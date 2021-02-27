U.K. to Guarantee Mortgages to Help Young Buyers Get on Ladder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ellen Milligan
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to introduce a mortgage guarantee program to help people get on the property ladder, after the housing market enjoyed a recession-defying surge.

The program will bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits, the Treasury department said in a statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scheme during Wednesday’s budget.

The much-anticipated budget will be the first look into a post-pandemic economy after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his road-map out of lockdown earlier this month.

The U.K.’s housing market has been bolstered by a moratorium on stamp duty charged on property purchases, which saved buyers up to 15,000 pounds ($20,900). That’s due to expire at the end of next month, but there are reports that Sunak could prolong the exemption.

First-time buyers or current homeowners looking to buy a house for up to 600,000 pounds will just need a 5% deposit to secure a mortgage. The government will offer lenders the guarantee they need when the program starts in April.

“Young people shouldn’t feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • TSMC (TSM) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

    TSMC (TSM) closed at $125.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day.

  • Buffett’s Heading to LA in Rare Switch-Up for Annual Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s annual meeting normally draws thousands to his home in Omaha, Nebraska. This year, he’s taking the show to the West Coast.His Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which plans to hold the meeting virtually again this year, will film it from Los Angeles, near the home base of Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger. Buffett and Munger will be joined by two key deputies, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who will also field questions.Berkshire had to scrap its plans for an in-person meeting last year as the pandemic swept the U.S. That meant Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Berkshire’s headquarters, faced “a dark arena, 18,000 empty seats and a camera” last May instead of the sea of loyal shareholders that normally pack the place, Buffett said in his annual letter released Saturday. The 90-year-old billionaire said he expects to do an in-person meeting in 2022.“This year our meeting will be held in Los Angeles... and Charliewill be on stage with me offering answers and observations throughout the 3 1/2-hour question period,” Buffett said in the letter. “I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada’s $373 Billion Fund Chooses Safety After CEO Flames Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Machin’s big mistake got him drummed out of Canada’s national pension manager in a matter of hours. It’s a turn of events that puts the fund in the hands of a former industrial scientist who has made few waves in the world of finance.John Graham was promoted to chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Friday, putting him in charge of a $373 billion global portfolio that includes everything from Britain’s Southampton port to Germany’s Axel Springer media empire to the Petco retail chain.The fund needed a new CEO quickly after Machin was found to have flown to the United Arab Emirates, where he received a Covid-19 vaccine. He had committed a double political sin -- taking a trip in defiance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s warnings to avoid international travel, and getting a shot most other Canadians can’t get because of the country’s limited vaccine supplies.After the Wall Street Journal revealed Machin’s travel on Thursday evening, he resigned.The board surprised some CPPIB managers by turning to Graham, who was not seen as the natural successor to Machin, according to people familiar with the situation. The organization was thrown into a situation it might not have been prepared for: Machin had been CEO for less than five years and wasn’t expected to leave soon.But Graham is described by associates as a safe pick -- smart and sophisticated, with the cautious mindset of a Canadian public servant. He will likely follow the existing strategy of expanding international offices and investing more in private assets, these people said.”When you look at his CV, you see credit, private markets -- that is a significant part of the future as to where that retirement-savings investment process needs to go, in order to be successful and generate net real rates of return that are high enough,” said Keith Ambachtsheer, a pension adviser who has provided strategic advice on governance, finance and investment issues to Canadian pension funds, including CPPIB.Graham, 49, spent almost a decade as a research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp. after completing a doctorate in physical chemistry. He started at CPPIB in 2008 in the portfolio design group before switching to private investments and credit.In 2018, Machin promoted Graham to senior managing director in charge of a credit investments team spread across Toronto, New York, London and Hong Kong. The group’s recent focus has been growing in Asia and emerging markets, particularly in China, India and Brazil.“These are markets that are going to grow, they are going to be increasingly relevant in the global economy and it makes sense to spend time to build out capability and the infrastructure to invest,” Graham said in a 2019 interview with Bloomberg.Private CreditGraham was also in charge of making a deeper push into private credit, where borrowers bypass traditional capital markets, to fill a need for yield made scarce by low interest rates.In an interview in December, Machin said exuberance in public markets was a signal to him to extend his fund’s already-huge bet on private assets. He had continued to build the Canadian fund’s private holdings since becoming its first foreign-born leader in June 2016.About 25% of CPPIB’s portfolio is in private equity and another 17% in real estate and infrastructure, most of which is private, as of Dec. 31, according to fund disclosures.The strategy is seen as a success, and the fund has returned 9.7% annualized over the past five calendar years after expenses. Almost all of that was on Machin’s watch as CEO.But it wasn’t enough to save his job in a country where a number of public figures have blown up their careers by leaving for vacations or other discretionary reasons during the pandemic.Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips was forced to resign on Dec. 31 after it was revealed he took a Caribbean vacation at a time when many businesses in the province had been ordered to shut their doors. A cabinet minister in Alberta, Tracy Allard, quit her post after she went to Hawaii.Nearly a year into the pandemic, “there’s a tremendously fragile public that is out there that is not going to have a lot of tolerance for CEOs who are seen to be flouting the rules,” James Moore, an adviser for law firm Dentons and former Canadian cabinet minister, said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television.That may explain why Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office rebuked Machin for his Dubai trip, despite a government practice of saying as little as possible about CPPIB’s operations. The fund’s top executive reports to a government-appointed board, but the directors are businesspeople including Royal Bank of Canada Chairwoman Kathleen Taylor, not political figures.CPPIB’s board missed its chance to send the message that it is truly independent by taking his resignation over one lapse of judgment instead of defending him, according to a senior executive of another large pension fund who asked not to be identified because he isn’t authorized to speak about the situation publicly.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CIA creates task force on ‘Havana syndrome’ amid new scrutiny from Biden team

