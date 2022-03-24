U.K. Police Arrest Seven Young People in Connection With Hacking

(Bloomberg) -- London police arrested seven people in the U.K. on Thursday in connection with an investigation into a hacking group.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The suspects, ages 16 to 21, have been released under investigation, Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan said in a statement. “Our enquiries remain ongoing,” he said.

The City of London Police did not identify the group in the statement. Researchers who are investigating a recent spate of attacks against technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc. and Nvidia Corp., have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old boy living near Oxford, England.

The 16-year-old is allegedly the “mastermind” of the Lapsus$ hacking group, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. It isn’t known whether that teenager is among the suspects apprehended in the U.K.

Lapsus$ seeks to compromise companies by persuading employees at victim organizations to provide hackers with access to company data.

BBC News previously reported that seven people had been arrested.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.