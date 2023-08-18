U.K. nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others

A 33-year-old neonatal nurse was found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others at a northwest England hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Lucy Letby was accused of deliberately harming the babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, near Liverpool, by force-feeding some infants, injecting other victims with air, and poisoning them with insulin, according to police.

On Friday, after 22 days of deliberations, a jury of seven women and four men found Letby guilty of killing five boys and two girls. She was also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder relating to six other babies.

She was found not guilty of two charges of attempted murder and the jury was undecided on six attempted murder charges.

Letby, who denied all the charges, cried as she heard the first guilty verdict.

During the course of the lengthy trial, which began in October 2022, prosecutors accused Letby of being a “constant malevolent presence” in the neonatal unit, calling her a “calculating and devious” opportunist who “gaslighted” her coworkers to cover her “murderous assaults.”

According to investigators, Letby’s first alleged victim was a boy who had been born prematurely and died in June 2015 when he was just a day old. She allegedly killed the infant by injecting air into his bloodstream.

Letby was initially reported to the police in 2017. She was first arrested in July 2018 and subsequently charged in November 2020.

Police began investigating the case after the hospital began experiencing a sharp increase in infant fatalities or sudden deterioration in their health.

“Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion,” one of the prosecutors, Pascale Jones, said in a statement on Friday.

“Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives,” she added. “Her attacks were a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her.”

“This is an utterly horrifying case,“ said chief prosecutor Jonathan Storer. “Like everyone who followed the trial, I have been appalled by Letby’s callous crimes.”

Letby, U.K.’s most prolific child serial killer in modern times, per the BBC, is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

With News Wire Services