    President Biden’s new national security team has also made the investigation a top priority, a senior administration official said Friday.

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Not even the coronavirus pandemic could dampen Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future prospects of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. He also retained his longstanding optimism for his company, repurchasing a record $24.7 billion of Berkshire stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued, and for the United States despite "severe interruptions" such as the pandemic. The letter breaks an uncharacteristic silence for the 90-year-old Buffett, who has been almost completely invisible to the public since Berkshire's annual meeting last May amid the pandemic, soaring stocks and a divisive U.S. presidential election.

  • ‘Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Democrats can only lose four votes in tight COVID relief bill fight

    Chad Pergram reports on House vote on stimulus package

  • France to play All Blacks in opener of 2023 Rugby World Cup

    Three-time champion New Zealand and three-time runner-up France will square off in a blockbuster opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The teams have combined to deliver some of the most storied matches in the tournament's history, including the 1987 and 2011 finals, both won by the All Blacks. Host France and New Zealand were confirmed on Friday in the schedule release as the first game of 48 on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Paris' Stade de France.

  • Vaccinations for Mass. group homes stalled

    Group homes are part of Phase I of the Massachusetts vaccination process, but despite the state moving into the next phase, vaccinations at the homes have been sluggish.

  • CAS reduces ban on Akmal, imposes fine of $27,000

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on international cricketer Umar Akmal to 12 months and fined him 4.25 million rupees ($27,000) for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code. Akmal was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League. The PCB’s disciplinary panel last April found Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches and handed him a three-year suspension — with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

  • Rand Paul called ‘disgusting’ after attacking Joe Biden’s transgender health nominee on trans issues

    Dr Rachel Levine, who is a transgender woman, would be Mr Biden’s assistant secretary of health if confirmed by the Senate

  • Police obtain warrant charging MIT grad with murder in fatal shooting of Yale student

    Qinxuan Pan remains at large, the New Haven Police Department said.

  • A plastic surgeon attended his virtual traffic trial while performing surgery on a patient in California

    Dr. Scott Green from Sacramento, California, was wearing scrubs and appeared to be in an operating room during the Zoom court appearance.

  • Decades ago, 9 Russian hikers mysteriously fled their tent and froze to death. A new study sheds light on the cold case.

    In 1959, nine hikers fled their tent in Russia's snowy Dyatlov Pass and froze. A new study suggests a slab avalanche crushed their tent in the night.

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Trump begins settling scores with Republican opponents by endorsing a former aide's primary challenge to an Ohio congressman who backed impeachment

    Trump weighed in for the first time after he indicated he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."

  • Dollars flood Venezuela as Maduro abandons 'socialismo' in favour of Chinese system

    Perched on the mountain range that divides the sprawling city of Caracas from the Caribbean Sea, Venezuela’s Hotel Humboldt can be seen from nearly all corners of the capital. The 65 year-old, 14-floor structure can only be reached by cable car from the city below. It currently boasts 69 rooms, six dining areas, a casino, a night club, and a swimming pool and spa. “It will be the first seven star hotel in Venezuela,” President Nicolas Maduro once proudly proclaimed as the 1956 symbol of oil wealth was being lavishly renovated. Now, the hotel is open again as a symbol of an impending economic recovery and tourism boom in a country that has suffered the worst economic crisis in modern Latin American history. But the so-called Socialist president’s touting of the luxurious, $300 per night hotel in a country where most live in poverty represents something else to others - an abandonment of a political project promising a socialist utopia in favor of an 'anything goes', capitalist kleptocracy.