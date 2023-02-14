U.K. police thwart thief who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs

This crime’s no yolk.

Police in the United Kingdom avoided a sticky situation after catching a thief who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs from a factory in Telford, northwest of Birmingham in central England.

“The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February,” West Mercia Police said.

The police cracked the case after stopping a suspicious car. Inside they found about £40,000, or roughly $48,500, worth of Cadbury eggs and other chocolate.

Joby Pool, 32, was charged with criminal damage and two counts of theft in connection with the break-in, the West Mercia Police said.

The eggs are particularly popular in the U.K. and other regions during the spring and Easter.

In the U.K. alone, about 200 million of them are sold a year, and they are the best-selling candy in the country between New Year’s Day and Easter.

“West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Creme Egg fans,” the department said.

It’s unclear if the theft is connected to a promotional nationwide egg hunt the company is currently conducting, in which people who find a rare egg filled with white chocolate and milk chocolate can win up to £10,000, or more than $12,000. Only 280 eggs are available at major and independent retailers until April 9.

The brazen theft of the eggs comes as the U.K. has seen a dramatic rise in food theft incidents, spurred by runaway inflation increasing the price of common items and the country’s cost-of-living crisis.