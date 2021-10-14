U.K. Energy Crisis Worsens as Middleman’s Exit Reverberates

Todd Gillespie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The dramatic exit from the U.K. gas market of a middleman that supplies the fuel to utilities is already reverberating through the industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Xcel Power Ltd., a small retailer to businesses, warned Thursday it’s likely to fold after the company it buys gas from -- CNG Group Ltd. -- said it would stop supplying the fuel. It’s the latest escalation in a crisis rocking the industry, with weeks of record prices already pushing more than a dozen suppliers out of business.

“It’s not worth carrying on now,” Zafar Nicod, who runs Xcel in Derby, England, said in an interview. He estimates he’d need to stump up 500,000 pounds ($685,000) in collateral to continue trading and then secure a new shipper, which would probably mean higher prices.

Wholesaler CNG provides gas typically to smaller utilities who then sell it on to retail customers. Its exit threatens to prompt a raft of further failures among suppliers, with the knock-on effect that small businesses like manufacturers, nursing homes and restaurants will face higher costs for their gas.

Read more: U.K. Treasury Tapped for Money to Help Firms Hit by Gas Price

The government has been in and out of emergency talks as the energy crunch worsens. Daligas Ltd. collapsed on Thursday after two other suppliers with about 250,000 customers folded the previous day, taking the total number of households forced to switch provider to about 2 million since early August. The larger utilities obliged to take on those accounts are finding it’s an increasingly unprofitable proposition.

Benchmark gas prices have more than quadrupled this year as supply has failed to keep up with rebounding demand. The crisis has rippled through multiple industries, from fertilizers to glass and ceramics, forcing some producers to shutter plants or curtail output.

Read more: Sky-High Gas Prices Slashed Demand From Large British Industries

Glencore Plc-backed CNG has advised its clients to seek alternative shipping arrangements “quickly.” The company said it still had about 18 utilities on its books that would need a new supplier. CNG is also reviewing options for its business-to-business retail arm, with roughly 45,000 customers, which may include the sale of those accounts.

“In the event that a gas shipper ceases trading, there is a well-rehearsed process in place, overseen by National Grid, in which energy suppliers negotiate a contract with one of the many other gas shippers which remain operational,” the department for business, energy and industrial strategy said in a statement. “This clear process ensures that there will be no effect on consumers should a shipper ​or a supplier fail.”

The U.K. had more than 70 energy suppliers at its peak after rules were relaxed for new entrants in a bid to lessen the influence of the six biggest firms. But many of the smaller companies didn’t have the cash to hedge the energy they needed, making them more vulnerable to price shocks.

(Updates with government comment in penultimate paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Gas Shipper Stops Supplies in Another Blow to Power Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore-backed U.K. gas shipper CNG Group Ltd. will no longer provide gas to its utility clients, a move that threatens to prompt a raft of further failures in the British energy market.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowCNG supplies wholesale gas to utilities that then sell it to households. The U.

  • La Nina Arrives, Threatening to Stoke Droughts and Roil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo

  • Abu Dhabi Fund Mubadala Capital Buys Major Taco Bell Franchisee

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. acquired one of the largest Taco Bell Corp. franchisees in the U.S., underscoring the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund’s growing appetite for private equity deals. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowMubadala Capital, the fund’s asset management arm, bou

  • Oil Pares Gains After Biggest U.S. Crude Supply Gain Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose by the most since March last week. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowFutures in New York earlier climbed as much as 1.5% on Thursday. Domestic crude inventories increased more than 6 million barrels last week as refineries d

  • Fire NW of Los Angeles declared a local emergency

    More than 200 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire, which covered 21 square miles along coastal Santa Barbara County, California. The fire erupted Monday and forced the closure of U.S. 101, the only major highway on that section of the coast. (Oct. 13)

  • Dean Cain Dismisses New Bisexual Superman as ‘Bandwagoning’

    "If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave," the former Superman actor tells "Fox & Friends"

  • Apple’s Suppliers Drop as Chip Crunch to Hit IPhone Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s suppliers dropped Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the tech giant is likely to slash its iPhone 13 production target for 2021 due to chip shortages, citing people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowJapan Display Inc., which gets more than half of its revenu

  • Calif. fire destroys dozens of mobile homes & RVs

    In Northern California, fire crews increased containment of a blaze that destroyed 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and a park building at the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County. (Oct. 13)

  • France's top bishop acknowledges that law takes precedence over confession secrecy

    France's top bishop said on Tuesday that the secrecy of the confession should not take precedence over French laws on sex crimes against children, reversing his previous position after he was summoned by interior minister Gerald Darmanin. Following publication of a damning report about sexual abuse of children by the clergy, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, who is archbishop of Reims and head of the Bishops' Conference of France, said in a radio interview last week that the rule of secrecy would prevent a priest from reporting sex crimes against children that were revealed during Catholic confession.

  • U.S. banks beat profit estimates on economic rebound, red-hot markets

    The four largest U.S. consumer banks posted another strong quarter this week as the rebounding economy allowed them to release more cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling deals, equity financing and trading activity also boosted their bottom lines. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Well Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp, seen by analysts and economists as bellwethers of the broader economy, reported a combined profit of $28.7 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates. With the national vaccination roll-out allowing Americans to get back to work and resume socializing after 19 months of pandemic-related business closures and travel restrictions, consumer spending has boomed, the banks said.

  • Chinese Workers Reveal Hours Online as Backlash to ‘996’ Office Culture Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of private sector employees in China have begun an online campaign to gather their working hours in a protest against the excessive work culture in the country.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe so-called Worker Lives Matter campaign is asking employees in various industries like technolo

  • Southern California wildfire shuts Highway 101, forces evacuations

    Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for a growing wildfire driven by intense winds that has shut down a key Southern California highway for more than a day.

  • What Trump's endorsement means for Grassley

    Former President Donald Trump made headlines in Des Moines last weekend for endorsing Sen. Chuck Grassley.Axios Des Moines asked Drake University political science professor Dennis Goldford: Is it all show or does something actually come from it?Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.For Grassley, accepting the endorsement is a prudent move that ensures Trump supporters will go to the polls this midterm, rather than stay home, Goldford said.Take to heart what

  • Baltimore cannot ban protest against US Catholic bishops, judge rules

    A federal judge stopped the city of Baltimore from banning a planned protest during a meeting of U.S bishops later this year.

  • Arizona vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

    Arizona vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

  • Bianca Graulau Is Documenting Puerto Rico's Disappearing Beaches On TikTok And YouTube

    The 31-year-old journalist helps her audience make sense of the impact of colonization, history and climate change on Puerto Rico.

  • Why Jonah Hill Doesn't Want Fans to "Comment" On His Body

    Jonah Hill took to Instagram to let his followers know that it "doesn't feel good" to read comments about his appearance.

  • California fire grows to 13,400 acres

    The fast-moving brush fire started on Monday (October 11) afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir and swelled in size after being stoked by strong winds and burning in dense shrubland, according to federal wildfire tracker InciWeb.Video obtained by Reuters showed thick smoke and fire burning by the side of Route 101, a highway that runs along the Californian coast.Thousands of residents have been evacuated and the blaze is threatening approximately 100 structures and ranch homes, fire officials said.

  • 11 Festive Ways to Celebrate Halloween at Home

    Plan a fun night for the whole family!

  • Grocery prices are rising. Here are 5 ways to save at the store

    Food prices increased by nearly 1% in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.