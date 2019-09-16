U.K.-Flagged Tanker Held by Iran to Be Released `in Days': Iran

(Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to release within days a U.K.-flagged tanker it has held since mid-July.

The judicial process is almost finalized and the Stena Impero will be freed after bureaucratic procedures are completed, said Abbas Mousavi, spokesman at the foreign ministry in Tehran, on Monday.

Iran seized the ship shortly after the U.K. detained a vessel in Gibraltar that was allegedly carrying Iranian crude to Syria. Last month, Gibraltar released that ship, which has been renamed the Adrian Darya 1.

