U.K. Labour to Announce Corbyn’s Successor as Leader on April 4

The U.K. opposition Labour Party set out plans for a three-month contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader, with the result to be announced on April 4.

The party’s National Executive Committee said nominations will open Tuesday, and stay open until 2.30 p.m. on Jan. 13 -- in 2015, Corbyn only just managed to get his papers submitted in time.

The threshold for nominations has been lowered, so that to get on the ballot paper, a candidate needs to be nominated of 10% of members of parliament and members of the European Parliament -- 22 people. But a new hurdle requires a candidate to get the support of 5% of local party groups, or some Labour-supporting trade unions, by Feb. 14. Voting will run from Feb. 21 to April 2.

So far five MPs have said they want to run: Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Clive Lewis. Labour’s business spokeswoman, Rebecca Long Bailey, is also likely to stand.

