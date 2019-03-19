EU's Barnier Warns Delay Must Serve a Purpose: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.
European Union leaders are planning to offer the U.K. a conditional Brexit extension at this week’s summit in Brussels, giving Prime Minister Theresa May one more chance to get her deal approved in Parliament before March 29, officials familiar with the plan said.
Key Developments:
Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom said to criticize colleagues over lack of commitment to BrexitEU’s extension plan said to leave May room for one more vote on deal -- though that will depend on whether Speaker John Bercow allows it; he ruled Monday the government can’t put an unchanged deal to another voteEU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier warns Brexit delay must serve a purpose
Barnier: Extension Must Serve a Purpose (4:30 p.m.)
The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters any extension to Brexit day must serve a clear purpose, and that the U.K. government and Parliament need to decide what to do next, he said.
He also suggested that a long Brexit extension would lead to the U.K. deciding to remain more closely aligned to the EU, a so-called soft Brexit, or to a potential new referendum. “My feeling is that a longer extension needs to be linked to something,” Barnier said. “There needs to be a new event, a new political process.”
The EU, he said, would not be keen to offer May the choice between a long and short Brexit delay -- something the bloc believes the U.K. might ask for.
“The issue is whether, with the support of the British Parliament, the U.K. government may wish to request such an extension, whether it be short or long,” Barnier said, adding that “it’s either one or the other, isn’t it?”
May Wants to Leave EU ‘As Soon As Possible’ (4:10 p.m.)
Theresa May wants Brexit to happen “as soon as possible,” even though it’s no longer feasible for the U.K. to leave the European Union on March 29, her spokesman, James Slack, told reporters.
The premier still seeks to find a way to get her Brexit deal approved by Parliament, according to Slack. That’s despite lawmakers twice rejecting it by resounding three-digit margins, and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow ruling on Monday that she can’t put the same question to the House again without substantially changing the deal.
“The prime minister is absolutely determined to find a way of delivering on the verdict of the British people as soon as possible,” Slack said. “The public want us to get on with this and find a way that allows the U.K. to leave with a deal.”
Opposition Party Talks End in Disagreement (3:40 p.m)
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was pressed to back a second referendum by the leaders of smaller opposition parties, who criticized his call to work together for a softer Brexit.
In a meeting with Corbyn this afternoon, the leaders of the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the only Green MP urged Labour to back a public vote “before the window of opportunity closes,” they said in a joint statement.
Labour said in a separate statement that Corbyn had called on them to work together “for a close economic relationship with the EU that can work for the whole country” if there’s no parliamentary majority for May’s deal or a public vote. They had “discussed efforts to ensure May’s deal would be put to a public vote if she is able to force it through Parliament with threats and phony bribes,” the party said, without committing to a repeat plebiscite.
“There is no such thing as a good Brexit -- whether it is a Labour or Conservative version of it -- jobs, public services and the environment will suffer,” the smaller parties said. “Our message was clear, Labour must move to back a public vote.”
Opposition Parties Seek Brexit Compromise (2:30 p.m.)
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, is scheduled to meet with other opposition parties this afternoon to discuss a way through the Brexit impasse.
Representatives of the other parties, including the Liberal Democrats, Scottish Nationalist Party, Plaid Cymru and the sole Green MP, gathered for a strategy meeting beforehand on how best to get Corbyn properly behind a second referendum, according to three people at the meeting.
Leadsom Accuses Cabinet of Failing on Brexit (2:10 p.m.)
Leader of the House of Commons and pro-Leave campaigner Andrea Leadsom accused her colleagues of abandoning their commitment to deliver Brexit.
Leadsom told Tuesday morning’s regular gathering of May’s senior ministers that they used to be the cabinet that would deliver Brexit but now, from what she was hearing in the meeting, they are not, a person familiar with the matter said.
Extra EU Summit a Possibility, Belgian Minister Says (2 p.m.)
