U.K. Inflation Doubles as Post-Lockdown Spending Splurge Starts

1 / 3

U.K. Inflation Doubles as Post-Lockdown Spending Splurge Starts

Reed Landberg and David Goodman
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Britain’s inflation rate doubled in April, marking the beginning of a surge in prices that will fuel speculation about when the Bank of England could start taking its foot off the stimulus pedal.

Consumer prices rose 1.5% from a year earlier last month after a 0.7% gain in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The reading was in step with economists’ expectations.

The April figures were mainly driven by a jump in domestic energy prices and clothing. But with the U.K.’s re-opening allowing consumers to start splurging cash, the central bank expects inflation to exceed its 2% target later this year.

What happens beyond that is subject to debate. While the BOE sees the price gains as temporary, investors are betting that the U.K.’s recovery -- and the accompanying inflationary pressures -- will force policy makers to raise interest rates next year. That’s much sooner than what most economists expect.

Today’s report also showed:

Gas and electricity prices surged 9% in the month, driving the higher inflation readingMotor fuel also gained in the month after crude oil increasedClothing and footwear prices rose 2.4% in the most recent report after a 1.6% drop a year agoA measure of input prices paid for raw materials by factories rose 9.9% from a year earlier, the fastest rate since February 2017Metals and non-metallic minerals provided the largest contribution to the increase.

Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, dissented in an 8-1 vote this month to keep the central bank’s stimulus program unchanged. He argued that the momentum behind the recovery is strong enough to risk a damaging wave of inflation.

“Experience during the 1970s and 1980s demonstrates that, once out of the bottle, the inflation genie is notoriously difficult to get back in,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper last week.

What Our Economists Say ...

“Inflation has further to run this year and is likely to end 2021 above the Bank of England’s 2% target. But we expect the upturn to prove temporary, allowing the central bank to overlook it.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.

Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional gilt yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.

Concerns about inflation are mounting globally. In the U.S., consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, though Federal Reserve officials view the pickup as temporary and have signaled their intent to maintain ultra-easy policy. The BOE is signaling it will tolerate an increase in inflation and that it doesn’t intend to move until there’s a more sustained pickup in prices.

“We think inflation could go above target a bit temporarily later this year for these base effects. We see the bounceback in the economy, but we don’t see the momentum continuing forwards at that pace at all.”

--Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in testimony to House of Lords panel on Tuesday

The BOE is pumping 150 billion pounds into buying bonds this year, part of an effort to keep a lid on interest rates in financial markets. Yields on the government’s 10-year gilt have risen gradually in recent weeks in anticipation that the BOE’s next move is to tighten policy.

The U.K. faced major bouts of inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, but the BOE has overlooked more recent increases that it judged were temporary. Prices surged close to 5% both in 2008 and 2011, fueled by a drop in the value of the pound that pushed up import prices. In both cases, the BOE stuck with its stimulus to support the economy after the financial crisis.

“We’re very vigilant to any sense that inflation expectations would de-anchor,” BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told lawmakers Tuesday.

(Streamlines text from the 5th paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Questions Elon Musk’s Call on Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's firm believes the concern about Bitcoin mining's impact on the environment is misguided.

  • Why Alibaba’s Slumping Stock May Not Be a Bargain Yet

    Alibaba's stock has lost more than 30% since last fall but bargain hunters may want to wait. The company is facing fierce competition in its core e-commerce business.

