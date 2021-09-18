U.K. Loses Its Market Edge as Pound Bulls Disappear

William Shaw
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s supply-chain crisis, spiraling energy costs and limp economy are taking a toll on investor sentiment.

Both the pound and FTSE 100 Index have trailed market benchmarks since June, and derivatives show that bearishness is now seeping through investor consciousness. Hedge fund positioning in pound options and futures turned net short for the first time since December, when the U.K. was mired in bitter exit negotiations with the European Union.

The worry bubbling up from money managers is that inflation could force the Bank of England to raise interest rates and crunch an economy that’s already looking feeble. To investors at Allianz Global Investors and William Blair Investment Management, the U.K. looks unattractive against other options.

“Covid has been a convenient detractor from the Brexit hit,” said Mike Riddell, who manages more than $10 billion at Allianz in London.

He’s short the pound and closely watching how the economy fares when the government’s furlough payments, which supported people out of work during the pandemic, end this month. The U.K. has suffered a “nasty cocktail of a bad Covid hit and Brexit,” he said.

Market movements have been relatively subdued so far. The pound has been rangebound around $1.37 for months, and analysts see it ending the year near that level. The currency has weakened almost 3% against the dollar since June.

In stocks, the FTSE 100 Index has failed to keep pace with the broader market rally. It’s dropped about 1% since June, while Europe 600 and S&P 500 rose more than 3%.

To John Roe, head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management Ltd., there are a lot more risks facing the U.K. Gas and power prices are breaking records day after day, and money markets are pricing in rate hikes after inflation surged to the highest in more than nine years.

“The pound had come a long way,” said Roe. “There have been some big shocks, such as gas, plus some comments from the BOE that we think increase the chance of a policy mistake and drive up uncertainty.”

The economic picture looks increasingly grim and there’s been a steady drumbeat of negative reports. U.K. retail sales fell for a fourth month in August, the longest stretch of declines in at least 25 years.

In markets, some of the negativity is because prices have already rebounded. To some investors, the pound and U.K. stocks got too cheap in the Brexit aftermath and markets have since normalized.

Data from options prices also reflect a restrained view on the currency. Bloomberg’s model based on options pricing points to a 61% probability that it will end the year below $1.39.

“We’re not bearish yet, but it’s not a highly attractive opportunity any more,” said Thomas Clarke, who manages the Dynamic Diversified Allocation Fund at William Blair Investment Management that’s outperformed 86% of peers over the past year.

The firm reduced the bet on sterling in its main portfolio to around 2% in recent months, down from 8% in mid-2020.

The U.K.’s economy look good a few months ago when vaccines were being rolled out and businesses were reopening, “but that’s not really the case any more,” said Clarke.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese version of TikTok limits use of app by those under 14

    Chinese short video app Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, said on Saturday that all of its authenticated users below the age of 14 will now access the app in a "youth mode", in its push to shield the young from inappropriate content. The measure to protect the young was the most stringent in the history of the platform, Douyin said.

  • India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows

    Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors, the country's antitrust authority found in a report on its two-year probe seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google reduced "the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android," says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit. The U.S. tech giant told Reuters in a statement it looks forward to working with the CCI to "demonstrate how Android has led to more competition and innovation, not less."

  • Kyrgyzstan Blocked From London Gold Trading Over Missing Bars

    The decision likely stops gold-dependent central Asian economy from selling bullion in international precious-metals hubs, traders say.

  • Energy Crisis Brings Fresh Chaos for Battered U.K. Food Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from Europe’s energy crisis is sending fresh shockwaves through the U.K. food sector, after online grocer Ocado Group Plc stopped supplying frozen products to customers and the meat industry warned that businesses could “grind to a halt” within two weeks. The latest shock to the industry comes from a sudden shortage of carbon dioxide, used to stun pigs and chickens for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend shelf life and the ‘dry ice’ that keeps freezer items fr

  • Russ Dallen, Venezuela Bond Expert and Commentator, Dies at 58

    (Bloomberg) -- Russell M. Dallen, Jr., a former head of Latin America at Oppenheimer who later went on to become a reference for niche Venezuela legal news around the nation’s complex debt issues, has died, family and friends told Bloomberg News.A lawyer by training, Dallen, 58, was based in Caracas between 2000 and 2007 with Oppenheimer. While living in the country, he purchased the long-time English-language newspaper The Daily Journal and ran it for a brief period before selling and eventuall

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • Chevron Is Finding Support and Getting Ready to Rally

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money, Jim Cramer sat down with Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron , on the heels of the company's investor day where they laid out Chevron's sustainability mission and goals. Wirth admitted that Chevron is a very different energy company today than when he joined 40 years ago. You won't see Chevron investing in wind or solar, however, because those areas are maturing.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Stocks Finish Lackluster Week With a Down Day

    U.S. stocks fell and bond yields rose as new data on consumer sentiment was slightly below expectations, raising fresh questions about the pace of economic growth and the inflation outlook.

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Renting 'is unaffordable to minimum wage workers in every state,' study finds

    For millions of minimum wage workers, the rent is just too damn high to live in parts of the country, even as policymakers fight for a nationwide "living wage."

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    There's a demographic wave rolling across the U.S. Here's a way to play it while collecting reliable dividends along the way.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.