U.K. police won't take action against Prince Andrew over sex abuse claim

British police on Monday said they will not take action against Prince Andrew following a review of sexual abuse accusations by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser, AP reports.

Driving the news: Virginia Giuffre has accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her at the London home of Epstein in 2001, when she was 17 years old. The prince has denied any wrongdoing.

Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew in U.S. court.

The London Metropolitan Police in August started a review of the accusations, saying that "no one is above the law," AP notes.

What they're saying: "As a matter of procedure MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a U.S. civil action," the police said in a statement, per Reuters.

"This review has concluded and we are taking no further action."

They also said they would not take action over allegations that Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, abused and groomed women and girls in the U.K., per AP.

