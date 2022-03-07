U.K. House Prices Surge at Strongest Annual Pace Since 2007

Andrew Atkinson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.K. house prices surged at the fastest annual pace since before the global financial crisis, but a mounting squeeze on household finances is expected to cool the market in coming months.

The mortgage lender Halifax said the average value of a home rose for an eighth month to a record 278,123 pounds ($367,500) in February. The 0.5% gain last month left prices 10.8% higher than a year ago.

Halifax warned that growth may slow in the coming months with a jump in taxes and energy bills set to jump in April. It’s also concerned about the impact of higher interest rates and the hit to confidence from the war in Ukraine.

“Geopolitical events expose the U.K. to new sources of uncertainty,” said Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax. “These factors are likely to weigh on buyer demand as the year progresses, with market activity likely to return to more normal levels and an easing of house price growth to be expected.”

House prices enjoyed a stellar run during the pandemic, fueled by record-low borrowing costs, a temporary tax cut on purchases and a demand for more space.

“Lack of supply continues to underpin rising house prices, with recent industry surveys showing a dearth of new properties being listed, now a long-term trend,” Galley said. “This may be a particular issue at the larger end of the property market.”

Affordability is already stretched for first-time buyers, and now they face a brutal cost of living squeeze that is set to be made worse by the surge in oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, taxes are due to go sharply in April and the Bank of England is expected to deliver a series of interest-rate rises this year to tame runaway inflation.

Read more: U.K. House Prices Rise Most Since August, Defying Inflation Woes

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK house prices rocket at fastest rate since 2007: Halifax

    LONDON (Reuters) -British house prices are growing at the fastest rate since before the global financial crisis, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday. House prices rose 0.5% in February in month-on-month terms, Halifax said. "Lack of supply continues to underpin rising house prices, with recent industry surveys showing a dearth of new properties being listed, now a long-term trend," Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

  • Netflix Is Shutting All Services in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is shutting its operations in Russia, one of the largest media companies to pull out of the market following the attack on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsNo new cu

  • Russian strike destroys Ukrainian airport: Zelensky

    A barrage of Russian missiles have destroyed the airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets... The airport was completely destroyed," he says.

  • Accelerated Insider Buying Would Make Ackman's Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Thesis More Credible

    Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) year so far is hard to describe by anything less than disastrous. Although the broad market is weak, the stock cratered 40%. Even though there are still no signs of bottoming, insiders, as well as activists, are starting to step in.

  • Visa, Mastercard Join PayPal in Suspending Russian Operations

    The payment processors cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine in announcing the move on Saturday.

  • Opinion: Plight of Ukrainian refugees should make us show more compassion to everyone fleeing

    Researchers: Russia's invasion has drawn worldwide sympathy for Ukrainians. We need to be just as sympathetic to all fleeing violence and persecution.

  • Nickel’s Barely Had a Rally Like It as Short Squeeze Fuels Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel rocketed more than 30% higher -- its second-biggest intra-day gain ever -- as a short-squeeze supercharged a powerful rally triggered by fears around supplies from Russia.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russia

  • Gomorrah: This HBO Max gem will go down as one of the best mafia sagas of all time

    Michael Corleone is a Sunday School teacher compared to Genny Savastano. Though this year marks the 50th anniversary of the first installment in Francis Ford Coppola’s epic mob trilogy The Godfather — which also came back for a limited theatrical release on February 25 — I find myself still reeling from (and, okay, telling everyone … The post Gomorrah: This HBO Max gem will go down as one of the best mafia sagas of all time appeared first on BGR.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • A Crypto Market Crash Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare

    The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile. It isn't yet clear whether this is part of a bigger crypto market crash. As a crypto investor, there are several ways to prepare for a market crash.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Russian banks turn to China’s UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard pull plug

    Russian banks may begin issuing credit cards with China’s UnionPay after Visa and Mastercard announced the suspension of their Russian operations due to the invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports citing the Russian central bank. See related article: Four more South Korean crypto exchanges block Russian IPs Fast facts Russian banks are also leaning […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Bullish Reversal Pattern or A Bull Trap in S&P 500?

    Was the Wyckoff spring last week in S&P 500 a true reversal pattern or a bull trap? Let’s analyze the price action with volume to get some clues.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Arlan Hamilton Went From Homeless to Running $20 Million in VC Funds. Here's How She Did It

    Arlan Hamilton was homeless and sleeping on the floor of the San Francisco Airport in 2015, when an investor wrote the first check that set her on the way to becoming a venture capitalist. Hamilton, then 34, hadn’t attended college and had been working in the music industry. Now, six-and-a-half years later, Hamilton’s VC firm, Backstage Capital, has invested about $20 million in nearly 200 companies, and is in the process of raising a new $30 million investment fund.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • Shake Shack Has a Big Surprise for Bitcoin and Crypto Fans

    The day when you can buy your Big Mac at McDonald's , Whopper at Burger King or shake at Shake Shack using bitcoin might be coming soon. Bitcoin is already making inroads into the fast-food industry. One fast-food chain has rolled out a rewards program to test customers' interest in cryptocurrencies, which might determine whether it begins accepting bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as payment.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.