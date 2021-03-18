U.K. Faces India Shots Delay; EU’s Astra Verdict: Virus Update

Bloomberg News
·10 min read
(Bloomberg) -- A delayed shipment of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine from India is behind a cut in the U.K.’s supply starting later this month, prompting the government to shift focus and offer remaining doses to the people most at risk of Covid-19.

The European Union is bracing for a decision by its health regulator on whether AstraZeneca’s shot is safe to use. The World Health Organization warned that Europe is experiencing a third straight week of rising coronavirus cases and needs a bigger range of vaccines to combat the pandemic.

Brazil surpassed 90,000 new cases in one day, while India topped 35,000 for the first time since early January. Tokyo’s state of emergency will end on Sunday.

Key Developments:

Norway Hospital Probe Finds Cause of Clots (8:30 a.m. NY)

An investigation at Rikshospitalet in Oslo has found that a immune response caused the blood clots in three health workers after they received the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pal Andre Holme, the hematologist leading the probe, said on Thursday.

Europe Is Divided on Export Ban (7:55 a.m. NY)

European Union governments are divided over a controversial proposal to withhold vaccine exports to the U.K., even as the bloc sits on about 20 million unused doses.

EU ambassadors on Wednesday discussed a new proposal by the European Commission that would restrict exports of vaccines to countries that don’t reciprocate or that already have high vaccination rates, according to a diplomatic note seen by Bloomberg.

The U.K. is the largest recipient of doses made in the EU, receiving 10 million of the 42 million exported shots. Any decision on the issue would ultimately be for EU leaders, who are set to meet next week.

The EU is struggling to overcome a slow start to its inoculation campaign, with only 9.8% of adults receiving the first vaccine shot, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Thursday. The U.K. is close to hitting the 50% mark, according to data released earlier this week.

Vaccines Seen Protecting Against Brazil Strain (7:42 a.m. NY)

AstraZeneca Plc’s and Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccines may help protect patients from the coronavirus variant that emerged in Brazil, scientists said in a study that may alleviate some concerns about their role in slowing the pandemic.

Laboratory experiments indicate that the shots are about as effective against the Brazil variant as another that surfaced in the U.K., which has already been shown to be halted by existing vaccines, according to data released Thursday by the University of Oxford. Both inoculations fared a lot less well against another mutant that surfaced in South Africa.

The U.K. and Brazil variants rendered the vaccines about three times less effective than against earlier strains, the scientists found. Against the South Africa variant, the researchers found a nine-fold reduction in the level of neutralization by the Astra vaccine and a 7.6-fold reduction for the Pfizer shot.

Hong Kong Rattles Bankers With Quarantine (7:33 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong’s strict coronavirus containment measures are causing growing anxiety within the city’s financial sector, after an outbreak forced several firms to shut offices and left some employees and their children stuck in spartan government quarantine facilities.

An executive at one international investment bank in the city said the firm would have to consider shifting some of its traders to other financial hubs if Hong Kong’s current quarantine policies stay in effect for the long-term. Managers at another global financial firm are concerned they’ll struggle to retain and attract overseas talent if Hong Kong’s rules persist while other cities begin to relax restrictions as vaccine rollouts accelerate.

Italy Says Astra Verdict Won’t Change Plans (7:07 a.m. NY)

Prime Minister Mario Draghi pledged to accelerate Italy’s vaccination campaign independently of the outcome of a European review of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

The premier, visiting the northern region of Lombardy, the original epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, said that the decision to suspend use of the vaccine taken by several countries was “temporary and precautionary.”

Referring to an assessment due by the European Medicines Agency on the Astra vaccine due later Thursday, Draghi vowed that, “whatever its decision, the vaccination campaign will continue with the same intensity, the same objectives.”

WHO Warns Over Europe’s Spike (6:45 a.m. NY)

Europe is experiencing a third straight week of rising coronavirus cases and needs a bigger range of vaccines to combat the pandemic, said Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization.

“We need to increase the portfolio of vaccines, which is why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eagerly awaited,” Kluge said Thursday during an online briefing. Asked about an approval date for the Russian-developed Sputnik shot, he said the WHO is conducting a “rolling review” of that vaccine.

The WHO won’t yet endorse the issuance of Covid passports. “We do not encourage at this stage that getting a vaccination is determining if you can travel or not. As with the global shortage of vaccines, it encourages inequities,” said Kluge.

H&M Reverses Reopening of Stores (6:09 a.m. NY)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB has shut stores due to new restrictions in countries such as Italy and Poland, with around 1,050 shops temporarily closed as of March 17, or about 21% of all its outlets. The retailer had been reopening stores gradually and had 900 outlets closed as of March 13, after having 1,800 shops not trading at the end of January.

