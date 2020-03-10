U.K. Ministers Urged to be Courteous Amid Patel Bullying Claims

(Bloomberg) --

The resignation of Philip Rutnam, Home Secretary Priti Patel’s most senior official, is “regrettable” but doesn’t mean the conduct guide for ministers needs updating, the U.K.’s most senior civil servant said.

Mark Sedwill, who oversees the 445,000-strong civil service, said ministers should behave “professionally and courteously” in dealings with their staff after he was asked about allegations of bullying against Patel.

Sedwill was answering questions from MPs about the public row between Patel and Rutnam, in which the home secretary was accused of aggressive behavior. Patel has faced other allegations of bullying during her time in different ministries.

Unlike some other countries, the U.K.’s permanent civil service doesn’t change with the administration. Rutnam quit last month as the top civil servant at the Home Office, the department that runs counter-terrorism, policing and immigration policy, accusing Patel of orchestrating a briefing campaign against him. He’s now suing the government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his support for Patel, a key member of his team who campaigned for Brexit alongside him in the 2016 referendum.

The government ordered an inquiry into the row, which has divided commentators and public opinion, with some characterizing Patel’s approach as necessarily forthright in the face of of long-serving and risk-averse government employees. Others allege unacceptable and unprofessional behavior on her part, while her supporters say she is a victim of misogyny and racism.

