

While the prime minister has so far taken a softer approach to tackling the virus than other European leaders, the decision to postpone the polls is the latest evidence of how national life is being disrupted. The votes were due to take place at about the time the government expects the outbreak to peak.

Earlier on Friday, England’s Premier League canceled all soccer matches until April 4, while several members of Parliament are self-isolating, either with symptoms or due to exposure to someone diagnosed with the disease. Queen Elizabeth II also postponed two upcoming visits “as a sensible precaution,” her office said.

Johnson’s decision -- confirmed by his office -- came after the main opposition Labour Party threw its support behind the Electoral Commission’s call for all council, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections to be delayed until the fall.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Thomas Penny

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.