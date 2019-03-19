EU's Barnier Warns Delay Must Serve a Purpose: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

European Union leaders are planning to offer the U.K. a conditional Brexit extension at this week’s summit in Brussels, giving Prime Minister Theresa May one more chance to get her deal approved in Parliament before March 29, officials familiar with the plan said.

Key Developments:

Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom said to criticize colleagues over lack of commitment to BrexitEU’s extension plan said to leave May room for one more vote on deal -- though that will depend on whether Speaker John Bercow allows it; he ruled Monday the government can’t put an unchanged deal to another voteEU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier warns Brexit delay must serve a purpose

Barnier: Extension Must Serve a Purpose (4:30 p.m.)

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters any extension to Brexit day must serve a clear purpose, and that the U.K. government and Parliament need to decide what to do next, he said.

He also suggested that a long Brexit extension would lead to the U.K. deciding to remain more closely aligned to the EU, a so-called soft Brexit, or to a potential new referendum. “My feeling is that a longer extension needs to be linked to something,” Barnier said. “There needs to be a new event, a new political process.”

The EU, he said, would not be keen to offer May the choice between a long and short Brexit delay -- something the bloc believes the U.K. might ask for.

“The issue is whether, with the support of the British Parliament, the U.K. government may wish to request such an extension, whether it be short or long,” Barnier said, adding that “it’s either one or the other, isn’t it?”

May Wants to Leave EU ‘As Soon As Possible’ (4:10 p.m.)

Theresa May wants Brexit to happen “as soon as possible,” even though it’s no longer feasible for the U.K. to leave the European Union on March 29, her spokesman, James Slack, told reporters.

The premier still seeks to find a way to get her Brexit deal approved by Parliament, according to Slack. That’s despite lawmakers twice rejecting it by resounding three-digit margins, and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow ruling on Monday that she can’t put the same question to the House again without substantially changing the deal.

“The prime minister is absolutely determined to find a way of delivering on the verdict of the British people as soon as possible,” Slack said. “The public want us to get on with this and find a way that allows the U.K. to leave with a deal.”

Opposition Party Talks End in Disagreement (3:40 p.m)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was pressed to back a second referendum by the leaders of smaller opposition parties, who criticized his call to work together for a softer Brexit.

In a meeting with Corbyn this afternoon, the leaders of the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the only Green MP urged Labour to back a public vote “before the window of opportunity closes,” they said in a joint statement.

Labour said in a separate statement that Corbyn had called on them to work together “for a close economic relationship with the EU that can work for the whole country” if there’s no parliamentary majority for May’s deal or a public vote. They had “discussed efforts to ensure May’s deal would be put to a public vote if she is able to force it through Parliament with threats and phony bribes,” the party said, without committing to a repeat plebiscite.

“There is no such thing as a good Brexit -- whether it is a Labour or Conservative version of it -- jobs, public services and the environment will suffer,” the smaller parties said. “Our message was clear, Labour must move to back a public vote.”

Opposition Parties Seek Brexit Compromise (2:30 p.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, is scheduled to meet with other opposition parties this afternoon to discuss a way through the Brexit impasse.

Representatives of the other parties, including the Liberal Democrats, Scottish Nationalist Party, Plaid Cymru and the sole Green MP, gathered for a strategy meeting beforehand on how best to get Corbyn properly behind a second referendum, according to three people at the meeting.

Leadsom Accuses Cabinet of Failing on Brexit (2:10 p.m.)

Leader of the House of Commons and pro-Leave campaigner Andrea Leadsom accused her colleagues of abandoning their commitment to deliver Brexit.