U.K. Minting Brexit Coins Again After Delays Triggered Meltdown

The U.K. government reckons it will be third time lucky for its ill-fated Brexit coins.

Earlier this year, then Chancellor Philip Hammond planned a batch of 50 pence coins to commemorate the original March 29 Brexit day. When the U.K.’s exit from the European Union was delayed, his successor Sajid Javid produced about one million of the seven-sided coins stamped with the Oct. 31 date.

But those coins had to be melted down when Brexit was put off once more.

Now Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a majority in Parliament and the U.K. is on course to leave the EU on Jan. 31, so Javid is trying again.

According to a Royal Proclamation, Queen Elizabeth II has approved new coins to be minted with the Jan. 31 exit date.

A spokesman for the Treasury said the new coin will be released on the day the U.K. leaves the bloc.

