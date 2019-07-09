U.K.’s Johnson Refuses to Back Envoy in Role Amid Diplomatic Row

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson, the front-runner to become the next U.K. prime minister, refused to commit to keeping the British ambassador in Washington in his role amid a diplomatic spat that saw Donald Trump call the envoy “a stupid guy.”

While U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused the U.S. president of being “disrespectful,” Johnson said Trump had been “dragged into a British political debate.” Though he didn’t think it was “necessarily the right thing” for the president to tweet the remarks.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.”

The tweets followed a tirade late Monday in which Trump froze out the envoy, Kim Darroch, saying the White House “will no longer deal with” him. Trump also criticized Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of Brexit. “What a mess she and her representatives have created,” he said.

‘I Alone’

During a debate Tuesday evening in which Hunt and Johnson went head to head as rivals to become prime minister, the foreign secretary said he’d keep Darroch in his role as envoy until he’s due to retire.

Johnson said it would be “presumptuous” of him to commit to keeping Darroch on as ambassador. “I, and I alone will decide who takes politically sensitive jobs such as ambassador to the U.S.,” Johnson said in the debate.

Earlier Tuesday, Hunt tweeted “allies need to treat each other with respect as @theresa_may has always done with you.”

The row was triggered by the publication of diplomatic cables in the Mail on Sunday newspaper in which the ambassador called the U.S. president “inept” and “incompetent,” and Trump’s White House “uniquely dysfunctional.”

That prompted the White House to cancel an invitation for Darroch to attend a dinner with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the emir of Qatar, according to a U.S. official. May’s office also said Darroch wasn’t attending meetings Tuesday between Trade Secretary Liam Fox and U.S. officials, though he was “supporting” the visit.

May had earlier sought to quell the rising tensions. Her spokesman, James Slack, told reporters in London the “selected” memos do not reflect the closeness and esteem with which the U.K. holds the relationship. He also said Darroch has the “full confidence” of the prime minister.

‘Unvarnished Assessments’

The U.K. government was in contact with the U.S. on both Monday and Tuesday, Slack said.

“We have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country,” Slack told reporters.

Handling the fallout of a major diplomatic spat with Britain’s most important foreign ally will be an early headache for either Johnson or Hunt.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the White House and I have no embarrassment in saying that,” Johnson said in a pooled TV interview at a campaign visit in Manchester, northern England. “It’s very important we have a strong relationship with our most important ally. It is, has been, will be for the foreseeable future our No. 1 political, military, friend and partner.”

Leak Probe

The Cabinet Office is leading a cross-government investigation into the leak of the memos.

Hunt earlier acknowledged the possibility that the leak might be the result of a hack by a hostile government.

“Of course, it would be massively concerning if it was the act of a foreign, hostile state,” he told The Sun newspaper. “I’ve seen no evidence that that’s the case, but we’ll look at the leak inquiry very carefully.”

Trump made a state visit to the U.K. last month and met with May, who will step down after failing to persuade Parliament to adopt her Brexit plan.

Darroch has been in his post since January 2016. U.K. ambassadorial postings can vary in length, but typically last four years, according to the Foreign Office, which declined to say when the envoy was due to leave Washington. That timing suggests Darroch might be expected to leave his assignment early in 2020. If that happens, it would mean Johnson or Hunt would have to make a decision on a replacement within a few months of taking office.

Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee announced Tuesday that it will hold an urgent inquiry into “secure communications and the handling of classified information.”