Japan to End Tokyo Emergency (5:54 p.m. HK)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the state of emergency in the Tokyo region will end on Sunday after targets for relieving strain on the health care system were reached, even as coronavirus cases in the capital rose slightly. While Tokyo recorded 409 new cases on Wednesday, the highest figure since Feb. 18, an expert panel approved the lifting of the restrictions.

Shipment From India Behind U.K. Delay (5.14 p.m. HK)

A delayed shipment of AstraZeneca’s vaccine from India is behind a cut in the U.K.’s supply starting later this month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Vaccine doses made by one of Astra’s manufacturing partners, the Serum Institute of India, were delayed, said the person, who didn’t want to be identified because the supply details are private. The Serum Institute has already contributed to the U.K. supply with doses this quarter, the person said.

The supply crunch prompted the government to shift focus and offer remaining doses to the people most at risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19.

ECB Urges Prompt Rollout of Fiscal Plan (4:27 p.m. HK)

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said governments must make sure to roll out their historic joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Union’s 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde told lawmakers in the European Parliament. “By brightening economic prospects for firms and households, fiscal policy would also strengthen the transmission of our monetary policy measures.”

Bali May Reopen to Foreign Tourists in June (2:39 p.m. HK)

Foreign tourists may be able to visit the Indonesian island of Bali again as soon as June under a travel corridor program to help revive the economy, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said. The arrangement will be offered to countries that are deemed successful in their vaccination programs, are able to contain the spread of the coronavirus and could offer reciprocal benefits, Uno said in a statement.

German Armed Forces Ready for Vaccine Help (2:15 p.m. HK)

Germany wants the armed forces to operate 24-hour vaccination centers to help speed the roll-out of Covid-19 shots, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told WirtschaftsWoche, adding that the armed forces has the capacity to run 28 such centers. “If enough vaccine is available in the federal states, we can administer up to 20,000 doses per day throughout Germany,” she said.

Australia Population Drops (1:28 p.m. HK)

Australia recorded the first quarterly drop in its population since World War I as more people departed the nation than arrived in the three months through September. International border restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19 resulted in the population falling by 4,200 overall, with 55,400 people departing Australia and 20,600 arriving from overseas in the three months.

India’s New Cases Rise Back Above 35,000 (11:48 a.m. HK)

India’s Health Ministry reported 35,871 new cases as the nation’s infection count continues to rise. The total was the highest since the first week of January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged an increase in testing and tracing to curb the rise in infections.

AstraZeneca’s Korean Partner Doubles in Debut (8:06 a.m. HK)

Concern over the side effects of AstraZeneca’s shot failed to dent the trading debut of its Korean partner SK Bioscience Co., which more than doubled its market value to 12.9 trillion won ($11.5 billion). Shares of the vaccine-making unit of conglomerate SK Group rose by their 160% daily limit in South Korea’s largest domestic listing since 2017.

Some European Union countries including Germany and France temporarily suspended use of the AstraZenaca shot on concern about blood-clotting in a few patients. Korean health authorities said on Wednesday it has no reports of blood-clotting in the country after the shot. President Moon Jae-in is set to receive the U.K.-developed vaccine next week.

South Korea plans to inoculate 12 million people by July, with early batches mostly from SK Bioscience, which also signed a licensing agreement with Novavax Inc. last month.

Elderly Face Higher Reinfection Risk (7:30 a.m. HK)

Older people are more at risk of catching Covid-19 again after recovering from a previous bout of the virus, new research shows.

While most people are unlikely to get the disease again for at least six months, the elderly are more prone to reinfection, according to the results published Wednesday in the Lancet. The study of test results in Denmark last year showed that those under age 65 who’d had Covid were about 80% protected from getting it again. Protection dropped to 47% for those 65 and older.

Tanzanian Leader Who Scoffed at Covid Dies (5:45 p.m. NY)

Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who drew widespread criticism for his policy on the coronavirus pandemic, has died five months after he won a second term in a disputed election. He was 61. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Magufuli died of a “heart illness.”

Magufuli insisted his country was free of Covid-19, discouraged the use of face masks and advised his people to pray and undergo steam therapy to safeguard their health. While most of the rest of the world clamored to access vaccines, his administration eschewed them and said it was working on developing alternative natural remedies.

Brazil Surpasses 90,000 Cases in Record Day (5:35 p.m. NY)

Brazil registered more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time, a second straight day of record numbers as the country fights against a health system collapse.

The occupancy rate of ICUs at public hospitals is above 80%, a threshold considered critical, in almost all states. In 19 of 27 state capitals, more than 90% of beds are occupied.

