U.K. police say man arrested over apparent triple murder in Nottingham

Police in central England said Tuesday morning that a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in two locations on the streets of Nottingham. There was no immediate word on a possible motive. The Nottinghamshire Police did not suggest there were any further suspects in the apparent killings.

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said in a statement released by the force that police "believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody" after what he described as "an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people."

Police officers cordon off the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham, England, amid multiple road closures as police investigate an apparent triple murder, June 13, 2023. / Credit: Jacob King/PA Images/Getty

Witnesses told British media outlets they were awakened at about 5:30 a.m. local time by the sound of gunfire, and one man captured video he said was police pinning the suspect to the ground after they apparently followed him in an unmarked police vehicle and then shot him with tasers.

Police said in the statement that officers were called to the first scene just after 4 a.m. and found two people dead in the street. They were then alerted to another incident not far away "where a van had attempted to run over three people," according to the statement.

The three survived but were being treated at a local hospital. It was near that last scene where the suspect, who was not immediately identified, was apprehended.

Police said they later found another man dead on a different road, at a third location in the city.

About a half dozen roads in Nottingham, which has a population of about 330,000, remained closed Tuesday morning amid the ongoing police investigation, and there were also closures on the city's tram network.

