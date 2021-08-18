U.K. Inflation Posts a Temporary Slowdown on Its Way to 4%

Andrew Atkinson and Libby Cherry
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation eased in July in what is widely seen as a blip on its way to double the Bank of England’s target this year.

Consumer prices fell back to the 2% goal for the first time since April, easing from a 2.5% increase in June, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. It’s the first time in four months that inflation rose less than economists had expected. The slowdown partly reflects a sharp rise in prices in July last year, when some of the restrictions deployed during the first coronavirus lockdown were eased. With the economy mostly reopen except for overseas travel, inflation is expected to accelerate quickly, driven largely by the cost of energy and shortages of both goods and labor. The Bank of England plans to reduce its stimulus to ease pressure on prices.

“We expect inflation to accelerate further during the rest of this year, rising significantly above the Bank of England’s 2% target, as supply chains remain under strain faced with a strong rebound in demand,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

Clothing and footwear prices fell during the summer sale season, which along with a variety of recreational goods and services made the largest downward contributions prices. Fuel prices reached the highest since September 2013.

That was partly offset by an increase in the cost of used cars, which fell a year ago. About 0.2 points of the easing in inflation were due to base effects from last year.

“The differing patterns of movement restrictions across the last two years have affected headline inflation,” said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS. “Some of this month’s fall came from products and services, such as foreign travel, where real prices were used last year but have had to be imputed this year.”

Manufacturers felt stronger-than-expected inflation both in the cost of raw materials and for goods leaving factory gates. Input prices rose 9.9% from a year ago in July. That’s more than the 9.7% pace of the previous month, which was revised higher. Output costs rose 4.9%, the highest since December 2011 and more than economists had forecast.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The unexpectedly sharp slowdown in inflation for July provides a glimpse at how quickly price gains could fall once the distortions from the pandemic have passed. We expect inflation to fall from a peak of around 4% at the end of this year to 2% by the end of 2022.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.

July’s retail price index, which is usually used to set rail fares starting in the following January, stood at 3.8%. That’s more than double the rate of a year earlier. A higher RPI also is driving up the cost of government debt, a big portion of which is linked to the index.

“Prices in some areas are still sharply higher and bottlenecks in global supply chains are likely to continue to muddy the picture for inflation for many months,” said Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity International.

The Bank of England predicts price growth of 3% in August and more than 4% in the final two months of the year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg are less pessimistic, seeing a peak of 3.6% in the first quarter of next year.

The pickup is set to be driven by global increases in energy and goods prices, mirroring the U.S. where annual inflation is running at over 5%. Crucially, BOE policy makers say the surge is likely to be short lived, though they warn that the strength of economic recovery means some withdrawal of monetary stimulus will be needed to return inflation to target over the next two years.

(Updates with comment.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Just a blip? UK inflation slows more sharply than expected

    LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation fell to the Bank of England's 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown that economists said was most likely a blip as the reopening of the economy after lockdown drives prices higher. Economists polled by Reuters had expected Wednesday's official data to show a 2.3% rise in consumer prices in July following a 2.5% rise in June. Sterling showed little reaction to the figures as investors judged they were unlikely to alter the rising trend for inflation and would not sway Bank of England policymakers much.

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump as Traders Look to Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as a U.S. industry report pointed to another drop in domestic crude stockpiles, which stands to offset some of the concern spurred by the spread of the delta virus variant if verified by official data.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.3% after shedding almost 4% over a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahom

  • Biggest Social Security COLA in years coming, but it could be bigger

    The way the government calculates the ‘official’ inflation figures is probably going to cost you several hundred dollars. “The first thing I’d emphasize is there is no attempt by BLS to “deliberately” undercount inflation,” an economist at the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics tells me. Actually, I don’t know anyone outside the Bureau of Labor Statistics who would look at the current nationwide housing mania and conclude housing costs were going up by 2.8% a year.

  • Fast-food chains and off-price retailers will gain from expanded SNAP benefits, says Cowen

    The additional food stamps could help offset the impact of the end of unemployment benefits coming on Sept. 6, analysts say.

  • Fed's Powell: There's no returning to pre-pandemic economy

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic and it is important that the central bank adapt to those changes. “We're not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at a Fed virtual town hall for educators and students. Powell said that, while it is not yet clear if the delta variant of COVID will have further impact on the economy, the country has already seen significant changes since the pandemic began shutting the country down in March 2020.

