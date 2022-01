Associated Press

Military police fatally shot a man who breached the main gate at Kentucky's Fort Knox and tried to run over officers, officials said. The shooting happened early Sunday when the man drove toward Fort Knox police officers after initially fleeing from them through the gate, which is near the U.S. Bullion Depository, news outlets reported citing a statement from the Army post. Officers originally responded to a call late Saturday of a suspicious person outside the gate, but the man fled in a vehicle through the Chaffee Gate and onto the post when officers arrived, the statement said.