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders signaled the U.K.’s European Union partners would be willing to hold an extra summit this month to help surmount the British deadlock over Brexit.
“If it’s needed to have a solution, of course,” Reynders said of the possibility of EU leaders holding a meeting in March after their scheduled gathering on Thursday and Friday this week in Brussels. “We are open all the time to find a solution,” he tells reporters in Brussels.
DUP Playing Wait and See on May’s Brexit Deal (1:50 p.m.)
A person familiar with the DUP’s strategy said the party intends to wait until the outcome of the EU summit to see if May secures any further concessions. The party’s 10 members of Parliament -- upon whom May depends -- are no further toward agreeing anything with the Tories that would allow them to support May’s deal, the person said, noting that the decision by Speaker John Bercow to disallow another vote on the agreement had added to the confusion.
May in Talks with DUP and Boris Johnson (1:05 p.m.)
Even as uncertainty hangs over the next vote in Parliament, Theresa May’s team is continuing negotiations with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party over her Brexit deal, the prime minister’s spokesman James Slack told reporters in London.
The premier also invited outspoken Brexiteer and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson to her Downing Street office for talks on Tuesday in an attempt to persuade him to back the deal, Slack said.
May’s Cabinet Mulled Best Length of Brexit Delay (12:50 p.m.)
Theresa May’s cabinet discussed the merits of both a short and long extension to the Brexit process, according to a person familiar with the private discussion on Tuesday morning.
May didn’t express a view which option she favors, according to the person, adding that they understood the prime minister would set out her position this afternoon.
Another official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, disputed the account, saying that May did say which option she preferred. They refused to say which it was.
Pound Extends Gains (11:15 a.m.)
The pound extended gains to 1.33 per dollar after Bloomberg reported the EU plans to offer the U.K. a conditional Brexit extension that leaves room for one last try at getting Theresa May’s deal through Parliament. (see 11 a.m.)
EU Plan Said to Leave Room for One More Vote (11 a.m.)
The EU’s 27 remaining leaders are unlikely to finalize a Brexit extension at a summit this week, instead offering a proposal that leaves room for Theresa May to have one last shot at getting her deal through Parliament before March 29, according to four EU officials with knowledge of the Brexit discussions.
Leaders are likely to make clear in their summit conclusions how long the delay should be if May’s deal is defeated. If the agreement is ratified, a shorter delay would be used.
The official decision to delay Brexit by the EU would then be taken in the days before the U.K.’s scheduled departure. That could probably happen without needing another summit, although a gathering next week hasn’t been totally ruled out, officials said.
Several countries are still reluctant to allow an extension, however, and diplomats warn that the discussion on Thursday could be long and heated.
EU Endorses Key No-Deal Preparation (10:20 p.m.)
While most of the talk is about delaying Brexit, the EU has completed some important preparations in the case of no-deal.
The so-called EU27 governments endorsed a series of possible laws to “limit the most severe damage caused by a disorderly Brexit in specific sectors,” according to an EU statement published in Brussels on Tuesday.
Covering areas such as fisheries, transport, social security and student-exchange programs, the measures will start to apply the day after the U.K.’s withdrawal in the event British politicians haven’t approved the deal.
Brexiteers Name Price for Backing Deal (10:10 a.m.)
Pro-Brexit Conservative politicians are trying to demonstrate the leverage they have over Theresa May as she struggles to get her deal through Parliament.
In an interview with the Conservativehome website Tuesday, former Cabinet minister Esther McVey and Tory MP Philip Davies said they would vote for the agreement if May then agreed to step down. “The only thing that probably would be enough would be if the prime minister announced she was going to stand down some time in the summer,” Davies said.
Separately, the Sun newspaper cited a member of the Tory pro-Brexit European Research Group caucus it didn’t identify as saying there could be “vote-strikes” on all government legislation if May seeks a long Brexit extension at the EU summit in Brussels this week.
France Warns No-Deal Brexit Can Still Happen (9:40 a.m.)
