U.K. Economy Sees Faster Growth in June as Lockdown Eases

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy grew more than expected in June as lighter coronavirus restrictions led to renewed strength in nation’s dominant services.

Gross domestic product rose 1%, more than the 0.8% predicted by economists, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. That made growth for the second quarter at 4.8%, close to the 5% pace the Bank of England predicted last week.

A sharp recovery from the worst recession in three centuries has left the economy 2.2% smaller than before coronavirus lockdowns, the ONS said. Statisticians said health services and a resurgence in hospitality were the main drivers of growth in June. Education surged during the quarter after schools reopened.

“Today’s figures show that our economy is on the mend, showing strong signs of recovery,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. “I know there are still challenges to overcome, but I feel confident in the strength of the U.K. economy.”

Total exports of goods, excluding precious metals, fell 2.2% in June, driven by a 5.6% slump in exports to non-EU countries, mainly because of declines in medicinal and pharmaceutical products and cars.

While the spread of the delta variant of the virus has cast doubt on when workers can return to offices, shops and restaurants were open throughout June and enjoyed another lift at the end of July when most remaining lockdown rules were dropped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to drop those restrictions left businesses scrambling for staff, boosting wages along with the costs of goods and services.

That has the BOE concerned about rising inflation. Officials last week confirmed they’re likely to tighten monetary policy in with the next three years, unwinding a decade-old stimulus program that helped the economy weather the financial crisis, Brexit and Covid-19. They estimated inflation may peak at 4% this year, double the targets.

