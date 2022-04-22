Pound Hits Lowest Since Lockdown on Signs U.K. Recovery Slows

Reed Landberg and Lizzy Burden
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The pound hit the lowest since November 2020 when the U.K. was in a coronavirus lockdown as three separate reports suggested the economic recovery is faltering.

Most Read from Bloomberg

S&P Global’s PMI for both services and the whole economy fell to a three-month low in April, while consumer confidence sank to its lowest since the recession in 2008. Retail sales fell more sharply than expected in March.

The figures add to evidence that a cost-of-living crisis is starting to drag down activity. Consumers are struggling with a surge in energy bills, higher taxes and the strongest inflation in three decades, and that’s starting to constrain the outlook for the rest of the year.

“Higher prices and the associated rising cost of loving were often cited as a principle cause of lower demand, with Covid continuing to affect many businesses,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

Sterling took a beating from the figures, tumbling to a 1 1/2-year low against the U.S. dollar of $1.2893, with investors more cautious about their expectations for another increase in interest rates from the Bank of England.

The readings will feed into debate about how quickly policy makers should move to calm inflation, which at 7% is more than triple the target. Investors anticipate another increase in interest rates next month, bringing the key lending rate to 1% for the first time since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

BOE policy maker Catherine Mann on Thursday raised the prospect of a bigger jump in interest rates to control inflation. She also said she’s focused on how well demand holds in determining how to vote in May.

She noted that data suggested “consumers were forward-looking, which would translate into a period of softer demand growth, perhaps even retrenchment.”

“Mann put the cat amongst the pigeons yesterday by suggesting the BOE could accelerate its pace of tightening if the economy withstood the cost of living crisis,” ING analysts wrote in a note. “Today’s soft U.K. March retail sales release is a notch against such an outcome.”

S&P’s composite PMI fell to 57.6 in March, the lowest in three months and below the reading of 58.7 anticipated by economists. Services fell, while manufacturing output reached a two-month high. The report showed manufacturing orders stalled and the highest increase on record for prices at the factory gate.

U.K. retail sales plunged more than forecast, with the volume of goods sold in stores and online down 1.4% last month, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists had expected a decline of 0.3%.

A separate survey by GfK showed that U.K. consumer confidence sank for a fifth-straight month in April, with Britons more pessimistic about the outlook for their personal finances and the general economy than during the depths of the financial crisis. Bloomberg Economics said the figures were synonymous with recession.

Wages are increasingly falling behind the rate of inflation. Households suffered a further blow this month when energy bills and payroll taxes rose sharply. Together, the shock is forecast to deliver the biggest blow to living standards in at least six decades.

The plunge in retail sales was led by sales of food, clothing and footwear, and auto fuel. Record-high petrol and diesel prices, driven up by the war in Ukraine, led people to make fewer non-essential journeys.

Online sales also declined sharply to 26% of total sales, the lowest proportion since February 2020, as people cut discretionary purchases.

The impact was partially offset by increased sales of household goods, thanks to sales of DIY and second-hand items, itself a possible sign of Britons economizing.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect consumer spending to come under further pressure in the coming months given the unrelenting squeeze on incomes. The cost-of-living crisis is likely to worsen in April, with a hike in energy bills as well as tax increases. We now expect inflation to hit 9% at that point.”

--Economist Niraj Shah. Click here for full REACT

Consumers are also facing the prospect of more expensive mortgage costs as the Bank of England raises interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.

A separate ONS survey found that 87% of adults reported their cost of living had increased over the past month, up from 83%. Some 88% said the reason was an increase in the price of food.

The outlook for retail sales and the broader economy will depend on the willingness of households to use savings built up during the pandemic to cushion the blow.

That’s not an option for poorer families, who will be forced to borrow to maintain their living standards or buy fewer goods and services. Economists in a regular Bloomberg survey put the chance of a recession in the coming year at 30%, the highest it has been since early 2021.

“Retailers are themselves squeezed between rising costs of operations, exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine, and weaker demand from customers,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium. “Higher global commodity prices, rising energy and transport costs, and a tight labor market, are all taking their toll.”

(Updates with the pound and chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China capable of adapting to U.S. Fed policy changes - FX regulator

    China is capable of adapting to policy changes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and authorities expect uncertainties abroad to have a smaller impact on the Chinese currency, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), cited a range of factors for her upbeat assessment, including the strength in the Chinese economy, an expected current account surplus, continued foreign investment and an optimized foreign debt structure. "Of course, the foreign exchange regulator will also... closely monitor the pace of the monetary policy changes by the U.S. Fed and their spillover impact, evaluate the operations of our country's foreign exchange market in real time and effectively maintain market stability," said Wang.

