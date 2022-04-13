U.K. Inflation Jumps More Than Expected to 30-Year High of 7%

David Goodman and Andrew Atkinson
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation surged to 7% last month, a fresh three-decade high that worsens a cost of living crisis threatening to derail the nation’s economic recovery.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Britain is the teeth of an inflationary surge that has lifted the Consumer Price Index from less than 1% a year ago. The scale of the crisis will become even more striking this month, when a 54% rise in the energy price cap kicks in.

March’s reading marks the sixth straight month that the reading has exceeded forecasts. It was driven by a broad increase in prices across the economy, including fuel, metals and used cars. The cost of restaurant meals, hotels, furniture, clothing and shoes also made upward contributions. In total, more than a quarter of the ONS’s inflation basket is seeing inflation run above 10%.

“The data tells a story of what millions are currently living -- steeper bills on everything from petrol to food and fuel, and less left over at the end of each month to put towards their future,” said Colin Dyer, client director at the fund manager Abrdn.

The Bank of England, which is on course to raise interest rates for a fourth time in May, is expecting inflation to reach around 8% when April’s reading is announced, with the risk of a double-digit reading later this year. The March figure is the last before the BOE’s next decision on May 5.

Gilts tumbled at the open, sending the U.K. 10-year yield surging 6 basis points to 1.86%. Money markets raised BOE tightening wagers, expecting 143 basis points of rate hikes by year-end versus 137 basis points on Tuesday.

The U.K. central bank is not the only one grappling with faster inflation. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, the biggest increase since late 1981. That prompted Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard to suggest that U.S. monetary policy needs to be tightened to a point that it curtails economic growth or policy makers will end up risking their credibility.

In Britain, the pressure is also falling on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure to do more to help households whose spending power is suffering the biggest squeeze on record. Economists and charities alike have dismissed his latest aid package as inadequate, saying it won’t help many of the poorest families.

“Britain’s cost-of-living crisis -- on track to big the biggest squeeze since the mid-70s -- will continue to worsen before it starts to ease at some point next year,” said Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, a research group campaining against poverty. “The sheer scale of this inflation-led squeeze on living standards makes it all the more remarkable how little support the chancellor provided in his spring statement.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Sunak said “we’re seeing rising costs caused by global pressures in our supply chains and energy markets which could be exacerbated further by Russian aggression in Ukraine. I know this is a worrying time for many families which is why we are taking action to ease the burdens.”

Prices rose 1.1% in March alone, the biggest increase for that month on record. The retail price index, a measure used to set benefit payouts and interest on inflation-linked debt, rose 9% from a year ago, the most since January 1991.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“When combined with the latest labor market data, the reading gives the Bank of England all the justification it needs to raise interest rates again in May. Our current base case is that the BOE pauses in the second half of the year, as inflation concerns give way to worries about the growth outlook against the backdrop of a serious cost-of-living crisis.”

--Dan Hanson and Ana Luis Andrade. Click here for the full REACT.

There was also strong evidence of inflationary pressures building at the wholesale level. Producer prices rose 11.9% from a year ago, the most since 2008. Raw materials costs surged 19.2%, the biggest increase since those records began in 1997.

The price of goods leaving U.K. factories has continued to rise substantially with metal and transport products both at record highs and food reaching its highest rate for more than a decade.

That’s hurting U.K. retailers, as well as households, with supermarket giant Tesco Plc warning on Wednesday that profit may decline this year as it battles to keep prices low for consumers.

“Retailers are trying to help consumers by expanding their value ranges and doing all they can to keep the price of essentials down,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the British Retail Consortium.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