  • Fort Worth OKs tax breaks for electric vehicle factory, proposed for site of former ranch

    The company has agreed to create 7,500 jobs at the $5 billion factory

  • American CEOs make 351 times more than workers. In 1965 it was 15 to one

    Rather than address stagnant wages for hourly workers and yawning inequality, corporations are blaming a ‘labor shortage’ ‘It’s worth remembering that the federal minimum wage would be $24 an hour today had it kept pace with worker productivity – rather than the $7.25 it’s been since 2009.’ Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA Last week, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan thinktank, released a report on the increasing pay gap between chief executives and workers. This research

  • The $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan Could Make Inflation a Perpetual Problem

    The budget blueprint passed by the Senate could elevate inflation from a temporary annoyance to a perpetual problem.

  • Janet Yellen has 3 reasons why Biden's trillions in spending won't destroy the economy

    In an opinion piece, the Treasury Secretary says Biden is making up for 40 years of underspending. Americans "should - and can - have" that economy.

  • Indiana gets to keep unemployment benefits - but only because of a technicality

    In Indiana, a court ruling struck down reinstating benefits, but the state still has to pay them out for 30 days.

  • Historic food stamp increase can also boost economy

    Every $1 spent on food stamps generates $1.67 in economic activity.

  • Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

    The Federal Reserve may be wrestling with an inflation problem, but two former senior staffers at the U.S. central bank argue that continued higher prices in the future may be what is needed to shift the whole economy to a higher plateau and deliver a jobs boom that helps the broadest set of people. David Wilcox, a former Fed research director, and David Reifschneider, a special adviser to former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, argue in a new research paper that once the coronavirus pandemic passes and the Fed is able to raise interest rates to more normal levels, it should then increase the national inflation target from 2% to 3% and use a shock treatment of surprise rate cuts to hit it. "The unemployment rate could average 0.75 percentage point or more below its sustainable level during the first 15 years after the higher target is announced," representing about 1.2 million or more additional people employed each year, the two economists, now with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, estimated.

  • 11 Basic Money Moves Everyone Should Make During Hard Times

    The coronavirus pandemic has taken a major hit on the economy and the personal finances of workers across the country. The national unemployment rate was as high as 14.7% in April 2020. It's down to...

  • China Vows Employment Support as Labor Market Under Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to prioritize employment with its fiscal and monetary policies as the labor market remains under pressure, the country’s cabinet said Monday.China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th five-year-plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.Read more: C

  • Automobile shortages, spending shift to services tank U.S. retail sales

    U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages depressed motor vehicle purchases and the boost to spending from the economy's reopening and stimulus checks faded, suggesting a slowdown in economic growth early in the third quarter. The weak sales reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday also reflected a rotation in spending back to services from goods. Retail sales mostly capture the goods component of consumer spending, which accounts for a smaller share, with bulky services such as healthcare, travel and hotel accommodation making up the rest.

  • Fed's Rosengren: Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement

    Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank's requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. "We've had two months in a row where we've created more than 900,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%," Rosengren said during an interview with CNBC. Fed officials said in December that they would continue purchasing assets at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial further progress" toward the central bank's goals for inflation and employment.

  • Unemployment benefits during the pandemic helped workers more than in the Great Recession

    More than half of unemployment insurance recipients whose 2020 earnings dropped by 10% or more received benefits that met or exceeded the amount their earnings decreased.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen'

    The hiring logjam showed some signs of easing in July.

  • Critics blast payroll tax increase, saying New Jersey should have used federal funds

    Critics are blasting an unemployment insurance (UI) tax increase they say will cost New Jersey businesses and some nonprofits roughly $252 million this year. But a state official said the increase is needed to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.

  • Now in charge, Tunisian president faces looming fiscal crisis

    At the Sidi Bahri market in Tunis, shoppers were pleased with the president's attacks on corruption and high prices since he seized control of the government last month in moves his foes called a coup. President Kais Saied has criticised Tunisia's economic policy, urged traders to charge less for food and medicine and accused unnamed businessmen of stealing billions of dollars while police are investigating corruption in state industry. "The citizen feels reassured and prices have gone down in everything," said Azza Belwaer, a 36-year-old medical equipment vendor buying groceries in Sidi Bahri.