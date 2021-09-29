U.K. Mortgage Approvals Ease as Housing-Market Frenzy Cools

Andrew Atkinson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.K. mortgage approvals dipped for a third month in August in a sign that housing-market activity is returning to more normal levels following a pandemic-driven boom.

Banks and building societies authorized 74,453 home loans compared with 75,126 in July, Bank of England data published Wednesday show. That was slightly stronger than the 73,000 figure economists had expected. Unsecured lending to consumers rose marginally.

The fall in mortgage approvals partly reflects the scaling back of a 15,000-pound ($20,300) tax cut on property purchases on July 1. The stamp-duty holiday plus demand for larger homes away from city centers sent house prices and transactions to record levels.

However, approvals remain above their pre-pandemic levels, pointing to resilient underlying demand. Recent surveys suggest the “race for space” is set to persist as working from home becomes the new normal for many. Other factors underpinning the market include low borrowing costs, a lack of homes for sale, savings accumulated during lockdowns and a robust jobs market.

Tax incentives are also continuing to play a part, with people who complete their purchases by tomorrow in line to save as much as 2,500 pounds in transaction costs. Stamp-duty thresholds revert to their pre-pandemic levels on Oct. 1.

Lenders advanced a healthy 5.3 billion pounds of mortgage debt on balance in August -- more than economists forecast -- after a slump in July following the tapering of tax relief.

The BOE data showed that consumer credit rose by 351 million pounds in August. The limited increase reflects poor retail sales during the month and reduced car sales, with automakers facing shortages of semiconductor chips.

Households deposited an additional 9.1 billion pounds with banks and building societies in August. That’s almost double the average inflow of 4.7 billion pounds in the year prior to the pandemic, adding to evidence that consumers are holding onto savings they accumulated during lockdowns instead of spending.

(Adds chart, actual mortgage lending in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Next warns of higher prices and Christmas staff shortages - live updates

    Southeastern refers itself to fraud office after being nationalised BT faces £600m court case for landline overcharging FTSE 100 jumps 0.75pc after yesterday's 0.5pc drop S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq plunged a respective 2pc, 1.6pc and 2.8pc yesterday Ben Wright: Build more nuclear power, or risk asking Putin for permission to boil the kettle Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Vista Seals $1.5 Billion Deal for Software Firm Blue Prism

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is to acquire automation software developer Blue Prism Group Plc for about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), in yet another takeover of a U.K. tech company by a foreign buyer. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip Ma

  • Mediobanca's top investor Del Vecchio seeks more clout

    Mediobanca's top investor Leonardo Del Vecchio has proposed changing the Italian merchant bank's by-laws to give more power to its board and shareholders over executives, but said he was not pushing for management or board changes. Two years ago, Italian eyewear billionaire Del Vecchio rocked Italy's financial establishment by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca, the Milanese bank that used to pull the strings of Italy Inc. Del Vecchio, 86, one of Italy's richest men, has been steadily increasing his Mediobanca holding after gaining a green light from the European Central Bank.

  • Fitch Cuts Rating as Coupon Payment Looms: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings has cut China Evergrande Group’s credit rating further to just one notch above default level, citing the likelihood of the distressed developer having missed last week’s initial deadline for a dollar-bond interest payment. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy

  • Stock futures rebound after S&P 500’s worst day in four months

    Investors were ready to wade cautiously back into stocks following Tuesday's rout, as bond yields eased slightly.

  • Why Higher Bond Yields Are Bad News for Tech Stocks Like Amazon and Zoom

    Value shares are surging as tech shares sag. Higher rates means future profits are worth less today, and that's hurting fast-growing technology stocks.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • Worried About a Fourth-Quarter Stock Market Crash? Make This Important Move Now

    Last week was a wild one for investors, and as we approach the latter part of 2021, a lot of people may be worried about a near-term stock market crash. The reality is that it's impossible to predict when our next downturn will occur.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • People gave a Florida woman $630,000 to solve their IRS debt problems. She did nothing.

    Vero Beach resident Jocelyn Lynch possessed no expertise for dealing with the Internal Revenue Service and other folks’ outstanding tax debts. But, Lynch does have documented experience as a fraudster.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I didn’t have a car for 7 years, and I was homeless. I’m still worried

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. Having a worthy financial goal will give you something solid to focus on, instead of a blank canvas of what could happen in the future.

  • Real-estate investors are less optimistic about the U.S. housing market — here’s why

    Small scale real-estate investors are less enthusiastic about the state of the U.S. housing market — and their reasons for worry largely mirror those of the average home buyer today, according to a new survey. Real-estate data company RealtyTrac reported that 48% of individual real-estate investors view the investment market as being worse or much worse than it was a year ago, based on the results of a survey the company conducted. RealtyTrac polled mom-and-pop investors who purchase between one to 10 properties a year — including both investors who flip the homes and those who hold onto them as rental units.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to sell according to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Robertson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. Billionaire, hedge fund manager and philanthropist Julian Robertson is […]

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.