France’s Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau sounded a tough note when she arrived at the EU meeting in Brussels, saying she was discussing with EU partners whether to block a Brexit delay.
A no-deal “can very well happen,” she said. “It’s not what we would like to happen.”
She said for a Brexit delay to be granted, the EU needed “something new,” rather than something that prolonged the impasse. “It’s a choice to be made by the United Kingdom,” she said. “They’ve said no to no-deal and they’ve said no to a realistic deal. They have to choose one of the two options.”
Germany to U.K.: Please Deliver Clear Plans (9:20 a.m.)
German Europe Minister Michael Roth had a stern warning for Theresa May’s government as he arrived for a meeting to prepare for Thursday’s summit in Brussels.
“I don’t have any appetite for substance-less, very abstract discussions and negotiations on Brexit,” he said. “Please deliver, dear friends in London, please deliver.”
He added: “Time is running out and we’re really exhausted by these negotiations and I expect clear and precise proposals of the British government, why such an extension is necessary. It’s not just a game, it’s an extremely serious situation.”
He said his government’s priority was to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
EU Prepares for Worst as Brexit Gets ‘More Foggy’ (8:55 a.m.)
European Union governments are discussing contingency measures for a no-deal Brexit as they seek clarity from London on how the U.K. government plans to go forward.
“We are preparing for the worst,’’ Romanian EU Affairs Minister George Ciamba told reporters before a ministerial meeting in Brussels, adding that the Brexit process has become “more foggy’’ after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said another vote on the Brexit deal isn’t possible without substantial changes.
“We don’t have clarity’’ on the British government’s plans now, said Ciamba, whose government holds the rotating EU presidency. “There is less clarity today than there was yesterday.’’
Barclay: U.K. at ‘Moment of Crisis’ (8:30 a.m.)
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay is continuing his media rounds, telling LBC radio the U.K. is at a “moment of crisis” after Speaker John Bercow ruled the government could not have another vote on the government’s Brexit deal without substantial change.
“All the alternatives lead to a softer Brexit or no Brexit at all,” Barclay said.
He later told BBC Radio 4 that Parliament was sending “conflicting messages” on Brexit that will force the government to seek a longer Brexit extension than it wants. Just how long Britain’s departure from the EU will be delayed, he said, would be discussed with Cabinet and then with the bloc.
Barclay indicated the government was not giving up on putting May’s deal to a vote after the EU summit in Brussels. Pro-Brexit MPs see a “growing risk” that Brexit will be canceled, he said, and discussions with the Northern Irish DUP on supporting the deal are also ongoing.
Brexit Secretary Says No Vote This Week (7:30 a.m.)
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said it was unlikely there would be another vote this week on May’s deal.
“The Speaker has raised the bar and that makes it more unlikely the vote will be this week,” he told Sky News. The “best” way forward now is to get a deal and just a short extension to complete the necessary legislation, he said.
The government will discuss the ruling in Cabinet, as he said the ruling raised questions.
“The Speaker is the referee and it’s important that all of us in the House of Commons respect the authority of the chair,’’ he said. “But the Speaker himself has said in previous rulings that we should not be bound by precedent and obviously this is a based on a precedent going back to 1604. It’s important that we look at his previous rulings in light of yesterday’s ruling.’’
Grieve Says Exit Won’t Happen on March 29 (7:20 a.m.)
Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, who is campaigning to reverse Brexit, said Bercow’s decision makes it unlikely that the U.K. will leave the bloc on March 29.
“The real crisis is that the government can’t get its deal through the House of Commons,’’ Grieve told Talk Radio. “I think we are not leaving on the 29th; it is becoming less and less likely.’’
“If the House of Commons wants to vote on this motion,’’ Grieve said, referring to May’s meaningful vote, “then the government could table a preliminary motion to say we’re not bound by this ruling,’’ by the Speaker. However, Grieve said, that would be unlikely to pass.