  • Rubber Giant Sees Prices Rising on Jump in Auto Sales and Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand-based Sri Trang Agro-Industry Pcl, the world’s top rubber producer, expects no surplus of the commodity this year as demand recovers, and supply is hit by a shortage of tappers and fungal disease.“Since this is the year of recovery for tires and autos, demand will rise while supply stays stable, so prices should be on an uptrend,” as long as there are no more disruptions to the global economy, Veerasith Sinchareonkul, executive director, said in an interview. “In the past, supply grew at a faster pace than demand, but this year supply grows much more slowly.”Rubber demand will expand 5%-7% in 2021, while supply growth will be flat to 2%, Veerasith said. Rising demand for car tires as a result of a recovery in auto sales and travel is the key driver for prices as 80% of supply is used for tire manufacturing. Demand for rubber gloves is expected to continue to expand after the pandemic as emerging economies widen people’s access to health care and the population ages, he said.More comments from the interview:A shortage of tappers caused by the pandemic, and fungal disease that attacked trees in producing countries like Indonesia, will continue to cut output this year.Concerns about a rubber shortage in Europe and the U.S. largely stem from logistics issues with shipping and a container shortage.There’re no signs of rubber shortages in China, the world’s largest consumer, but any indications that there may be will have a significant impact on prices.Read More: Rubber Scarcity Creates New Headache for Beleaguered Automakers More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banker Sees Mexico’s Monetary Easing Cycle as Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A member of Mexico’s central bank board said there’s no room for further interest rate cuts, and the bank may eventually need to start withdrawing stimulus if inflation pressures remain elevated.Asked in an interview with Bloomberg News if she thought further monetary easing is off the table, Deputy central bank Governor Irene Espinosa said, “Yes, I think so, definitely in this context.” Swap rates rose after her comments.The bank’s five-member board last week voted unanimously to hold its key interest rate at a 5-year low of 4%, after inflation accelerated to more than double the 3% target. Espinosa said the end to rate cuts was “good news,” since it means the bank is expecting an economic recovery.Read More: Central Banks in Mexico, Chile, Peru in No Hurry to End Stimulus“We doubtless have to prepare ourselves for a global and local recovery process and that implies a change in the monetary policy vision,” she said.Economists surveyed by Citi expect Mexico to raise interest rates in February next year.Mexico’s two-year swap rate climbed to 5.3%, the highest since April 15, 2020, after Espinosa’s comments.‘Above Target’The bank has at times waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to act before making major policy changes of its own. Espinosa said that this time it’s possible the board may need to increase rates ahead of its U.S. counterpart, which traders expect to begin to hike by the end of 2022.“Inflation in Mexico has been and is above target, and that puts us in a very different situation for the management of monetary policy from the U.S.,” she said.Traders are starting to price in faster inflation in the U.S., which affects the rest of the world, especially Mexico, Espinosa said.MEXICO REACT: No Talk About Hikes Despite High Inflation, RisksEspinosa spent nearly a decade as treasurer in the Finance Ministry before becoming the first female member of Banxico’s board in 2018. She previously worked at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington.The bank has cut rates from 8.25% since mid-2019 in its deepest-ever easing cycle. It hasn’t yet reacted to the recent jump in inflation, arguing that much of the acceleration is likely to be temporary.Doubts remain over the solidity of Mexico‘s recovery, Espinosa said. “The growth we are seeing will be slow, long, and uncertain,” she said, arguing that internal demand needs support.That adds additional pressure to public finances, which Espinosa said “can be seen as somehow fragile“ as support for struggling state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos weighs heavily on government coffers.“This support to Pemex isn’t necessarily resolving Pemex’s structural problems to allow it to be sustainable in the medium term,” Espinosa said. “We haven’t seen a new business plan that lets you see where these new sources of financing are coming from.”(Updates with markets in second, sixth paragraphs, comments on Pemex, public finances from 11th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    TTWO earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Google Puts Tools Rivaling Microsoft, Slack at Center of I/O

