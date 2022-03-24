U.K. Police Arrest Seven Young People in Connection With Hacking
(Bloomberg) -- London police arrested seven people in the U.K. on Thursday in connection with an investigation into a hacking group.
The suspects, ages 16 to 21, have been released under investigation, Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan said in a statement. “Our enquiries remain ongoing,” he said.
The City of London Police did not identify the group in the statement. Researchers who are investigating a recent spate of attacks against technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc. and Nvidia Corp., have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old boy living near Oxford, England.
The 16-year-old is allegedly the “mastermind” of the Lapsus$ hacking group, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. It isn’t known whether that teenager is among the suspects apprehended in the U.K.
Lapsus$ seeks to compromise companies by persuading employees at victim organizations to provide hackers with access to company data.
BBC News previously reported that seven people had been arrested.
