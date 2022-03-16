U.K.’s Johnson Arrives in Gulf Seeking Help With Energy Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson began a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia where he will to try to persuade the U.K.’s Gulf allies to step up oil production and ease pressure on energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The British prime minister is due to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s de facto ruler, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning, before traveling to Riyadh for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia have roiled energy markets, driving crude prices close to $100 a barrel and ratcheting up pressure on OPEC members to raise output. Johnson on Tuesday said his trip to the Middle East is part of a broader effort to wean Europe off Russian energy.

“The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin’s addiction to oil and gas,” Johnson said in a statement. “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilize global energy markets for the longer term.”

The U.K. has said it plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by year-end, while also looking at reducing gas imports from Russia.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE pump more than 13 million barrels of oil a day between them and are among the few producers with significant spare capacity. Both are key members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has resisted calls from the U.S., Japan and European nations to accelerate production increases. OPEC is in an alliance with Russia that’s known as OPEC+.

During Johnson’s visit, Saudi Arabia’s Alfanar group will confirm an investment of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in a project in Teesside, northeast England, that aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel from waste, Johnson’s office said.

The project, due to begin construction next year, will create 700 jobs during the build, and 240 permanent roles thereafter, it said.

The meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed comes after the kingdom said Saturday it had executed 81 people, leading to calls from some activists groups in the U.K. for Johnson to cancel his trip. The prime minister’s spokesman told reporters Tuesday Johnson will raise the issue during the visit.