    (Bloomberg) -- Google unfurled an expansive range of consumer products and gee-whiz research at the kickoff of its marquee annual conference, with announcements spanning quantum computing, garrulous bots, automated photo animations and dermatology screenings.The technology giant bookended the presentation with tools made for workplaces, underscoring the company’s desire to position itself as a leader in the less splashy business of enterprise software.Alphabet Inc.’s Google opened its I/O conference on Tuesday, held virtually, by unveiling a series of upgrades to Workspace, its collaboration software suite. Traditionally, Google has devoted the conference to mobile software. Instead, it led off with a presentation from Javier Soltero, a vice president hired from Microsoft Corp. to manage Workspace. Soltero introduced a new ability to insert Google Meet video calls directly inside other tools like Docs and Sheets, a direct challenge to Microsoft’s Teams product and offerings from Zoom Video Communications Inc.Google also touted Smart Canvas, a project-management feature. This means Google is plowing forward in a market full of much smaller players, such as Atlassian Corp., Asana Inc., and Salesforce.com Inc., which is undergoing a blockbuster acquisition of workplace-chat service Slack.Even Google’s most far-out release of the day was framed as an assist to its cloud business. At the end of the keynote, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai teased a new project called Starline. Using compression technology, Google showed off a way to hold video calls with people as 3D holograms. “It’s as close as we can get to the feeling of sitting across from someone,” Pichai said.“We have spent thousands of hours testing it in our own offices, and the results are promising,” he added. “There’s also excitement from our lead enterprise partners.” He mentioned media and health-care companies, but didn’t offer further details.Revenue in Google’s cloud division grew 46% to $4.05 billion during the first quarter. The company doesn’t share Workspace sales.Here are some other key highlights from Google I/O on Tuesday:Next generation AI: Pichai demonstrated LaMDA, the latest version of Google’s system for understanding language, with a bot speaking as a paper airplane. It’s in the research phase for now, but will presumably come to Google’s search and voice assistant.Android privacy controls: Android didn’t have a major face-lift beyond new controls to let users know when apps were using their data, and a feature called “app hibernation.”Computing advances: Google announced new plans around a quantum computing center; advances in AI-enhanced screening for skin cancer and radiology; and a new version of its TPU chip, which it said will be available to cloud customers later this year.Less racist photos: Google said it has added features to its phone camera and software to better capture people of color following several embarrassing incidents over the years.Search controls: Google added a slew of new privacy controls on Android and search, including a new way to zap your most recent searches.Shopify integration: An announcement of a new way for Shopify Inc. merchants to get in front of shoppers on Google services boosted shares of the Canadian software company, which gained 3.4% for the day.Samsung partnership: Google is teaming up with Samsung on Wear, Google’s software platform to convince more people to buy Android smartwatches. Samsung previously had its own software. The latest offering includes more integrations with the software and Fitbit, which Google owns, to compete with Apple Watch.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market will likely be boring this summer: veteran trader

    Keith Bliss breaks down the price action in the S&P 500 and what to expect from the Federal Reserve.

  • Bombardier Finds White Knight to Fend Off Debt Breach Challenge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. sold an additional $260 million of its 7.45% bonds due 2034 to an unidentified party in a move that will make it more difficult for creditors to trigger a default by arguing that the company’s divestitures ran afoul of investor debt protections.The buyer of the new notes owns a majority of the $510 million of 2034 securities and has agreed to approve certain covenant changes tied to the bonds, Bombardier said in an statement Tuesday. Bombardier is in the process of getting investor approvals to amend terms of eight bonds after it received a letter from a holder of the 2034 notes that argued sales of assets including its transportation business, regional jet program and aerostructures division constituted a breach of certain covenants.“The new investor is acting as a white knight here,” Covenant Review analyst Alexander Diaz-Matos said in emailed reply to questions. “It does look like that the new majority investor giving consent should address possible default claims.”Bombardier said in a May 3 statement that it believes the covenant violation accusation is “without merit” but “determined that initiating the consent solicitations is the most expedient and efficient path to maintain value and protect the corporation and its stakeholders.”The aircraft maker needs approval from holders of more than 50% of each of its U.S. dollar bonds. The Canadian-dollar issue requires a two-thirds majority, a representative for Bombardier previously told Bloomberg.Bombardier extended the deadline for holders of the 2034 bonds to approve the changes to 5 p.m. in New York on Friday and is asking investors in those notes who previously consented to the new terms to resubmit their approvals. The deadline to agree to changes for investors in Bombardier’s C$135 million ($112 million) of 7.35% bonds due 2026 was also moved to Friday.If bondholders approve the changes, Bombardier will pay investors who agreed to the amendment a fee of $1.25 per $1,000 in bond principal held. Holders of the company’s Canadian-dollar bonds will receive C$1.25 per C$1,000 in principal, the company said in the May 3 statement.Bombardier completed the sale of its transportation business to Alstom in January in a deal that produced net proceeds of approximately $3.6 billion.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • GameStop (GME) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $180.67, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Yellen Touts Higher Taxes, Unions; Walmart Surges On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped lower as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touted the benefits of higher taxes and unions. Walmart stock gained.

  • MicroStrategy: Another Dip, Another $10M Bitcoin Purchase

    The listed firm now holds 92,079 BTC bought for a total of $2.251 billion.

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with the Jewish state — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like all right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon