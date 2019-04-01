Parliament Fails to Back Any Plan B Options: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Parliament rejected all options in a set of votes on potential alternative blueprints for Brexit on Monday. The government says the legal default will be for the U.K. to leave the European Union in 11 days. Theresa May is still aiming to get her unpopular deal through Parliament and will call a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

Key Developments:

Parliament rejects all alternative Brexit optionClick here for the options that were voted on Nick Boles resigns from Conservative party because his colleagues won’t compromiseCabinet to hold five-hour meeting Tuesday

Boles Quits Tories Over Lack of Compromise (10:20 p.m.)

Conservative Nick Boles, who led the move for a Norway Plus plan, made an emotional announcement in the Commons saying he’s resigning from May’s party.

“I have given everything to an attempt to find a compromise that can take this country out of the European Union while maintaining our economic strength and our political cohesion,” Boles told the Commons after the results were read out. “I accept I have failed. I have failed chiefly because my party refuses to compromise. I regret therefore to announce that I can no longer sit for this party.”

After finishing his statement, Boles walked out of the Commons chamber, to applause.

Parliament Fails to Back Any Plan B Options (10:08 p.m.)

Parliament failed to agree on a new blueprint for Brexit, rejecting all the options that were put forward to replace Theresa May’s unpopular deal.

The Commons voted on four different policies but none of them won a majority. The closest any of them came was Ken Clarke’s plan for a customs union, which lost by just three votes.

MPs start Voting on Brexit Options (8 p.m.)

Members of Parliament have started voting on the four Brexit options and will have half an hour to fill in their ballot papers. Results are expected at about 10 p.m.

DUP Will Not Vote for Any Options (7:50 p.m.)

Sammy Wilson, Brexit spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party, said the party’s 10 MPs will not support any of the options tonight.

"We will not be supporting any of these amendments," Wilson said. "They do not safeguard the issue of the union and because they do not deliver Brexit.”

Protesters Try to Disrupt Debate in Commons (5:48 p.m.)

Proceedings have be enlivened by a topless protest in the public gallery of the House of Commons. Eleven men and women leaned against the glass screen between the chamber and the gallery. Police began dragging them away, although some seemed to be gluing themselves to the glass.

MPs are soldiering on as best they can, though a few politicians seasoned their speeches with references to “stark warnings,” “the bottom line” and “fleshing out” arguments. Slogans on the protesters’ bodies suggest they are making a point about climate change rather than Brexit.

Votes on Single Market, Customs Union, Referendum (5 p.m.)

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has selected four options for debate and vote on Monday:

Motion C, which seeks to ensure Britain negotiates a permanent customs union with the EU after BrexitMotion D, dubbed the Common Market 2.0 or Norway Plus option, which would keep the U.K. in the single market and enter into “comprehensive customs arrangements” with the EU after BrexitMotion E, which would require a confirmatory referendum on whichever Brexit deal Parliament approvesMotion G, a complicated motion that ultimately seeks to avert a no-deal Brexit

Cabinet to Meet for Five Hours Tuesday (4 p.m.)

In another sign of the growing political crisis, May will hold a five-hour Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, including a three-hour political session, her spokesman told reporters.

If Parliament votes for a soft Brexit later on Monday, May’s Cabinet will have to decide how to proceed. May doesn’t think staying in the single market respects the referendum result of 2016, the spokesman said. The Cabinet will first hold a three-hour political meeting from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., without civil servants, and then a full Cabinet meeting, with officials, from 1 p.m. until about 3 p.m., the spokesman said.

The long political discussion is likely to fuel speculation that a general election could be on the agenda. A senior Conservative official said on Sunday that the party was making “pragmatic” plans in case a national poll becomes necessary.