  • Lagarde tells ECB policymakers to hold back criticism, leaks - sources

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told policymakers to hold back on dissenting views on decisions for several days, a move critics say stymies their ability to present an honest view of the debate, sources said. Lagarde pledged to build consensus when she took the top job at the ECB in late 2019 after a fractious end to Mario Draghi's presidency. But she has struggled with vocal dissent from policy hawks - who find the bank's stance too easy at a time of record-high inflation in the euro zone - and persistent leaks about the ins and outs of the internal debate.

  • U.K. Retail Sales Plunge as Inflation Spirals: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaU.K. Retail Sales: Sales of goods in stories plunged more than expected in March, as the

  • European stocks slide as traders brace for rate hikes

    (Reuters) -European shares wilted on Friday as traders ramped up interest rate hike bets following hawkish comments from central bank officials, while German software giant SAP and French luxury goods company Kering dropped after glum first-quarter results. The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.7%. The benchmark was on course to end its second straight week in the red as markets assessed the fallout from the war in Ukraine, elevated inflation levels and monetary policy tightening by central banks.

  • Euro-Area Economy Accelerates as Concerns Grow on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaEconomic momentum in the euro area unexpectedly picked up in Ap

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slides after Powell backs aggressive rate hike views

    Wall Street's three main indexes fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a 50-basis point interest rate hike was "on the table", cementing expectations of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. central bank. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

  • Snap First-Quarter Earnings Fall Short During Challenging Period

    Snap stock gained in after-hours trading even though the social media company reported first-quarter results that missed estimates.

  • A Le Pen upset win would spark selloff in French bonds, euro -fund managers

    Investors have discounted Marine Le Pen winning the French presidency on Sunday, so an upset would cause a selloff in French government bonds and dent the euro, fund managers and economists told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. Polls on Thursday showed President Emmanuel Macron with a lead of between 55.5% and 57.5% for the runoff vote after a prickly debate between the centrist incumbent and the far-right challenger. The Reuters Global Markets Forum interviews were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

  • Euro edges lower after ECB comments; commodity currencies fall

    The euro edged lower on Friday after European Central Bank officials made mixed comments, while expectations of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike from the Federal Reserve supported the U.S. dollar. ECB President Christine Lagarde provided some dovish signals by saying the central bank might need to cut its growth outlook. This followed ECB dove Luis de Guindos joining a growing number of ECB policymakers in calling for an early end of the Asset Purchase Programme coupled with a rate rise in July.

  • Snap warns inflation could hit revenue growth, forecasts higher users

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday forecast a rosy outlook for user growth on its Snapchat app, but said supply-chain disruptions and inflation could continue to hurt advertising demand. Shares of Snap fell as much as 10% immediately after the results, but pared losses later on as investors digested the mixed results. Snap forecast second-quarter daily active users at between 343 million and 345 million, above Wall Street estimates of 340 million.

  • Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year. The decision means a tax cut is in effect that will hit nearly $2 billion when it is fully in place and mainly benefits the wealthy. Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for lower taxes and regulations, argued the state constitution does not allow referrals for measures that provide for the “support and maintenance” of state government and that the tax cut bill falls into that category.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Trump Denial Falls Apart In Hours With Release Of New Audio

    The House minority leader got busted after new audio shows what he really said about the former president behind the scenes.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Former head of state-run Chinese newspaper claims 'high probability’ of war with US

    The prominent former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a highly popular state-run Chinese media outlet, published a commentary on Saturday urging Chinese citizens to “prepare for a military struggle” in the near future. The commentary, written by journalist Hu Xijin, came after U.S. senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and six other U.S. officials visited Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, last Thursday. The visit was strongly denounced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who warned that China is “firmly opposed to any form of official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

  • Fed Chair Powell says a double-sized rate hike is 'on the table' in May, making mortgages, car loans, and credit-card interest even more pricey

    The Fed usually raises rates by 0.25 percentage points at each meeting. With inflation at 41-year highs, officials are picking up the pace.

  • Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (April 2022)

    After two years of living in a perpetual state of crisis over the Covid pandemic, some huge changes have now come to fruition. The face mask mandate, for example, is no longer in effect on planes, trains, and other forms of public transport. And, likewise, federal stimulus checks meant to mitigate some of the economic … The post Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (April 2022) appeared first on BGR.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Mitch McConnell backed down from voting to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection because he 'didn't get to be leader by voting with 5 people in the conference,' book says

    Despite his initial belief that his party would break with Trump after January 6, 2021, McConnell realized the rest of his caucus wasn't on board.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.